Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Calix management will participate in the following investor events:

Event: ROTH Technology Conference
Date: November 19, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Participant: Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event: 6 th Annual Needham Tech Week
Date: November 20, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Participants: Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event: Wolfe Small and Mid-Cap Conference (virtual)
Date: December 2, 2025
Participants: Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event: UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Date: December 3, 2025
Presentation Time: 12:55 pm MT
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Participants: Carl Russo, Chairman & Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event: Northland Capital Growth Conference (virtual)
Date: December 16, 2025
Participants: Cory Sindelar, CFO

Institutional investors seeking further details about the mentioned events are advised to contact their representatives at the respective host firms or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com . Presentation session webcasts, if available, will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor-relations.calix.com .

2026 Investor Day

The Company will host its Investor Day in-person for analysts and institutional investors on February 24, 2026 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 am ET and will be available virtually. Members of Calix's executive leadership team plan to present information regarding the company's long-term strategy and financial outlook.

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) – Calix delivers the industry's only agentic AI cloud and appliance-based platform, purpose-built over two decades with open standards and advanced security so service providers of all sizes can transform into experience providers. The platform combines agentic AI, intelligent appliances, and fully integrated managed services with Calix Success and a partner community to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

