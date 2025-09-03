Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ARIS

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ARIS

Trading resumes in:

Company: Aris Mining Corporation

TSX Symbol: ARIS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada ..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/03/c4659.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aris MiningARIS:CCTSX:ARISGold Investing
ARIS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Unlocking High-grade Gold Potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s Premier Mining District


Keep reading...Show less
Flagship Minerals

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Data confirms large oxide system - Re-cutting published cross sections withexceptional grades and scale - Multiple +100 gram/meter intersections

Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) (“Flagship” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that its initial review of the recently purchased Pantanillo dataset from Anglo American Norte SpA (Anglo) confirms that it is in good order and comprises over 700 files containing >10,000 documents. This is accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut

The gold price climbed to new record highs on Tuesday (September 2), reaching US$3,539.90 per ounce.

The yellow metal has had upward momentum since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 22 fueled speculation about a September interest rate cut.

He suggested risks in the market may be shifting as greater uncertainty bleeds into the American economy on the back of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and slowing growth in the labor market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold at York: 90m grading 0.23 g/t Au Plus a Second High Grade Zone: 18m grading 0.73 g/t Au, All Oxide

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTC PINK:HWTNF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the "Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.60 for 12 (twelve) months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to pay finders' fees in an amount equal to 7% to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policy.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Related News

uranium investing

Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Battery Metals Investing

Corporate Funding Update

Base Metals Investing

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

×