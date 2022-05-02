Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bausch Health Companies fka Valeant ("Bausch" or "the Company") (NYSETSX: BHC). Investors who purchased Bausch securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.combhc

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC, Monday, May 2, 2022, Press release picture

The investigation concerns whether Bausch and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in corporate wrongdoing.

On April 20, 2022, Bausch launched an initial public offering and Eye-Care spinoff, offering 35 million shares at between $21 and $24 per share, with a 30-day underwriter option for up to 5.25 million additional shares. The company will list shares under the ticker symbol BLCO on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Bausch shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bhc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



Abbott to Release Metabolic Nutrition Formulas

  • Metabolic nutrition formulas previously on hold will be released free of charge to patients, in coordination with healthcare professionals based on need and on a case-by-case basis
  • The lots being released were not included in the February recall and are now being released at the request of the U.S. FDA
  • Patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals with questions should contact Abbott at +1-800-881-0876

At the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is releasing limited quantities of metabolic nutrition formulas that were previously on hold following Abbott's recall of some powder infant formulas from its Sturgis, Mich. facility. The products have been tested and comply with all product release requirements before distribution. The lots being released were not included in the recall.

These products are used under the care of a healthcare professional and require a medical referral. Patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals in need of these products should contact Abbott at +1-800-881-0876 to provide necessary information. Abbott will work with metabolic centers and healthcare providers to fulfill requests based on need and on a case-by-case basis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Study Finds 89% of Patients Treated for Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Using Abbott's Ablation Device Remain Symptom-Free for at Least 15 Months

  • Treatment with the TactiCath™ Contact Force Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled™ resulted in patients with persistent atrial fibrillation experiencing an improved quality of life
  • The catheter is part of Abbott's suite of electrophysiology solutions designed to improve procedures to address cardiac arrythmias

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced results from the PERSIST-END study, which showed that nearly nine out of 10 patients (89%) treated for persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) with the company's TactiCath™ Contact Force Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled™ (TactiCath SE) remained symptom-free for up to 15 months following the procedure. The data, which is being presented at the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society April 29 May 1 also showed that due to the more effective therapy, patients reported significant quality-of-life improvements and more than 50% reduction in the use of health care resources.

Millions of Americans are affected by abnormal heart rhythms, known as arrhythmias, caused by breakdowns in the electrical pathways of the heart. Left untreated, these breakdowns can lead to erratic heartbeats or cause the heart to beat too fast or too slow, which can dramatically impact a person's health. AFib, the most common arrhythmia, is a condition in which the heart's chambers are out of sync, causing them to beat in a rapid and chaotic fashion. Persistent AFib is a type of arrhythmia that lasts anywhere from one week to a year. If left untreated, AFib may eventually lead to heart failure or stroke.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results On May 10

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-6061 (International)

+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)

Participant Passcode:

7057450

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)

Replay Passcode:

9348170 (replay available until May 17, 2022)

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-companies-inc-will-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-10-301536015.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GE Healthcare and Medtronic Announce a Collaboration to Meet Growing Need for Outpatient Care

Providing excellent care inside and outside of the traditional hospital is the new normal for patients, clinicians, and payers seeking more choices without compromising excellent outcomes. Today, GE Healthcare and Medtronic announce a collaboration focused on the unique needs and demand for care at Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs). Under this new collaboration, customers can access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the movement of procedures into the outpatient environment while also driving disease rates higher, resulting in procedure growth in facilities outside traditional hospitals, and this growth trend is expected to continue for years to come. 1 Also, since CMS approved payments for certain cardiovascular procedures in 2020, fixed c-arm imaging systems have been used more and more frequently in ASCs and OBLs for cardiac and peripheral vascular procedures. 2

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bausch + Lomb Corporation Announces Launch of IPO and Roadshow

Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the launch of its initial public offering ("IPO") and the commencement of the roadshow for the IPO. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health (the "Selling Shareholder") is offering 35.0 million common shares of Bausch + Lomb. The Selling Shareholder also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million common shares of Bausch + Lomb to cover over-allotments, if any.

The IPO price is currently expected to be between $21 and $24 per share. Bausch + Lomb has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), in each case under the ticker symbol "BLCO."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

