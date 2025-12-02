Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ARWY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ARWY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Arway Corporation

CSE Symbol: ARWY

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/02/c7333.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

