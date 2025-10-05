The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 05, 2025
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month
Sign up to get your FREE
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
04 September
Aurum Resources
02 October
Reinstatement to Quotation
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at NapieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 August
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 August
Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz goldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BSTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South AustraliaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular GradesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 October
Apollo Silver Announces Upsize of Private Placement Offering
Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand from current shareholders, the Company has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
03 October
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
02 October
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Multiple Antimony and REE Workstreams
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide a market update on activities across the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, where the Company is rapidly advancing numerous parallel workstreams. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
02 October
Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami
Surface work confirms Cu-Mo-Au mineralization, classic porphyry type style-alteration, and active gold workings, reinforcing district-scale upside at Quimbaya's flagship project in Colombia. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00