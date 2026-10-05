Cadence Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its third quarter 2026 financial results webcast on Monday, October 26, 2026 .

Participating in the webcast will be Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A recording of the webcast will be available online for replay at investor.cadence.com .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at cadence.com .

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

For more information, please contact:
Cadence Investor Relations
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CDNSNASDAQ:CDNS
CDNS
The Conversation (0)
Renforth Intersects Broad Nickel-Cobalt and Zinc-Copper-Silver Mineralization in Victoria Undercut Drilling, Including 118.0 M of 0.081% Ni and 10.9 M of 0.544% Zn

Renforth Intersects Broad Nickel-Cobalt and Zinc-Copper-Silver Mineralization in Victoria Undercut Drilling, Including 118.0 M of 0.081% Ni and 10.9 M of 0.544% Zn

(TheNewswire) SUR-26-58: 118.0 m of 0.081% Ni and 62 ppm Co from 161.0 m, including 17.55 m of 0.255% Zn (with 7.90 m of 0.506% Zn); and 74.3 m of 0.092% Ni from 284.7 m, including 3.85 m of 0.167% Ni, 172 ppm Co and 0.55% Zn. The hole ended in nickel mineralization: 26.5 m of 0.088% Ni from... Keep Reading...
Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Camp Creek high-sulphidation target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. The fourteen holes reported herein, together with hole... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Mobilizes Drill Rig to West Santa Fe, Grants Stock Options

Lahontan Mobilizes Drill Rig to West Santa Fe, Grants Stock Options

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a track-mounted reverse-circulation ("RVC") drill rig and crew to its West Santa Fe Project in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The Foremost MPD-1500 track-mounted... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Hole 399: 4.60 m of 503 g/t Silver Hole 408: 7.00 m of 290 g/t Silver including 2.00 m of 958 g/t Silver Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report additional silver results from 33 holes at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project,... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element ("HREE")... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Managing Director Transition

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Related News

precious metals investing

Managing Director Transition

gold investing

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold's Key Triggers, Plus Final Price Target

gold investing

Gold's Top Drivers, Plus New US$190 Million Deal | Elemental Royalty's Frederick Bell

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

zinc investing

Nuvau Minerals CEO: Thundermine Gold Adds Upside to Matagami Restart

critical minerals investing

Metlen Inks Second Major Gallium Deal with Japanese Firm

critical minerals investing

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift