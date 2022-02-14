Precious MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) is a mid-tier Latin American gold and silver producer listed on the TSX under the symbol GCM.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/gcm-mining-largest-producer-of-gold-in-colombia-btv-investing-news-30sec/

GCM Mining Corp.is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from Feb 14th to Feb 18th, 2022, during market hours.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About BTV:

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113595

GCM MiningTSX:GCMGold Investing
Overview

Colombia is a top mining district. As an OECD member country with a growing economy and one of the lowest inflation rates in Latin America, it is hard to ignore how highly prospective the mining sector of this thriving and vibrant country has become.

Colombia hosts high-grade underground mines and a rich history of mining across various commodities like gold, silver and copper. With the right exploration and production company, discovering the true potential of the country’s widespread mineralized landscape could present tremendous economic potential, yield and expansive growth.

GCM Mining Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Toroparu Project; Does Not Materially Amend Disclosures Regarding Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

GCM Mining Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Toroparu Project; Does Not Materially Amend Disclosures Regarding Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that, as a result of a review by the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, it is issuing the following news release related to its recent disclosure for its Toroparu Project.

Specifically, the Company announced that it has filed an amended version of its technical report and preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Toroparu Project (the "Amended Technical Report") prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") pursuant to National Instrument 43 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Amended Technical Report does not materially change any of the Company's previous disclosures regarding the updated Mineral Resource estimate and PEA for the Toroparu Project as outlined in the initial technical report (effective date of December 1, 2021) filed on SEDAR on January 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). In compliance with NI 43-101, the Company has rounded certain Mineral Resource and pit optimization tables to fewer significant figures and has eliminated certain immaterial or excessive supplementary information contained within the appendices of the Technical Report. Certain information related to an "estimate of potential mineable resources" has been moved within sections of the Amended Technical Report and has been renamed "mineral resources within the PEA mine plan". The Company has also corrected a previously illegible table and a typographical error within the Technical Report.

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results at Its El Silencio Mine From the 2021 Mine Geology Infill Drilling Campaign at Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results at Its El Silencio Mine From the 2021 Mine Geology Infill Drilling Campaign at Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts from the latest 79 diamond drill holes totaling 14,798 meters of the ongoing underground in-fill drilling campaign that is being carried out by the Company's Mine Geology Department at the El Silencio Mine at its Segovia Operations. This mine geology in-fill drilling campaign, which commenced in 2020 and is ongoing, is focused on resource definition within the underground mine developments of the El Silencio Mine and complements the results from the 2021 in-mine drilling programs being carried out by the Company's Exploration Team announced in the Company's press release on December 16, 2021. In particular, the continuation of multiple high-grade intercepts in the 1040 Vein discovered last year by this mine geology in-fill drilling campaign at the El Silencio Mine reaffirms the potential for the current and future development of this flagship mine.

The best high-grade intercepts from these latest drill results at the El Silencio Mine include:

GCM Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Production; Meets Annual Guidance for Sixth Consecutive Year

GCM Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Production; Meets Annual Guidance for Sixth Consecutive Year

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 18,030 ounces of gold in December 2021 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 55,285 ounces compared with 50,084 ounces from Segovia in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company also produced 89,327 ounces of silver at Segovia, up from 51,302 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter last year, together with approximately 154,000 pounds of zinc and 254,000 pounds of lead. For the full year, Segovia's gold and silver production in 2021 totalled 206,389 ounces and 253,597 ounces, respectively, up from 196,362 ounces of gold and 186,122 ounces of silver in 2020. Including Marmato production up to February 4, 2021, consolidated gold production for 2021 was 208,775 ounces compared with 220,194 ounces in 2020, which included 23,832 ounces from Marmato.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the Company's latest results, said, "Our Segovia Operations continue to meet our expectations, finishing 2021 within our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. We are operating normally despite the recent challenges associated with the pandemic. We have now produced a total of approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold from Segovia over the 11 years we have owned the mining title and Segovia's head grade has averaged 13.6 g/t over that period of time, consistent with its historical grades over its more than 100-year history. Segovia continues to rank amongst the highest-grade underground global gold mines as further evidenced by our recently announced high-grade intercepts from our ongoing drilling program in 2021. Our strategy of growth through diversification benefitted from our first concentrate production in the fourth quarter of 2021 from our new polymetallic plant at Segovia. In addition, we filed the technical report last week in support of our earlier announcement of the results of an updated Mineral Resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment for our Toroparu Project in Guyana. Our pre-construction activities are advancing well and we expect to complete the prefeasibility study for the Toroparu Project by the end of March."

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed a technical report and preliminary economic assessment (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101") for its Toroparu Gold Project located in the Upper Puruni River Region of Western Guyana. The Technical Report dated January 11, 2022, with an effective date of December 1, 2021, supports the disclosure made by the Company in its December 1, 2021 news release and was prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. The Technical Report is based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Toroparu Gold Project with an effective date of November 1, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

Constantine Acquires Option on Yuma King Copper-Gold Property in Southwest Arizona

Constantine Acquires Option on Yuma King Copper-Gold Property in Southwest Arizona

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Yuma King Copper-Gold property (the "Property") consisting of 295 federal mining claims (3905 hectares). The Property represents a portion of the total 495 claim Yuma King property, located in La Paz County Arizona, USA. Constantine retains the right to a 50% interest in any agreement on the remaining 200 claim portion of the Yuma King property subject to certain obligations.

The Property is located 93 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix, Arizona and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Constantine's previously announced Bouse Cu-Au property acquisition. The principal exploration targets are the Yuma Mine copper-gold skarn mineralization and copper-molybdenum porphyry style mineralization, associated with phases of an early Jurassic porphyry system. An early Jurassic rhenium-osmium molybdenite age date at Yuma King indicates a similar age to the Bisbee porphyry copper and skarn deposit in SE Arizona (S. Keith, MagmaChem Exploration Inc, personal communication).

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (the "2022 EMS"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at https:virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com1271 .

At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. ("Melius Metals") to Puma's shareholders other than U.S. shareholders (the "Distribution"). This special resolution is to seek shareholder approval for an increase in reduction of stated capital already approved at the previously held annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. The increase in the reduction of stated capital is proposed to reduce any potential fiscal impact on Puma's shareholders considering anticipated changes to Melius Metals' listing price. The fair market value for the Melius Metals shares is expected to be between $0.25 to $0.35, which is significantly above the $0.10 initially expected at the benefit of all Puma's shareholders.

Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Survey Increased to Include Two Large Sulphide Nickel Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a ground magnetic survey is underway at MINE's Lynx nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey comprises 228 line-kilometres (kms) across the Bear and Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km sulphide nickel targets (Figure 1).

Bam Bam Begins Long Range Environmental Planning for Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Begins Long Range Environmental Planning for Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun the search for firms to provide long-range environmental planning for the Majuba Hill project in Pershing County Nevada. Drilling that is planned for 2022 can be completed within the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the private ground. Because of the dramatic increase in target size and the number of targets the Company is starting longer range planning to accommodate drilling in 2023 and beyond.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/113654_7aa24e42e4be8a8f_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/113654_7aa24e42e4be8a8f_001full.jpg

Corporate Update - TSXV Disclosure

Corporate Update - TSXV Disclosure

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,440,000 incentive stock options ("Stock Options") under the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share, expiring 3 December, 2024

Refer to Tempus announcements regarding "Notification regarding unquoted securities" (ASX Appendix 3G disclosure) on 3 December 2021.

