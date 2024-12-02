Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss Energy
Fuelling a Sustainable Future
Uranium Investing

Boss Energy CEO Duncan Craib Touts Looming "New Uranium Bull Cycle"

Uranium Investing
Boss Energy CEO Duncan Craib Touts Looming "New Uranium Bull Cycle"

"We've got first-mover advantage, and we're now looking to capitalise on what we believe is the start of a new uranium bull cycle," said Duncan Craib, CEO and managing director of Boss Energy.

With its Honeymoon uranium mine commencing production, all indications point to Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) achieving its target production rate of 850,000 pounds of U3O8 by June 2025.

The company will be capitalising on what it believes is the beginning of a new uranium bull cycle.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, CEO and Managing Director Duncan Craib said Boss Energy has been meeting its strategic objectives, particularly with restarting production at Honeymoon, becoming the third uranium mine currently operating in Australia and the first to begin production in the last decade.

“It's a big achievement, and with that we've got first-mover advantage in the new market,” he said.

Boss Energy also has a minority stake in the Alta Mesa uranium project in Texas, US, operated by enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU). Boss Energy stands to receive 30 percent of the projected 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 production.

“With that, Boss Energy has become the first multi-uranium-mine producer on the Australian Securities Exchange. Now we're ramping up to our nameplate capacity, earning sales revenue, and it's a terrific time to be in the cycle," Craib said. "We've got first-mover advantage, and we're now looking to capitalise on what we believe is the start of a new uranium bull cycle.”

Watch the full interview with Duncan Craib, CEO and managing director of Boss Energy, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Boss Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. Boss Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Boss Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

