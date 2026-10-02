Bravo Announces Appointment of KPMG Brazil as Auditor

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. ("KPMG Brazil") as its auditor effective September 30, 2026.
To better align audit and other services with the Company's operations, the Company's audit committee and board of directors approved the appointment of KPMG Brazil as the Company's auditor. KPMG Brazil was appointed following the resignation of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("KPMG Canada"), effective September 22, 2026, at the request of the Company.
The Company delivered a notice of change of auditor (the "Notice of Change of Auditor") to KPMG Canada and KPMG Brazil and has received a letter from each (collectively, the "Auditor Letters"), addressed to the applicable securities regulatory authorities, stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice of Change of Auditor. A copy of the Notice of Change of Auditor and the Auditor Letters are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Bravo Mining Corp.
Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM, nickel and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.
The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.
The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 56,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.
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