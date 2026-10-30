Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LKY

Trading resumes in:
Company: Lucky Minerals Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: LKY
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/2/2026
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/30/c6134.html