Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is seven months with the option to renew on the same terms for an additional six-month period. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable as $12,000 in common shares of Bold after the initial three-month period on January 31, 2023 and $12,000 in common shares of Bold after six months on April 30, 2023. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval
Bold Ventures (TSX.V:BOL) focuses on precious and critical mineral assets in Northwestern Ontario demonstrating dual focus on precious metals and critical minerals, to create consistent value with gold and meet the growing demand for battery and critical metals. Bold Ventures’ projects are located within three active regions throughout Ontario: Thunder Bay West, Wawa West and the Ring of Fire camp located in the James Bay Lowlands. The Thunder Bay West projects contain gold and copper mineralization, while Wawa West and James Bay have assets with copper, nickel, zinc, silver and PGE mineralization.
The Traxxin gold project, west of Thunder Bay, has hosted numerous high-grade gold intersections in drilling. The most recent of which intersected 3.6 g/t gold over 12.3 meters. The project is a joint venture between Bold Ventures, as the operator, and Lac des Milles First Nation, where the joint venture can earn up to 100 percent of the property. The company’s additional assets include projects known for gold and for base metals needed for the growing clean energy market.
Company Highlights
- Bold Ventures is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing its precious and critical mineral projects in Northern Ontario.
- The company owns and operates several projects throughout three key regions of Ontario: Thunder Bay West, James Bay Lowlands-Ring of Fire and Wawa West.
- The Traxxin gold project is a notable joint venture partnership between Lac des Milles First Nation and Bold Ventures, with the partners earning up to a 100 percent ownership of the property. Bold Ventures is the operator of the agreement.
- The Koper Lake Project is located 300 meters from the Ring of Fire Metals’ (formerly Noront and then Wyloo) flagship Eagle’s Nest Nickel-Copper deposit. It hosts a large chromite resource and attractive nickel potential.
- Bold Ventures’ management team has decades of experience within the mining sector. The management and technical team have participated in three world-class discoveries and have the right experience to guide the company toward its goals.
Bold Ventures
Overview
Gold is a well-respected hedge against inflation and global economic uncertainty. The spot price of gold recently hit a 19-month high in March 2022 of US$2,058 per ounce and has since dipped to ~US$1,700. This fluctuation has prompted market analysts to say that “gold is absolutely on sale right now,” as the current USD index is impacting its spot price.
There are several ways to invest in gold, including commodities and shares in mining companies. When investing in a mining company, it’s essential to consider the location of their projects. Stable jurisdiction with mining-friendly regulations is ideal. Fraser Institute’s 2021 Annual Survey of Mining Companies named Ontario the 12th most attractive jurisdiction for investment attractiveness and 13th for mineral potential. Additionally, Ontario is the largest producer in Canada of gold, PGEs and nickel. These data offer a level of confidence in Ontario-based mining operations.Bold Ventures (TSX.V:BOL) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focusing on precious and critical mineral assets in Northwestern Ontario. The company’s asset portfolio demonstrates its dual focus on precious metals and critical minerals, to create consistent value with gold and meet the growing demand for battery and critical metals. Bold Ventures’ projects are located within three active regions throughout Ontario: Thunder Bay West, Wawa West and the Ring of Fire camp located in the James Bay Lowlands. The Thunder Bay West projects contain gold and copper mineralization, while Wawa West and James Bay have assets with copper, nickel, zinc, silver and PGE mineralization.
The Traxxin gold project, west of Thunder Bay, has hosted numerous high-grade gold intersections in drilling. The most recent of which intersected 3.6 g/t gold over 12.3 meters. The project is a joint venture between Bold Ventures, as the operator, and Lac des Milles First Nation, where the joint venture can earn up to 100 percent of the property. The company’s additional assets include projects known for gold and for base metals needed for the growing clean energy market.
An experienced team of explorers and project managers leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its portfolio. The company’s leadership team has participated in three significant world-class discoveries, including:
- Eagle River Mine: Discovered in 1987 and has procured over 1 million ounces (Moz) of gold.
- Windfall Lake: Discovered in 2006 and currently has an indicated 4.1 Moz of gold at 11.4 g/t.
- Ring of Fire Deposits: Discovered in 2017 and contains multiple significant deposits of nickel, cobalt and chromite.
The Bold Ventures teams’ wealth of experience allows them to acquire undervalued assets and apply sophisticated exploration techniques to identify significant mineral deposits. Leadership continues to explore its existing assets as it moves toward development.
Key Projects
Traxxin Gold Project
The Traxxin gold project is 130 kilometers west of Thunder Bay and has 154 claims covering 2,417 hectares. The project has excellent existing infrastructure and is road-accessible, cutting down on future development costs.
Project Highlights:
- Close Proximity to Significant Gold Deposit: The project is 20 kilometers east of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef deposit, which contains 5.6 Moz of gold at 0.71 g/t, including reserves, measured and indicated.
- Promising New and Historical Exploration Results: Bold Ventures recently completed its 2021 drill hole campaign, which indicated 3.6 g/t gold over 12.3 meters. Additional historical results include:
- Grab samples 1281, 152, 116, 21.1 and 3.73 g/t gold
- Five historical drill holes with greater than 5 g/t gold over various intervals
- One historical drill hole greater than 37 g/t gold over 1 meter
- Additional Exploration Campaigns Planned: The company will soon follow up on its recent drill campaign by further exploring north, south, east and west to expand known deposits.
Farwell Copper-Gold Project
The Farwell project covers 19,200 acres of 113 cells, 18 multi-cells and six boundary claims. The asset is located in the east Lake Superior region of Northeastern Ontario, approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Wawa, and in a proven gold camp.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Geological Formations: The asset contains gold-bearing quartz veins located within an iron formation that stretches along the western extensions of a major deformation zone. Additionally, there is potential for base metal volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization known for containing copper, zinc, lead and silver.
- Completed Exploration Highlights Future Drill Targets: A recently completed versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey has identified multiple anomalous areas for future exploratory drilling.
- Road-accessible: The asset is accessible by road and connects to highways for future material transportation.
Burchell Gold and Battery Metals Project
The Burchell asset includes 188 cells covering 4,512 hectares and is located 105 kilometers west of the port city of Thunder Bay in the south-central portion of Northwestern Ontario. The project is road-accessible through Trans-Canada Highway 11.
Project Highlights:
- Located in the Western Shebandowan Greenstone Belt: The Burchell project is located on the prominent greenstone belt and contains copper, gold, silver and molybdenum mineralization.
- Significant Known Deposits: One of the asset prospects, Hermia-Lake, extends for 2.8 kilometers and contains 0.31 percent to 1.1 percent copper over 1.30 meters to 6.7 meters, based on historical data.
- Close Proximity to Prolific Gold Property: The Burchell asset is nearby Goldshore Resources Inc.’s Moss Lake property, which is currently conducting a 100,000-meter diamond drill campaign.
Wilcorp Gold Project
The Wilcorp gold asset covers 266 hectares and consists of two contiguous properties in the McCaul township, including four patent claims and one mineral claim. The asset is 14 kilometers east of the town of Atikokan, Ontario, and within the Thunder Bay Mining Division. New drill targets have been identified for follow-up exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Near the Traxxin Project: The Wilcorp asset is close to the company’s Traxxin project, which means it is also near Agnico Eagle’s promising Hammond Reef asset.
- Induced Polarization (IP) Surveys and Prospecting: An IP survey outlined a total of 14 anomalies. Additionally, 62 grab samples were taken throughout the property with values ranging from less than 5 parts per billion (ppb) gold up to 14,403 ppb gold, which is approximately 14.4 g/t gold. Overall, 16 samples returned values over 100 ppb gold, with six samples returning over 1,000 ppb gold.
- Significant Historical Work: The asset has pre-existing historical work, including stripping, trenching and diamond drilling.
Koper Lake Project (Ring of Fire)
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Commodity Streams: The Koper Lake project has significant potential for critical minerals. The property has the potential to develop battery metals, chromite and precious metals for multiple revenue streams.
- Within the Koper Lake Project, the Black Horse Chromite Deposit contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource of 85.9 MT at a grade of 34.5 percent Cr2O3 using a cutoff grade of 20 percent Cr2O3.
- Black Horse Chromite Ownership Interests:
- Bold 10 percent carried interest, KWG 90 percent working interest.
- Option to earn up to: Bold 20 percent carried interest and KWG 80 percent working interest.
- Black Horse Chromite Ownership Interests:
Bold owns a 40 percent working interest in all metals other than chromite and has the option to acquire up to an 80 percent working interest in all other metals found within the claims. The asset comprises 1,024 hectares, and is less than 400 meters from Noront’s Eagle’s Nest nickel- copper massive sulphide deposit.
Ring of Fire Polymetallic Project
The Ring of Fire asset is a future key project that will be given further attention as the Ring of Fire regional infrastructure and First Nation agreements are developed.
Project Highlights:
- The Ring of Fire project is a grassroots project that has significant potential targeting critical minerals for exploration.
- Bold carried out a VTEM airborne survey in 2013 that located numerous geophysical anomalies that are prospective for critical minerals.
Management Team
David Graham - CEO and Director
David Graham has been active in the mineral exploration industry for over 40 years. Between 1997 and 2004 he was co-founder, president and CEO of Normiska Corporation, an industrial minerals and materials company with four production facilities in Canada and the United States. Between 2006 and 2010 he was a director and vice-president of Noront Resources Ltd. During this time the company made major discoveries at Windfall Lake in Urban Twp., Quebec and the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario. From 2010 until 2017 he was executive vice-president of Bold Ventures Inc. at which time, he was appointed president and CEO. Since 1986, Graham has been president of R. Bruce Graham and Associates Ltd., a mineral exploration and natural resource consulting firm founded in 1956.
Graham has worked extensively in Canada as well as in the United States, Scandinavia and Africa. His experience has frequently included working with First Nations and regulatory agencies on projects that ranged from a grassroots stage to advanced development.
Robert Suttie - CFO
Robert Suttie has more than 25 years of experience, 10 of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the financial reporting group, Marrelli Support Services Inc., where he currently serves as president. Suttie specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of the group’s publicly traded client base. He is regularly involved in initial public offerings, business combinations and asset carve-out and spin-out transactions. Suttie also serves as chief financial officer to a number of junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture exchanges, CSE, as well as non-listed companies. Suttie leverages his skills and experience to become integral to the reporting issuers.
William Johnstone - Corporate Secretary
William R. Johnstone is the company’s corporate counsel and is the company’s corporate secretary. Johnstone has been a partner at Gardiner Roberts LLP since February 2005, practicing in the areas of corporate and securities law. Johnstone is the practice leader of the firm’s securities law group. Prior to that, Johnstone was the proprietor of Johnstone & Company, a boutique corporate and securities law firm, for 12 years. Johnstone has been practicing law for over 28 years. He is also a director and/or officer of six other TSX Venture Exchange listed companies.
Ian Brodie-Brown - Director & Consultant
Ian Brodie-Brown is an industry consultant and entrepreneur. Brodi-Brown is a graduate of the University of Toronto and has many years of experience arranging venture capital for emerging companies, specializing in the mining industry. Brodie-Brown is the past president and chief executive officer of AurCrest Gold Inc., a TSX Venture listed junior resource exploration company. Brodie-Brown is also a co-founder and president of Cathay Oil & Gas, a private company with foreign resource assets. He has a strong understanding of Aboriginal issues surrounding today’s mineral industry in Canada, and has successfully negotiated MOUs and exploration agreements with First Nation groups.
Steve Brunelle - Director
Steve Brunelle is a graduate in geology from Queen’s University with over 35 years’ experience in the resource industry. He is the chairman and a director of Rio Silver Inc. listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange. Brunelle was a founder and officer/director of Corner Bay Silver, which discovered the Alamo Dorado Silver deposit in Mexico and was acquired by Pan American Silver. He was a founder and officer/director of Stingray Copper, which was acquired by Mercator Minerals for the El Pilar Copper deposit in Mexico. He presently sits on the board of several resource companies that are active in Canada and Peru.
Jeff Wareham - Director
Jeff Wareham has over 30 years in the financial services industry. He is a former vice-president of two major Canadian brokerage firms. In this role, he was actively involved in the IPO of the 2012 TSX Venture stock of the year, and the IPO of the largest revenue stock on the TSX-V. He was directly involved in raising over $200 million for Canadian companies. He is currently CEO of Catch Capital Partners Inc., a private equity firm. He is a past director of Marquest Asset Management, an investment fund company focused on Canadian resource investments. He is also a director of Certive Solutions, a publicly listed US healthcare revenue cycle company. He hosted a weekly radio show for several years, and conducted many small cap investment interviews. Wareham graduated from Western University in 1990, with a degree in economics and English. He has earned several financial industry designations. He has been a professor of economics and a guest speaker on economics and political science at Canadian post-secondary institutions.
Bold Engages Investing News Network and Updates Burchell Gold-Copper Project
INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.
The prospecting field crew continues its work at the recently acquired Burchell Gold-Copper Project (see Bold press release dated April 28, 2022 and October 4, 2022) located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt 105 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Bold has compiled historical and recent exploration results at the Burchell Gold-Copper project that will be enhanced by the prospecting and sampling program. The current program will also provide important logistical information related to access, ground conditions at the various mineral showings, historical trenches and drill hole collar locations.
Bold's ongoing exploration work at the Burchell Property indicates a persistent alteration trend along a northeast strike from the Hermia Cu-Au area. Additional mapping and prospecting is required to confirm the size and extent of this trend in the eastern portion of the property which has undergone very limited historical exploration activity.
The Company optioned the Burchell claims due to highly anomalous copper and gold mineralized trends as described in a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario, by I. A. Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo. dated October 12, 2017, that may be accessed here.
The property location is central to a number of ongoing exploration programs to the north, northeast and west and is immediately adjacent to and along trend with the Goldshore Moss Lake resource. Goldshore is currently in the process of completing a 100,000 m diamond drilling program that was announced on July 30, 2021 (Goldshore Resources Inc. website, 2022).
The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand (see Bold Press release dated May 10, 2022). Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
SOURCE:Bold Ventures Inc.
Bold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Updates Progress at Farwell
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report the closing of a Non-Brokered Critical Minerals Flow-Through Units Private Placement (the "CMFT Units") for gross proceeds of $95,960 comprising 799,666 CMFT Units. Each CMFT Unit was priced at $0.12 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until October 26, 2024. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on February 27, 2023
Farwell Project (Cu and Au)
In September of 2022 the Company contracted Scott Hogg and Associates Geophysical Consultants of Toronto to provide an interpretive report including recommended drill targets for consideration by Bold's technical team. This effort was initiated from the completion of a Geotech Ltd. Airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic (VTEM) survey over the Farwell property near Wawa, Ontario, in January of 2022. A compilation of historical work provided by Bold and results from the VTEM survey were used to provide the interpretation. Four high priority diamond drilling targets were identified at the Farwell Sulphide Zone within the south-central portion of the property and two additional target sites were recommended at the Tundra Gold Horizon to the east. These recommendations will be part of the company's program planning in upcoming exploration work. A copy of the report is posted on the Bold Website here.
The technical information found within this news release and the subject VTEM interpretive report have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand (see Bold Press release dated May 10, 2022). Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.
Bold Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold-Copper Project
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the recently acquired Burchell Gold-Copper Project (see Bold press release dated April 28, 2022) located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt 105 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Bold's recent compilation of historical and recent exploration results at the Burchell Gold-Copper Project provides an excellent basis for this prospecting, geological mapping and sampling program
The Company optioned the Burchell claims due to highly anomalous copper and gold mineralized trends as described in a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario, by I. A. Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo. dated October 12, 2017, that may be accessed here.
The property location is central to a number of ongoing exploration programs to the north, northeast and west and is immediately adjacent to and along trend with the Goldshore Moss Lake resource. Goldshore is currently in the process of completing a 100,000 m diamond drill program that was announced on July 30, 2021 (Goldshore Resources Inc. website, 2022).
Bold Ventures management believe our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand (see Bold Press release dated May 10, 2022). Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
SOURCE:Bold Ventures Inc.
Bold Ventures Completes Drill Program at the Traxxin Gold Project
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project east of Atikokan, Ontario, has been completed. Four NQ diameter holes, designed to test the Main Zone, were drilled. Bold's geological team is satisfied that the structure controlling the gold mineralization present in the historical drilling (20172018) was tested for the purposes of this program. Three of the holes appear to have intersected the Main Zone structure below the historical drilling at a vertical depth from 150 m to 200 m. The fourth hole (BV-21-01) intersected the zone at a vertical depth of approximately 80 m. This is based on visual observations only and does not indicate the gold content. Each hole has been logged and sampled. All samples have been sent for gold analysis and the results will be disclosed when received from the assay lab. Information gathered from this diamond drilling program will be used to review the depth potential and mineralizing controls in the Main Zone
Previous drilling in the Main Zone has traced a gold-bearing structure over 300 m in strike length hosting a well-defined, sheared, quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide. Of the previous eighteen diamond drill holes completed at the Traxxin Main Zone, only 2 holes penetrated depths in excess of 150 m (BED-17-017 and BED-18-022). The zone remains open in all directions.
The Southern Strike Extent
The Teardrop Gold Zone is located approximately 1000 m southwest and along strike of the Main Traxxin Gold Zone. Both zones are coincident with a 2000-metre-long Induced Polarization, Conductivity Zone (Zone CT-02) defined by Abitibi Geophysics in 2017. The Company plans additional surface sampling, mapping and geophysical surveys to aid in tracking the southern strike extent of the main structure and the possible location of additional gold occurrences on the property. This work will provide the necessary information to finalize the next phase of exploration.
The Northern Strike Extent
Additionally, the Company is planning a geophysical survey covering the northeast extension of the Traxxin Shear Zone in an effort to track the gold mineralization along this main structure. The projection of the zone to the north appears to pass under Bedivere Lake and the geophysical survey will be carried out over the ice. Upon completion of this work, a follow-up drill program will be considered.
About the Traxxin Property
Located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Traxxin property can be accessed by all-weather roads north from the TransCanada Highway 11. The property consists of 151 claim and boundary cells comprising approximately 5497 acres or 2224 hectares.
Prospecting and sampling by the current vendors of the Traxxin claims began in 2011 and culminated in the 2016 discovery of a high-grade quartz vein hosting visible gold (VG). Grab sample assays for gold ranged from anomalous to 1281 g/t Au (41 oz/t Au) (Sims 2019).
A follow-up exploration program in 2017 consisted of geological and geophysical surveys, trenching, sampling and diamond drilling. The drill program was successful in locating the Main Zone mineralization and tracing it over a strike length of 300 m. It remains open in all directions.
In September of 2020 the Company received an exploration permit allowing for diamond drilling, trenching, sampling and line cutting.
Traxxin Gold Project Highlights
The Main Zone is located in the Marmion Lake Batholith, host to Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef deposit of 208 Mt @ 0.67 g/t (Measured and Indicated) representing 4.5 Moz Au (Agnico Eagle website 2021).
Recent trenching and diamond drilling (2018) have identified a gold-bearing zone of at least 300 m in strike associated with a well-defined sheared quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide.
Diamond drilling results (2017-2018) include 4.76 g/t Au over 3.8 m (Hole BED-17-016), 1.07 g/t Au over 22.2 m (Hole BED-17-005) and 37.3 g/t Au over 1 m (BED-17-003) (Sims 2019).
The gold-bearing structure is open along strike in both directions. The 2017 and 2018 diamond drilling generally tested above 100 m. Two holes (BED-18-022 and BED-17-021), located in the main zone and outside of the main zone to the southwest respectively, penetrated to depths in excess of 150 m and intercepted the gold-bearing structure where it remains open at depth.
Traxxin Extension Joint Venture
In April 2017 Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation (LDMLFN) and Bold entered into a joint venture to explore the north-eastern extension of the Traxxin Gold discovery. Pursuant to the Traxxin Extension Joint Venture Agreement, LDMLFN has the right to earn a 50% interest in the Traxxin Gold Property from Bold by paying to Bold 50% of the cash option payments, 50% of the expenditure requirements and reimbursing Bold for 50% of the value of the shares issued pursuant to the Option. If the Option is earned and both parties maintain their interest in the Traxxin Gold Property, Bold and LDMLFN will form a joint venture for the further exploration and development of the Traxxin Gold Property.
The technical information found within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out field operations. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities are subject to change.
Please visit the Bold website at www.boldventuresinc.com and see our recent news and project information.
SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.
Bold Ventures Commences Drill Program at the Traxxin Gold Project
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") reports that its initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project has commenced. The program will consist of approximately 1000 m of NQ diameter drill core in 5 holes. The program is designed to test beneath the Main Zone where previous drilling has traced a gold-bearing structure that is over 300 m in strike length and has a well-defined, sheared, quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide. Of the previous eighteen diamond drill holes completed over the Traxxin main zone, only 2 holes penetrated depths in excess of 150 m (BED-18-021 and -022). The zone remains open in all directions
About the Traxxin Property
Located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Traxxin property can be accessed by all-weather roads north from the TransCanada Highway 11. The property consists of 151 claim and boundary cells comprising approximately 5497 acres or 2224 hectares.
Prospecting and sampling, by the current vendors of the Traxxin claims began in 2011 and culminated in the 2016 discovery of a high grade quartz vein hosting visible gold (VG). Grab sample assays for gold ranged from anomalous to 1281 g/t Au (41 oz/t Au) (Sims 2019).
A follow up exploration program in 2017 consisted of geological and geophysical surveys, trenching, sampling and diamond drilling. The drill program was successful in locating the Main Zone mineralization and tracing it over a strike length of 300 m. It remains open in all directions.
In September of 2020 the Company received an exploration permit allowing for diamond drilling, trenching, sampling and line cutting.
Traxxin Gold Project Highlights
- Main zone located in the Marmion Lake Batholith, host to the Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef deposit of 208 Mt @ 0.67 g/t (Measured and Indicated) representing 4.5 Moz Au (Agnico Eagle website 2021)
- Recent trenching and diamond drilling (2018) have identified a gold-bearing zone of at least 300 m in strike associated with a well-defined sheared quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide
- Diamond drilling results include 4.76 g/t Au over 3.8 m (Hole BED-17-016), 1.07 g/t Au over 22.2 m (Hole BED-17-005) and 37.3 g/t Au over 1 m (BED-17-003) (Sims 2019)
- The gold-bearing structure is open along strike in both directions. The 2017 and 2018 diamond drilling generally tested above 100 m. Two holes (BED-17-022 and BED-18-021), located in the main zone and outside of the main zone to the southwest respectively, penetrated to depths in excess of 150 m and intercepted the gold-bearing structure where it remains open at depth
Traxxin Extension Joint Venture
In April 2017 Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation (LDMLFN) and Bold entered into a joint venture to explore the northeastern extension of the Traxxin Gold discovery. Pursuant to the Traxxin Extension Joint Venture Agreement, LDMLFN has the right to earn a 50% interest in the Traxxin Gold Property from Bold by paying to Bold 50% of the cash option payments, 50% of the expenditure requirements and reimbursing Bold for 50% of the value of the shares issued pursuant to the Option. If the Option is earned and both parties maintain their interest in the Traxxin Gold Property, Bold and LDMLFN will form a joint venture for the further exploration and development of the Traxxin Gold Property.
The technical information found within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out field operations. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities are subject to change.
Please visit the Bold website at www.boldventuresinc.com and see our recent news and project information.
SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.
12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)
The gold price has tracked higher in the past few years, sparking interest in the biggest producers.
The precious metal’s price gains have come along with the uncertainty born from the global economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as geopolitical turmoil.
These circumstances have left investors seeking safe-haven assets like gold. So far gold production levels have seemed to defy pandemic disruptions, but rising inflation is likely to push up costs for miners.
According to the US Geological Survey, in 2021, global gold mine production was slightly less than that in 2020. "Decreased gold mine production in Papua New Guinea, Russia, and the United States more than offset production increases in China, Ghana, Indonesia, South Africa, and Tanzania," noted the survey. Here the Investing News Network examines the world’s top gold-producing countries that contributed to this output last year.
1. China
Mine production: 370 metric tons (MT)
Once again, China was the largest producer of gold in the world, mining 370 MT in 2021, up slightly from 2020's 365 MT. The country has held its top position for more than a decade.
According to the World Gold Council, China is the world’s leading consumer of gold jewelry.
2. Australia
Mine production: 330 MT
Gold production in Australia had another high-performing year, reaching 330 MT in 2021, up marginally by 2 MT from the previous year. Recent exploration activity in the Pilbara region of Western Australia has renewed interest and helped increase the country’s consistent gold output.
While the Pilbara area is best known as one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore, it is currently in the midst of increased gold exploration thanks to a major discovery in 2017 by Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO,OTCQX:NSRPF) and Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV,OTCQB:ARTTF).
3. Russia
Mine production: 300 MT
In 2021, Russia was once again the third largest producer of gold. The country’s output has been rising over the past few years, increasing from 255 MT in 2017 to 300 MT in 2021. According to Fitch Solutions in 2020, Russia is reportedly planning to raise its gold output in a bid to become the world’s largest gold producer by 2029.
According to the US Geological Survey, Russia’s gold reserves stand at 6,800 MT, the second largest gold reserves after Australia at 11,000 MT.
4. United States
Mine production: 180 MT
US gold production has been dropping over the past few years. In 2021, the US produced 180 MT, down by 20 MT from the previous year. Most gold in the country was produced at more than 40 lode mines, several large placer mines in Alaska and a number of smaller placer mines in the Western US. The top 26 operations in the country were responsible for 98 percent of American gold output.
An assessment of US gold resources has revealed that the country has approximately 33,000 MT of gold in identified and undiscovered resources. According to the survey, close to a quarter of the gold in undiscovered resources can be found in porphyry copper deposits. Gold reserves in the US are estimated at 3,000 MT.
5. Canada
Mine production: 170 MT
For 2021, gold production in Canada was on par with 2020, allowing the nation to maintain its status as the fifth largest producer of the yellow metal. However, that figure is down from 175 MT in 2019 and 183 MT in 2018.
Ontario and Quebec are the largest gold-producing provinces in the country; together, they represent more than 70 percent of Canada’s gold output. The Canadian government states that gold is the nation’s most valuable mined commodity, with C$12.3 billion worth of the precious metal produced in 2020.
6. Ghana
Mine production: 130 MT each
In 2021, Ghana took the position of sixth largest gold-producing country. Ghana’s gold production rose slightly by 5 MT from the previous year. It is also worth noting that Ghana is Africa’s largest gold producer, having overtaken South Africa in recent years.
Industry heavyweights AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) have mining operations in Ghana, which has cheaper production costs than South Africa.
7. Mexico, South Africa and Uzbekistan
Mine production: 100 MT
Mexico is a notable gold producer, tying with South Africa and Uzbekistan for the seventh spot. In 2021, Mexico’s gold output fell slightly to 100 MT. Gold and silver account for over 50 percent of the country’s total metals output.
South Africa has been one of the world’s top gold producers for decades, but between 1980 and 2018 the nation’s gold output fell by 85 percent. In recent years, South Africa has been hit with political strife, mostly due to conflicts between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and gold producers in the area. The AMCU has held many protests and strikes at several gold and platinum mines within the last few years in the hopes of garnering more wages and stopping any mergers that could cause job losses.
Uzbekistan’s Muruntau gold mine is one of the largest open-pit mines in the world. Uzbekistan has been producing from old mines for quite some time, and has not seen much exploration investment.
8. Indonesia, Peru and Sudan
Mine production: 90 MT
Indonesia, Peru and Sudan are tied for eighth place on the list of largest producers of gold. Half of Indonesia’s gold production originates from Freeport-McMoRan’s (NYSE:FCX) Grasberg mine, the world’s largest gold mine, which is believed to contain the largest gold reserves globally.
Peru saw a slight uptick in gold production from last year, with output nudging up 3 MT from the previous year to 90 MT in 2021. Illegal gold mining continues to be a struggle for the country, and has been responsible for the devastation of land, including patches of the precious Amazon forest.
Sudan is new to the list of top gold countries, and its gold-mining industry is also affected by protests against environmental degradation and gold smuggling. In late 2021, a gold mine collapsed, killing 38 artisanal miners.
FAQs for gold investing
Which country has the most gold?
Australia holds the world's largest gold reserves at 11,000 MT, followed by Russia at 6,800 MT.
Which nation is the largest owner of gold?
The country with the largest central bank gold reserves is the United States with 8,133.5 MT as of September 2022. Most US central bank gold is held in deep storage in Denver, Fort Knox and West Point.
How much gold is mined each year?
Gold production is fairly consistent. In 2021, gold mine production worldwide came in at approximately 3,000 MT, which is nearly on par with the gold mined each year since 2016.
How is gold mined?
Gold is mined by several different methods, including: placer mining, hard rock mining, byproduct mining and by processing gold ore. Which method a gold mining company chooses depends upon the size, location, geological model and metallurgy of the deposit.
What is the production cost of gold?
The production cost of gold can vary from one gold mining company to the next, and is reported as “all-in sustainable costs” (AISC). AISC was first introduced in 2013 by the World Gold Council. Deposit type, cost of energy and inflation are factors that have the largest impact on AISC for a particular project. The average AISC for the entire gold mining industry is calculated by averaging the production costs of the largest pure-gold producers. The average AISC fluctuates with changes in energy costs and rising inflation.
B2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0 .04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 16 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 . All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
As part of the long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, B2Gold expects to declare future quarterly dividends at the same level. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
The declaration and payment of future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be subject to the determination of the Board, in its sole and absolute discretion, taking into account, among other things, economic conditions, business performance, financial condition, growth plans, expected capital requirements, compliance with the B2Gold's constating documents, all applicable laws, including the rules and policies of any applicable stock exchange, as well as any contractual restrictions on such dividends, including any agreements entered into with lenders to the Company, and any other factors that the Board deems appropriate at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that any dividends will be paid at the intended rate or at all in the future.
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali , Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali , Colombia , Finland and Uzbekistan . B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022.
On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer
For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:
Michael McDonald
Cherry DeGeer
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371
+1 604-681-8371
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, and including, without limitation: total consolidated gold production of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of preventative measures and contingency plans put in place by the Company to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, social distancing, a non-essential travel ban, business continuity plans, and efforts to mitigate supply chain disruptions; escalation of travel restrictions on people or products and reductions in the ability of the Company to transport and refine doré; the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali , Namibia , the Philippine and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally, including in response to the COVID-19 outbreak; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-declares-fourth-quarter-2022-dividend-of-0-04-per-share-301686995.html
SOURCE B2Gold Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c8248.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Exceptional Metallurgical Results Further Strengthen Development Outlook for Labyrinth Gold Project in Canada
Overall recovery result of 95.2% Au follows maiden Resource of 500,000oz at 5g/t1
KEYPOINTS
- Outstanding recovery achieved through Gravity/Flotation flowsheet, returning a low mass pull, high value 96g/t Au concentrate at 97.3% recovery
- Mineralogical studies confirm the production of a pyrite dominant concentrate containing negligible deleterious elements
- Regrinding the flotation concentrate prior to cyanidation returns an overall 95.2% Au recovery to doré at low cyanide and lime consumption rates
- The results demonstrate a clear, efficient processing pathway for the high-grade Labyrinth project
- Further metallurgical and process design upside likely through float and grind size optimisation
The results will help underpin optimisation studies across the Labyrinth Project, initial plant design costings and assessment of any third-party ore sales, toll treatment or concentrate sales.
Labyrinth Chief Executive Matt Nixon said: “These are excellent metallurgical results demonstrating that we can deliver 95.2 per cent gold recoveries using a conventional gravity and flotation circuit.
“This will be extremely beneficial for our optimisation studies, which are already underpinned by a
Resource grade of 5g/t and access to the existing underground mine infrastructure”.
Details of Testwork
The project commenced in August 2022 with the submission of diamond core crushed residue composites to Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd (“BaseLabs”) in British Columbia, Canada. The metallurgical program was derived and managed by JT Metallurgical Services (“JTs”) in Perth. The aims of the program were to define the key mineralogical characteristics of the likely mill feed to a future plant, undertake systematic tests reflective of likely flowsheets being gravity/cyanidation and gravity/flotation/cyanidation and conduct comprehensive assays and mineralogical analysis on the flotation concentrate and process streams for flowsheet optimisation and marketing purposes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Burns Resource Drill-Out – Update #2 Outstanding Gold Intersection On Lake Randall
- The Burns Resource Drill-out program consists of 80 RC holes over 700m of strike length, with each hole evaluating a vertical depth of approximately 200m. Fifty-one holes have been completed, with the remaining 29 holes planned to be drilled before the end of December 2022.
- Gold only assay results have been received for holes LRR001-LRR003 located on Lake Randall, and 160m to the north of the Burns discovery hole, LEFR260. Copper and multi element results are pending.
- Hole LRR003, which is within the Central Porphyry zone, intersected an outstanding long downhole interval of gold mineralisation from immediately below the transported cover, as follows:
LRR003 – 103 m @ 1.65g/t Au from 25 m, including 38 m @ 3.83g/t Au from 26 m
- Drilling is currently underway to the north of these holes, where the mineralised system remains untested and open.
- Holes LRR001 and LRR002 were east of the Central Porphyry zone and returned weak gold values (0.4-0.6g/t) over downhole lengths of 20-30m.
- Assay results for the remaining 77 holes in the Burns Resource Drill-out program, including base metal values which are slower to be reported than the gold results, will be received between December 2022 and January 2023. Updates will be released as assays are received.
- The Burns Resource estimate will be finalised in Q1/2023.
A maiden 22-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program completed in Jan-Feb 2021 intersected a spectacular gold and copper interval in hole LEFR260, containing 38m @ 7.63g/t Au & 0.56% Cu from 134m in diorite porphyry. The results from that RC program provided the geological and geochemical data that highlighted the unique geological characteristics of Burns and are a key guide to subsequent and ongoing exploration activity.
Further targeted aircore, RC and diamond drilling at Burns since January 2021 has established a broad footprint to the system that extends beneath Lake Randall, with the limits of mineralisation still to be fully defined. The system may extend for 2000 metres or more along strike, based on drilling between Lovejoy in the north and the main Burns Central area in the south.
Reverse Circulation (RC) Resource Drill Program
In October 2022, the Company commenced the Burns Resource drill-out program of 15,000 planned metres to evaluate the Burns Central system to 200 metres vertical from surface and over 700 metres of strike (Refer LEX ASX Release 6 October 2022). The data from this program, when combined with previous drilling data, will support the compilation of a mineral resource estimate to be finalised in Q1/2023.
To date, 51 holes for 12,798 metres have been completed, both onshore (land-based) and offshore on Lake Randall (salt-lake based). Drill spacing is a nominal 40 metre by 40 metre grid pattern, with angled holes planned to a nominal final hole depth of 250 metres. The drill program is designed to evaluate the three key geological domains at Burns Central being the Central Porphyry, Western basalt, and Eastern deformation zone.
Gold only assay results have been returned for three drill holes, LRR001-003 (Table 1), collared to follow up multiple mineralised gold and copper intersections identified in previous aircore drilling.
The previous aircore drilling on Lake Randall (refer LEX ASX release 21 February 2022) 160m to the north of discovery hole (LEFR260), included significant mineralised intercepts of:
- 16m @ 3.79 g/t Au from 20m in LEFRA1088; including
- 8m at 7.31 g/t Au from 20m
- 24m @ 2.86 g/t Au from 16m to End-of-Hole in LEFA1089; including
- 16m @ 4.04g/t Au from 20m
Importantly hole LEFA1089 (Figures 1-3) ended in gold and copper mineralisation that included 8m at 1.91g/t gold and 0.31% copper from 32m to the end of hole. These results and those from other holes immediately northeast of the discovery section demonstrate the wider footprint of the Burns system.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lefroy Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lake Roe Gold Project
Infill drilling from the Northern Flat Lodes at Bombora continues to deliver high grade results and prove continuity
Pleasingly, every hole/wedge in this latest batch has returned high-grade gold intercepts which validate the interpretation and further enhances the continuity within the ore system.
Best results include:
1m @ 14.19 g/t gold from 191m in BBDD0149 (est. true width = 0.70m)
1.91m @ 13.66 g/t gold from 543m in BBDD0149W1 (est. true width = 1.34m)
4m @ 8.67 g/t gold from 445m in BBDD0150 (est. true width = 2.80m)
4.35m @ 5.96 g/t gold from 484m in BBDD150W1 (est. true width = 3.05m)
1.5m @ 11.18 g/t gold from 572m in BBDD150W1 (est. true width = 1.05m)
1.83m @ 9.84 g/t gold from 515m in BBDD152W1 (est. true width = 1.28m)
1.07m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 540m in BBDD154W1 (est. true width = 0.75m)
0.65m @ 19.98 g/t gold from 549m in BBDD154W1 (est. true width = 0.46m)
1.9m @ 13.46 g/t gold from 562m in BBDD0154W1 (est. true width = 1.33m)
The Northern Flat Lodes are a series of stacked, shallow north plunging flat lodes located below and north of the future open pit. The flat lodes are mineralised consistently over 2km and display numerous hundred-metre-long high grade gold shoots, often associated with structure intersections.
Breaker’s acting CEO, Peter Cook said “These flat lodes keep expressing themselves as game changers, with the potential to significantly increase the overall grade at Bombora and to become an important part of any future underground development at Lake Roe gold operations. All lodes could share the one lot of vertical development and by coincidence they dip at the same gradient as a potential decline access.”
Northern Flat Lodes Resource Definition Drilling
The Northern Flat Lodes plunging north from the proposed Bombora open pit manifest as stacked flatly dipping narrow, but high- grade lode structures typically 1-3m in thickness. The intersection of these with the NW trending and steeply east-dipping lodes, and the NW trending and west dipping lodes creates elongated corridors where much thicker and higher-grade shoots tend to form.
The Bombora prospect at the Lake Roe Gold Project offers multiple open pit size/stage options with strong and demonstrable underground mining potential (ASX Releases 12/04/2022 & 31/07/2022) from the various primary lode structures.
Resource development drilling continues at Bombora with the current focus on increasing drill density and structural validation of the higher-grade shoots within the flat lode structures. Pleasingly, in this late round of assays, every one of the 10 holes or wedges drilled has returned high-grade results with the infill line spacing now at 40m spaced lines.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Breaker Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
VIDEO — Mark Yaxley: Gold, Silver, PGMs — 3 Golden Rules for Buying Bullion
Mark Yaxley: Gold, Silver, PGMs - 3 Golden Rules for Buying Bullion - YouTubeyoutu.be
Speaking from precious metals dealer and secure storage provider SWP's vault in the Cayman Islands, Mark Yaxley shared his three "golden rules" for buying physical bullion.
"(These are) only guidelines," he told the Investing News Network. "They're not hard rules you absolutely have to follow. Just keep that in mind. But they are guidelines that especially newer investors can get a good start with."
Yaxley's three rules are as follows:
- Gold has lower premiums and total spreads than the other precious metals.
- Bars have lower premiums and total spreads than coins.
- Larger bars have lower premiums and total spreads than smaller bars.
Aside from those tips, Yaxley, who is SWP's managing director, spoke about Q3's record central bank gold buying, referring back to the divide between the east and the west, which he mentioned in a previous conversation.
He also discussed the pros and cons of storing bullion products at home versus in facilities like SWP's vault.
"The question becomes, 'How much do I need and how much is safe to keep at home?'" Yaxley said. "My personal rule would be somewhere around $20,000. After that I'm a little bit worried my home insurance policy might not cover those precious metals — generally they're not insurable in your home."
Watch the interview above for more from Yaxley on buying physical bullion, including the top products he recommends and special considerations when it comes to silver and platinum-group metals.
