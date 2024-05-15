Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Board Appointment

Board Appointment

Minerals Income Investment Fund CEO Appointed to the Atlantic Lithium Board

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company’s Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Edward Koranteng is a lawyer and an experienced corporate and investment banker with over 23 years of experience. He has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”), Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, since 2021. As CEO, he oversees the management of Ghana’s equity interest in mining companies, manages all royalties paid to the state from mining activities and supports the growth of the mining industry through long-term, sustainable investments in the sector.

Mr. Koranteng assumes the role of Independent Non-Executive Director in line with the agreed terms of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company (refer announcement of 24 January 2024), which forms the first part of its planned US$32.9m total investment in Atlantic Lithium and its Ghanaian subsidiaries to expedite the development of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

Prior to joining MIIF, Mr. Koranteng held the role of Business Head for East, Central and Southern Africa for Ghana International Bank plc (“GHIB”), where he was responsible for GHIB’s energy and mining portfolio. At GHIB, he led various financing projects in Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya and Malawi. Before that, Mr. Koranteng worked with the Chase Bank Group (Kenya), now SBM Bank of Mauritius, as the Group Head for Energy, Oil, Gas and Mining.

Mr. Koranteng is the co-founder of one of Ghana’s leading law firms, Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors, and currently sits on the boards of major gold producer Asante Gold Corporation, the Minerals Income Investment Fund, and Glico General Insurance Ltd in Ghana.

Mr. Koranteng holds a BA (Hons) from the University of Ghana, a Master of Laws in International Banking and Finance from the University of Leeds in the UK, a Postgraduate Diploma from BPP Law School in the UK and the Ghana School of Law. He has practised as a barrister in both the UK and Ghana and holds various executive and postgraduate certifications, including in Oil, Gas and Mining from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford in the UK.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Edward to the Atlantic Lithium Board, assuming the position available to the Minerals Income Investment Fund as agreed under the terms of MIIF’s US$5m Subscription in the Company, which was completed in January 2024.

“Enabling greater Ghanaian representation in the strategic direction of the Company and the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Edward’s appointment more closely aligns the Company’s objectives and the advancement of the Project with its Ghanaian stakeholders.

“Further to its Subscription in the Company, Edward’s appointment reﬂects MIIF’s strong belief in Atlantic Lithium as an investment opportunity and the successful delivery of the Project to generate significant benefits to Ghanaians. Bringing decades of mining, legal and corporate experience to the role, Edward will, no doubt, contribute greatly to the advancement of the Project.

“I look forward to finalising the second stage of MIIF’s investment in the Company and working closely with Edward towards our shared goal of achieving lithium production at Ewoyaa.”

Commenting, Edward Koranteng, added:

“I look forward to supporting the growth of Atlantic Lithium, not only in Ghana but as a foremost lithium exploration company on the continent. MIIF’s investment in Atlantic Lithium is premised on the belief that the Ewoyaa Lithium Project and the Company’s other tenements hold great promise and opportunity, which will generate significant returns and further support Ghana’s green energy efforts.

“Our investment also supports the Government of Ghana’s overarching objective of ensuring that Ghana remains the preferred mining destination in Africa, with MIIF as a co-investment partner. I am without any doubt that the Project shall be successfully delivered with the full support of MIIF and the Government of Ghana.

“I look forward to working with the Board and Management of Atlantic Lithium towards the goal of developing the world-class Ewoyaa Mine and achieving full lithium production.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium stockslithium explorationasx:a11lithium investingLithium Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler will provide a live presentation relating to the DLE Pilot Plant Results via Investor Meet Company on 15 May 2024, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

Keep reading...Show less
Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Atlantic Lithium to commence trading on the Main Market of the GSE on Monday, 13 May 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that admission of its entire issued share capital (“Admission”), being 649,669,053 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), by introduction on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (“GSE”) and commencement of trading of the Ordinary Shares will take place at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, 13 May 2024, under the ticker “ALLGH”.

Keep reading...Show less
DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces highly encouraging results from the processing of brine from Laguna Verde at the Company´s Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has utilised the At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcement dated 12 April 2024) to raise $2,250,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 7,950,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (“Set-off Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals Ltd

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update for the Dundas South Project and reports assay results for its recent drilling program on tenement E63/2000. The drilling program tested lithium and rubidium targets identified through regional soil exploration work (refer ASX release 9th February). The results demonstrate a continuation of strong lithium and rubidium occurrences (up to 994ppm lithium and 1,834 ppm rubidium at depths of up to 26m.

Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE AND MARTIN MARIETTA SIGN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT FOR BENEFICIAL USE OF MATERIAL FROM KINGS MOUNTAIN MINE

Part of proceeds from agreement to support investment in local communities

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced an innovative agreement with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) a leading supplier of building materials — including aggregate, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt — to make beneficial use of extracted limestone material from Albemarle's proposed Kings Mountain Mine project. This agreement is part of Albemarle's plan to resume lithium mining operations at the Kings Mountain Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, including opportunities to repurpose byproduct material and enhance the economic benefits for the surrounding community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Options Prospectus

QEC Presentation - Project Grandis

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Options Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

QEC Presentation - Project Grandis

Battery Metals Investing

PATRIOT ALBEMARLE MOU CONCLUDED

Silver Investing

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS NEW SILVER VEIN FRAGMENTS AND OUTLINES NEW COPPER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

rare earth investing

Acquisition of Option Over Highly Prospective Raptor Rare Earth Project within the Caldeira Ree Complex

Rare Earth Investing

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

×