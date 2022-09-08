Precious MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that the Company has received positive recommendations from both Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") in support of the proposed plan of arrangement of GCM Mining and Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris Gold") announced on July 25, 2022.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms who provide proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders.

In making their recommendation, ISS commented:

"The transaction makes strategic sense as the arrangement will create a combined company with a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets with increased scale and diversification, significant free cash flow to unlock shareholder value, and involves potential cost reduction synergies of approximately $10 million per year. In addition, the at-market-value merger is expected to provide the combined company with an opportunity to re-rate its share price, improved balance sheet and enhanced capital markets profile. In light of the reasonable strategic rationale and streamlined corporate structure with direct realizable synergies, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted."

Glass Lewis commented:

"In conclusion, we find the proposed arrangement both strategically and financially compelling, structured in a reasonable manner for GCM shareholders. The board appears to have formed a reasonable basis in determining that the acquisition of Aris Gold represents the best path forward to enhance shareholder value. The combined company will have complementary assets, enhanced financial and operational scale, a seasoned management team and board, and various opportunities to realize incremental value for shareholders. In sum, we believe shareholders are likely to realize greater value following the transaction than would otherwise be delivered under the Company's status quo. Moreover, having reviewed the terms of the transaction, we believe the all-stock merger consideration represents a reasonable and fair price for GCM to pay, considering the complementary nature of the assets and the prevailing market and transaction valuations recently observed in the gold mining industry. Therefore, we believe the proposed transaction represents an appropriate use of the Company's equity capital, given the value-creation opportunity presented by the transaction. Based on these factors, along with the support of the board, we believe the proposed share issuance for the acquisition is in the best interests of shareholders."

The GCM Mining shareholder meeting will be held virtually via live audio webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1397 on September 19, 2022 at 8am PDT/11am EDT. GCM Mining shareholders requiring assistance may contact GCM Mining's proxy solicitation agent, Morrow Sodali (Canada) Ltd., as follows:

Toll-free North America: 1-888-999-1787
Collect outside of North America: 1-289-695-3075
E-mail: assistance@morrowsodali.com


About GCM Mining

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,389 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (~44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato, Soto Norte; Canada - Juby), Denarius Metals Corp. (~32%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (~26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the transaction, the proposed plan of arrangement and GCM Mining's shareholder meeting, and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 and the joint management information circular of the Company and Aris Gold dated August 16, 2022 which are available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GCM MiningTSX:GCMPrecious Metals Investing
GCM:CA
gran colombia

GCM Mining


Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining and Aris Gold File Joint Circular for Special Meetings of Shareholders to Approve Business Combination

GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS; OTCQX: ALLXF) announce they have filed the joint management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with their respective special meetings of shareholders to be held on September 19, 2022. The purpose of the meetings is to approve the proposed business combination of GCM Mining and Aris Gold announced on July 25, 2022. The combined entity will continue under the name Aris Mining Corporation and will be a gold producer with increased scale, increased diversification of operating and project development risk, have an improved capital markets profile, and reduced overhead costs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Declares September 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Declares September 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results

GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with " NG ". For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it will release its second quarter and first half 2022 results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF The emerging mid-tier gold producer has management with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. Executive Chairman, Serafino Iacono tells us more.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131687

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada. The Company has secured a drill rig and has initiated drilling at its Sandy Project

Additionally the Company is in the process of completing a detailed strategic analysis and field investigation of the 31 targets identified by Goldspot Discoveries Corp's ("Goldspot") review of NV Gold's Data Library using its proprietary AI technology (see press release dated August 11, 2022 on the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com). This review is intended to identify longer term prospective projects to continuously add to NV Gold's project pipeline. NV Gold holds one of the largest, most prolific land packages in Nevada, arguably the best gold mining jurisdiction in the World.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.

Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company's goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

(TheNewswire)

September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change ").  The Company does not intend to change its trading symbol.  The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing

Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×