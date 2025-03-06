The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures Ramps Up Exploration at Burchell Gold-Copper Project
“One of the big things coming up for Bold will be to get in once the snow is gone, and have a better look at the new discovery at Burchell,” said Bruce McLachlan, president and COO of Bold Ventures.
Following a remarkable gold discovery at Burchell, Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) President and COO Bruce McLachlan shared the company’s exploration plans to deliver significant advancements in 2025.
