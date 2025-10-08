Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 07, 2025
Canada One Mining (TSXV:CONE, OTC:COMCF, FSE:AU31) is an emerging explorer focused on the Quesnel porphyry belt, one of Canada’s most prolific critical mineral districts. Its flagship Copper Dome project, adjacent to the 45,000 t/day Copper Mountain mine (702 Mt at 0.24 percent copper, 0.09 grams per ton gold, 0.72 grams per ton silver), offers brownfield porphyry copper potential with strong discovery upside.
The flagship Copper Dome project is a 12,800-hectare, 100-percent-owned land package located just 1.5 km south of Hudbay Minerals’ Copper Mountain mine and 18 km from Princeton, British Columbia. With year-round road access, grid power, water supply, and nearby services, the project requires no camp or helicopter support and sits within a three-hour drive of Vancouver.
Positioned in the lower Quesnel porphyry belt—one of Canada’s most prolific porphyry copper districts—Copper Dome offers compelling exploration potential. Backed by a fully permitted, five-year drill program, the project is poised to deliver near-term results and game-changing catalysts.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Copper Project in Tier-1 Jurisdiction: 12,800 ha Copper Dome land package, adjacent to Hudbay’s Copper Mountain mine, one of Canada’s most prominent copper operations.
- Discovery Thesis: Porphyry cluster-style deposit potential; Copper Mountain deposit analogs average ~150 to 200 Mt.
- Logistics Advantage: Year-round access, no camp/helicopters; 3 to 3.5 hrs from Vancouver; pine-beetle-thinned cover aids access.
- Technical Uplift: Transitioning to four-acid digestion (industry standard) vs. the historical three-acid will, on average, return materially high metal values especially where minerals are more resistant to dissolution.
- Near-term Catalysts: Five-year drill permits in place; upcoming geophysics, geochemistry and drill programs across multiple porphyry copper/gold zones.
- Multiple Assets in Canada: In addition to Copper Dome, Canada One’s other exploration assets include the historical small-scale, past-producing Goldrop property and the Zeus gold project.
- Valuation Upside: Market cap just below C$3 million provides significant leverage to discovery and exploration success.
- Capital Strategy: Management will not finance below $0.10; interim self-funding to minimize dilution.
- Experienced Leadership: Management team is supported by resource veterans such as Dave Anthony, head of the company’s advisory board, past COO of Barrick Africa and current CEO of Assante Gold Corporation (TSX:ASE) with a $1.7 billion market capitalization.
This Canada One Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Canada One Mining (TSXV:CONE) to receive an Investor Presentation
CONE:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Canada One Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
5h
Canada One Mining
Sign up to get your FREE
Canada One Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Positioned for significant copper discovery in a world-class porphyry belt in British Columbia
14h
Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine
Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") announces it has agreed to acquire a 4,836-hectare copper-gold property contiguous to the northwest of Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, to be known as "Copper Dome North" (the... Keep Reading...
25 September
Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities
Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is reviewing property acquisition opportunities within the Princeton and broader Quesnel Trough area in British Columbia.Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the... Keep Reading...
23 September
Canada One Provides Review of Exploration at Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project
Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of exploration at the Haul Road Zone on its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.HAUL ROAD ZONE HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
17 September
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project
Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British... Keep Reading...
10h
Trilogy Metals Shares Rocket as US Government Takes Stake in Alaska Project
The US government is making a rare direct investment in a Canadian mining company, taking a 10 percent stake in Vancouver-based Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ,ARCA:TMQ) as part of a US$35.6 million deal to accelerate the development of Alaska’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP)In an announcement... Keep Reading...
06 October
AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals
African Discovery Group (OTC:AFDG) ("AFDG" or the "Company") has signed a term sheet to acquire the Butembo Copper exploration license in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by acquiring 100% of the shares of SOCIETE GRABIN MINING SAS (the "Transaction"). With this proposed acquisition, AFDG... Keep Reading...
02 October
ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production
ACG announces that the net smelter return royalty agreement dated 17 July 2019 (the "Royalty Agreement") originally entered into between Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (which assigned its interest to ACG Holdco 1 Limited), Polimetal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Polimetal") and... Keep Reading...
01 October
African Discovery Group
AFRICAN DISCOVERY GROUP, INC. (AFDG or the "Company") acquired 100% of African Discovery Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, in November, 2020. The Company's previous South African car rental business was spun off to the Company's former principals. Through its 100%-owned subsidiary, the... Keep Reading...
30 September
Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%
African Discovery Group (OTC:AFDG) (“AFDG” or the “Company”) has entered into a term sheet to acquire the Butembo Copper exploration license in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by acquiring 100% of the shares of SOCIETE GRABIN MINING SAS (the “Transaction”). The Butembo Copper project is a... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Canada One Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00