On national TV Sat. October 8 & Sun. October 9, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) - With a seventeen-project portfolio and their flagship projects covering ~72,000 hectares in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, Snowline tells BTV about being a first mover in the region.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) - Orange is rare when it comes to diamonds, but this company is finding them in Canada's far north. BTV explores North Arrow's drill-ready and fully permitted projects looking to take advantage of today's diamond market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) - Zinc and Tungsten are two critical minerals in high demand due to their essential usage in galvanizing and hardening steel. BTV learns of Fireweed's two sizable projects geared to help supply that need in a sustainable manner.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQX: YGTFF) - The high-grade gold camp Gold Terra is in has produced 14 million ounces of gold in the past and Gold Terra has 1.2 million ounces and growing.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) - BTV meets this large-scale project generator with interests in more than 120 properties, including stakes in an innovative company that's aiming to eliminate ~4% of worldwide CO2.

About BTV:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights emerging companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 16 @ 8:30am ET

Fireweed MetalsTSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals


Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Governance and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Donaldson to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Donaldson is a senior corporate and securities lawyer with extensive experience working with boards in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, strategic planning and implementation, governance and stakeholder relations, and compliance and risk management. Jill holds her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a director of Prospera Credit Union and Chair of its Governance and Nominations Committee and member of its Business Transformation Committee and is also a director of Canuck Place Children's' Hospice. Jill was a director of Great Bear Royalties Corp. and Chair of its Special Committee with respect to its recent acquisition by Royal Gold. As an independent director, Jill brings significant governance and transactional experience as well as risk management experience, a strategic mindset and financial acumen.

Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a successful start to the 2022 drill program and an update on the exploration programs at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada, as well as the newly acquired Mactung tungsten project straddling the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, and their recently staked Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights

Fireweed Announces New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Hairsine to the Board of Directors and the grant of stock options.

New Director
Mr. Hairsine is an asset development specialist with more than 20 years of experience in mining and resources and a representative of Fireweed's large shareholder, Ibaera Capital. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He is a former Project Study Manager and Manager of Business Development for Fortescue Metals and Study Manager at WorleyParsons. Mr. Hairsine is currently a partner in Ibaera Capital, a private equity fund that specialises in future facing minerals investment. He is part of Ibaera's Investment Committee, serves on the boards of two privately held companies and is currently the Investment Manager for all of Ibaera's assets.

Mr. Hairsine brings his experience of all aspects of project development from exploration to construction, operations and business improvement; as well as a diverse set of mineral commodities. He has been responsible for a number of large project studies in the Australian and International minerals sector; utilizing a total project approach by integrating geology, mining, process and infrastructure inputs to maximize the value of projects. He combines this with an excellent appreciation of the key commercial and financial requirements to ensure a successful project.

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that a ground gravity survey has commenced at its recently acquired Gayna River project, Northwest Territories.

Highlights

Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

7.3% LEAD+ZINC AND 9.1 G/T SILVER OVER 5.25 METERS
37.6% LEAD+ZINC AND 6.8 G/T SILVER OVER 0.55 METERS

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for ten new drill holes on the 25-kilometer long Zumajo faultbreccia zone and historical mine trend at the Company's 100%-owned Aguilas Project in the Cordoba Province, southern Spain.

Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent for an option and joint-venture arrangement (the "Letter of Intent") with Europa Metals Ltd. ("Europa") (AIM: EUZ), pursuant to which Europa granted Denarius the right to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project (the "Toral Project"), Leon Province, Northern Spain in two stages (the "Proposed Transaction").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, commented, " We are extremely pleased to have agreed the commercial parameters for this proposed farm-in transaction subject, inter alia, to definitive documentation which will enable Denarius to lead the development of this high-grade polymetallic project located in a well-mineralized historic mining area and proactive jurisdiction that also offers potential further exploration opportunities. The high-grade concentrates that could be produced at Toral in the future make this a unique opportunity for Denarius to seek to develop a high-quality base metal project in the heart of western Europe."

Pan Global Announces Webinar to Provide an Overview of Its Drill Program on Multiple New Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a live Webinar on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST 12 p.m. EST. President and CEO, Tim Moody and CFO, Andrew Marshall will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Pan Global Live Investor Webinar Details

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts More Nickel and Chromium at Zone 2 and at Two New Locations on the Quesnel Nickel Project and Announces a New, Deeper Drilling Program

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/139210_4b006c8604f7e896_002.jpg

Figure 1. Drill Collar Locations Zone 1 and Zone 2 and two additional holes

Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the October 5th Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference and Attend the New Orleans Investment Conference October 12 - 15

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference on October 5th, 2022 at 8:15am PT (11:15am ET

Stillwater Critical Minerals, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with President and CEO, Michael Rowley, who will provide an overview of global and domestic markets for critical minerals and upcoming catalysts from America's iconic Stillwater mining district where the Company is advancing the next phase of low-carbon critical mineral supply. Discussion will include a Q&A session.

