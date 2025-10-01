Bristol Myers Squibb's Anti-MTBR-Tau-Targeting Antibody, BMS-986446, Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Anti-microtubule binding region-tau antibody being investigated as a potential disease-modifying therapy to slow or delay progression of disease

Fast Track Designation recognizes the potential of anti-MTBR tau to be an important treatment option for patients with Alzheimer's disease

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to BMS-986446, a potential best-in-class anti-microtubule binding region-tau (anti-MTBR-tau) antibody currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational drugs that treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

Alzheimer's disease — the most common type of dementia in adults — is a progressive, multifaceted and devastating neurodegenerative disease in which significant changes occur in the brain that cause neurons to die over time. These changes include the accumulation and spread of pathological tau, an abnormal form of the tau protein. Pathological tau protein fragments containing the microtubule binding region (MTBR) appear to have a key role in the underlying pathology of Alzheimer's disease. By neutralizing the spread and promoting the clearance of pathological tau, BMS-986446 aims to modify the underlying course of the disease with the ultimate goal of slowing or delaying disease progression.

"The FDA's Fast Track Designation for BMS-986446 underscores the urgent need for innovative therapies for Alzheimer's disease and recognizes the potential of this investigational anti-MTBR-tau antibody to meaningfully alter the trajectory of disease progression," said Laura Gault, senior vice president, head of development, Neuroscience, Bristol Myers Squibb. "Bristol Myers Squibb is taking a continuum of care approach to Alzheimer's disease, studying investigational medicines such as those targeting tau to change the course of the disease as well as several symptomatic treatment options that can address severe shifts in behavioral symptoms, such as psychosis and agitation, that significantly impact patients and their caregivers."

In preclinical models, BMS-986446 demonstrated significant reductions in tau uptake and spread, protection against behavioral deficits and was localized with tau pathology in Alzheimer's brain tissue. BMS-986446 was also shown to be safe and well tolerated across three dose cohorts in a Phase 1 study of healthy participants. The ongoing Phase 2 study is fully enrolled and includes several biomarkers of tau and amyloid-beta biology, as well as clinical outcome measures, to evaluate the impact of BMS-986446 on disease progression.

About BMS-986446
BMS-986446 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets multiple domains of the microtubule binding region of tau, a highly pathogenic tau fragment associated with neurofibrillary tangle formation and cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease. BMS-986446 binds to specific regions of the tau protein (R1–R3 within the microtubule-binding domain) to prevent the cell-to-cell spread of tau and tau uptake into cells. It also activates microglia—the brain's immune cells—through its Fc receptor function, promoting the clearance of tau via phagocytosis.

About the TargetTau-1 Phase 2 Trial (NCT06268886)
TargetTau-1 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 2 proof-of-concept study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of multiple doses of BMS-986446 in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study aims to determine whether targeting MTBR-tau can modify disease progression. In addition to clinical outcome measures, the trial integrates a comprehensive biomarker strategy to assess tau and amyloid-beta biology.

About Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, multifaceted and devastating neurodegenerative disease and the most common type of dementia in adults. Changes in the brain disrupt communication between neurons, impacting memory, cognition and behavior. As a result, Alzheimer's disease has a significant impact on the day-to-day lives of those it directly affects, as well as on their families, caregivers and friends, resulting in considerable shifts in interpersonal relationships. There remains a critical need for disease-modifying therapies that can slow or delay the progression of Alzheimer's disease as well as therapies that manage and ease neurobehavioral symptoms.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Transformational Research Advancing Neuroscience
Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision – transforming patients' lives through science. Neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions represent some of the greatest challenges of our time, bringing life-altering hardships to patients, caregivers and families throughout the course of these devastating diseases. Our researchers are committed to the pursuit of breakthrough science to develop life-changing medicines that modify disease and treat symptoms to improve quality of life. We have established a diverse neuroscience portfolio, including assets across a wide range of therapeutic modalities and mechanisms in conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis and more. With industry-leading capabilities, including our in-house neuroimaging program, we seek bold solutions to improve the treatment landscape. Evolution is in our DNA at Bristol Myers Squibb. We are motivated by the rapid progress of scientific knowledge within neuroscience and have an unwavering commitment to advance the most promising innovations to deliver transformational results for patients.

About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that BMS-986446 may not achieve its primary study endpoints or receive regulatory approval for the indication described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether BMS-986446 for such indication will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. It should also be noted that Fast Track Designation does not change the standards for FDA approval. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYNYSE:BMYLife Science Investing
BMY
The Conversation (0)
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in violation of ERISA. In addition to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), and Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), against which lawsuits have already been filed, according to SEC filings andor Athene's public statements, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), ATI, Inc. (NYSE: ATI), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), and General Electric (NYSE: GE) have offloaded pension obligations to Athene.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

  • Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.3 Billion
  • Posts First Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Delivers Strong Revenue Growth of 8% from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio; or 10% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Further Advances Portfolio Renewal Strategy, Achieving Important Milestones Across Therapeutic Areas
  • Adjusts GAAP 2023 EPS Guidance; Affirms Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the first quarter of 2023, which reflect robust in-line and new product portfolio growth, strong commercial execution and continued advancement of the product pipeline.

"Our strong execution resulted in double-digit revenue growth for our in-line products and new product portfolio," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We continue to successfully execute against our key strategic priorities and meaningfully advance our portfolio renewal strategy, achieving important regulatory and clinical milestones that will benefit patients with serious unmet needs. We remain focused on commercial execution, progressing our pipeline and leveraging our strong financial foundation to invest in the next wave of innovation and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Giovanni Caforio, MD, Bristol Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO, to Retire as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023; Will Continue as Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Boerner, PhD, EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, Appointed EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Effective Immediately; to Succeed Giovanni Caforio, MD, as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM

Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Libertyville, Illinois facility bolsters long-term viral vector supply with multi-product, in-house viral vector production capabilities

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced expansion of its global cell therapy manufacturing network to enable in-house viral vector production through a U.S.-based manufacturing facility and its operations in Libertyville, Illinois, following the company's execution of an agreement with Novartis. The facility and its operations have capabilities to produce viral vector for both of Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T cell therapies. This development advances the company's long-term ambitions in cell therapy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes