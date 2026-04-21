Calix Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization by An Additional $100 Million

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that its board of directors increased the authorization to repurchase the Company's common stock by an additional $100 million under the existing stock repurchase program. The additional authorization announced today will be added to the remaining common stock repurchase authorization which totaled $63.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Under the repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, all in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of the purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations consistent with the Company's capital allocation strategy. The stock repurchase program does not obligate Calix to purchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For ® in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, Calix's stock repurchase program, are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

calixCALXnyse:calxasx:cxlemerging tech investing
CALX
The Conversation (0)

Alexion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. As quoted in the press release: Total revenues for the full year of 2019 were $4,991.1 million, a 21 percent increase compared to 2018. The negative impact of foreign currency on total... Keep Reading...

Alexion Confirms Planned Phase 3 Study of ALS Treatment

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced that is plans to start a Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). As quoted in the press release: The 50-week global study, called CHAMPION-ALS, will evaluate approximately 350 adults across a broad patient population, and... Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Announces Warrant Acceleration

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Enters “Cycle 3.0” as Demand Drivers Shift

precious metals investing

Lahontan Announces Warrant Acceleration

battery metals investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

silver investing

Silver Institute: Sustained Supply Deficit Exposes Market to Squeezes

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Plans Three Way Consolidation to Forge Massive Finnish Gold Hub

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?