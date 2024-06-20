Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has received results from the remaining five drill holes at the Thierry Copper Project near Pickle Lake, Ontario that were drilled by CCMI in July 2023 as part of a 2,600 metre drill program. The Thierry Copper Project is 100% owned by Cuprum Corp. CCMI owns 23.2 million shares of Cuprum and is the second largest shareholder with approximately 30% of the issued shares of Cuprum. Orecap Invest Corp. is the largest shareholder owning 29.5 million shares of Cuprum.

A complete review of the drill results has been disclosed by Orecap Invest Corp. earlier this morning and is available on Sedar Plus in their press release dated June 20, 2024, or on their website at www.orecap.ca. Further to CCMI's disclosure of September 20, 2023, which is available on Sedar Plus, the results are as good or better than expected.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, commented, "We are extremely encouraged by the final drill results reported by Cuprum Corp. The July 2023 drill program clearly demonstrates that the K1-1 open pit remains open on strike and down dip and supports follow-up drilling to expand the current resource."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 30% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213878

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:CCMI
Canadian Critical Minerals
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals


Canadian Critical Minerals Increases Revenue from Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Increases Revenue from Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report that revenues for the Company have continued to increase from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of May 2024, the Company trucked 360 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$103,000 for the May 2024 shipments versus approximately US$72,000 for April 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.86% Cu, 0.77 gt Au and 31.7 gt Ag.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing, consisting of 2,008,648 units ("Units") priced at $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $100,432 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months from the Offering.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) is pleased to report that it has received additional revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of April 2024, the Company trucked 362 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$72,445 for the April shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.96% Cu, 0.62 gt Au and 23.1 gt Ag.

The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+). Road restrictions, that were imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia on February 24, 2024, to 70% of normal loads in the Cranbrook area, were finally removed on April 24, 2024. The Company has now resumed trucking operations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $247,500, comprised of 4,500,002 Flow-Through Shares with an issue price of $0.055 per share.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Achieving Positive Results from Ore Sorting at Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Achieving Positive Results from Ore Sorting at Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is achieving positive results from ore sorting at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+).

The Company previously announced the successful commissioning of the Ore Sorter (see press release dated March 18, 2024, on Sedar+). During the month of February 2024 and prior to the imposition of road restrictions on February 24th, 2024, the Company trucked 897 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton. This run of mine material from the surface stockpile graded 1.39% copper, 0.29 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver and is representative of the insitu grade of the surface stockpile.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a final tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the final tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 230,000 non-flow through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and 3,900,000 flow through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $612,600. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$5.46 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5,463,000 . Under the Offering, the Company sold 9,379,088 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and 36,923,800 flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 75,369,669 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.81% of the common shares outstanding (114,527,617).

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2024, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535Below 5%Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion17 June 2024

Notes

iPlease note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link:https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

iiFull name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iiiOther reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

ivThis should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

vApplicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

viThe date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

viiThe total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viiiIf the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ixIn case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

xDate of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xiIf the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xiiIn case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiiiIf the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xivThe full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only in this way will the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain by numbering each chain accordingly. Please see the below example:

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 1)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking C

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 2)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking D

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain3)

Name of controlled undertaking E

Name of controlled undertaking F

xvThe names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xviExample: Correction of a previous notification.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

