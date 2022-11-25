Gold Investing News


Bold Ventures (TSX.V:BOL) focuses on precious and critical mineral assets in Northwestern Ontario demonstrating dual focus on precious metals and critical minerals, to create consistent value with gold and meet the growing demand for battery and critical metals. Bold Ventures’ projects are located within three active regions throughout Ontario: Thunder Bay West, Wawa West and the Ring of Fire camp located in the James Bay Lowlands. The Thunder Bay West projects contain gold and copper mineralization, while Wawa West and James Bay have assets with copper, nickel, zinc, silver and PGE mineralization.

The Traxxin gold project, west of Thunder Bay, has hosted numerous high-grade gold intersections in drilling. The most recent of which intersected 3.6 g/t gold over 12.3 meters. The project is a joint venture between Bold Ventures, as the operator, and Lac des Milles First Nation, where the joint venture can earn up to 100 percent of the property. The company’s additional assets include projects known for gold and for base metals needed for the growing clean energy market.

Bold Ventures Project Location

Company Highlights

  • Bold Ventures is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing its precious and critical mineral projects in Northern Ontario.
  • The company owns and operates several projects throughout three key regions of Ontario: Thunder Bay West, James Bay Lowlands-Ring of Fire and Wawa West.
  • The Traxxin gold project is a notable joint venture partnership between Lac des Milles First Nation and Bold Ventures, with the partners earning up to a 100 percent ownership of the property. Bold Ventures is the operator of the agreement.
  • The Koper Lake Project is located 300 meters from the Ring of Fire Metals’ (formerly Noront and then Wyloo) flagship Eagle’s Nest Nickel-Copper deposit. It hosts a large chromite resource and attractive nickel potential.
  • Bold Ventures’ management team has decades of experience within the mining sector. The management and technical team have participated in three world-class discoveries and have the right experience to guide the company toward its goals.

Bold Engages Investing News Network and Updates Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Engages Investing News Network and Updates Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is seven months with the option to renew on the same terms for an additional six-month period. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable as $12,000 in common shares of Bold after the initial three-month period on January 31, 2023 and $12,000 in common shares of Bold after six months on April 30, 2023. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval

Bold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Updates Progress at Farwell

Bold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Updates Progress at Farwell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report the closing of a Non-Brokered Critical Minerals Flow-Through Units Private Placement (the "CMFT Units") for gross proceeds of $95,960 comprising 799,666 CMFT Units. Each CMFT Unit was priced at $0.12 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until October 26, 2024. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on February 27, 2023

Bold Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the recently acquired Burchell Gold-Copper Project (see Bold press release dated April 28, 2022) located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt 105 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Bold's recent compilation of historical and recent exploration results at the Burchell Gold-Copper Project provides an excellent basis for this prospecting, geological mapping and sampling program

The Company optioned the Burchell claims due to highly anomalous copper and gold mineralized trends as described in a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario, by I. A. Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo. dated October 12, 2017, that may be accessed here.

Bold Ventures Completes Drill Program at the Traxxin Gold Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project east of Atikokan, Ontario, has been completed. Four NQ diameter holes, designed to test the Main Zone, were drilled. Bold's geological team is satisfied that the structure controlling the gold mineralization present in the historical drilling (20172018) was tested for the purposes of this program. Three of the holes appear to have intersected the Main Zone structure below the historical drilling at a vertical depth from 150 m to 200 m. The fourth hole (BV-21-01) intersected the zone at a vertical depth of approximately 80 m. This is based on visual observations only and does not indicate the gold content. Each hole has been logged and sampled. All samples have been sent for gold analysis and the results will be disclosed when received from the assay lab. Information gathered from this diamond drilling program will be used to review the depth potential and mineralizing controls in the Main Zone

Bold Ventures Commences Drill Program at the Traxxin Gold Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") reports that its initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project has commenced. The program will consist of approximately 1000 m of NQ diameter drill core in 5 holes. The program is designed to test beneath the Main Zone where previous drilling has traced a gold-bearing structure that is over 300 m in strike length and has a well-defined, sheared, quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide. Of the previous eighteen diamond drill holes completed over the Traxxin main zone, only 2 holes penetrated depths in excess of 150 m (BED-18-021 and -022). The zone remains open in all directions

12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)

12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)

The gold price has tracked higher in the past few years, sparking interest in the biggest producers.

The precious metal’s price gains have come along with the uncertainty born from the global economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as geopolitical turmoil.

These circumstances have left investors seeking safe-haven assets like gold. So far gold production levels have seemed to defy pandemic disruptions, but rising inflation is likely to push up costs for miners.

B2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0 .04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 16 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 . All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

As part of the long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, B2Gold expects to declare future quarterly dividends at the same level. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

Labyrinth Resources

Exceptional Metallurgical Results Further Strengthen Development Outlook for Labyrinth Gold Project in Canada

Overall recovery result of 95.2% Au follows maiden Resource of 500,000oz at 5g/t1

Labyrinth Resources (“Labyrinth” or “the Company”) (ASX:LRL) is pleased to announce outstanding metallurgical results from its comprehensive testwork which demonstrate a clear, efficient processing pathway for its 500,000oz Labyrinth gold project in Quebec, Canada.
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Burns Resource Drill-Out – Update #2 Outstanding Gold Intersection On Lake Randall

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on the second batch of Au assay results for the Burns Resource drill-out program currently underway at the Burns Copper (Cu)/Gold (Au) Project, which is within the Company’s wholly owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project located 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie.
Breaker Resources NL

Lake Roe Gold Project

Infill drilling from the Northern Flat Lodes at Bombora continues to deliver high grade results and prove continuity

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) is pleased to advise of the results from the next 10 holes or wedges drilled as part of its resource development infill program on the primary Northern Flat Lodes beneath the Bombora Prospect at its Lake Roe Gold Project.
gold and silver coins

VIDEO — Mark Yaxley: Gold, Silver, PGMs — 3 Golden Rules for Buying Bullion

Mark Yaxley: Gold, Silver, PGMs - 3 Golden Rules for Buying Bullion - YouTubeyoutu.be

Speaking from precious metals dealer and secure storage provider SWP's vault in the Cayman Islands, Mark Yaxley shared his three "golden rules" for buying physical bullion.

"(These are) only guidelines," he told the Investing News Network. "They're not hard rules you absolutely have to follow. Just keep that in mind. But they are guidelines that especially newer investors can get a good start with."

Yaxley's three rules are as follows:

