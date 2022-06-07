Life Science News Investing News

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The Common Shares and the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws and the certificates evidencing the Common Shares and the Warrants will bear a legend to that effect. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, except Quebec, and such other jurisdictions within and outside of Canada as are agreed to by the Company. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

About Ascenta Finance Corp.

Ascenta Finance, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in the provinces of BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Ascenta connects qualified investors with quality companies that provide compelling investment opportunities with significant upside potential.

For more information on the Company, pease email investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

To express an interest in participating in the Offeirng, please contact Marshall Farris at Ascenta Finance Corp. (marshall@ascentafinance.com).

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126742

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health Partners CSE: BLMH Emerging Tech Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $11.1M for the period ended March 31st, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to $16.9M for the first half of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Invited to U.K. MedTech Trade Mission

Bloom Health Partners Invited to U.K. MedTech Trade Mission

British Columbia government selects Bloom, a leader in Workplace Health-Tech, to join event designed to open doors, facilitate partnerships, expand business

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announced it has been asked by the British Columbia Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation to join a government-supported virtual trade mission to the United Kingdom.

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Extends Contract with State of Texas for K-12 Schools

Bloom Health Partners Extends Contract with State of Texas for K-12 Schools

Program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests is extended through the 2022-2023 school year in Texas.

 Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company") a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded an extension of its state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools to the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Bloom's program with schools in Texas, announced in January, includes both rapid and lab testing that covers the needs of schools as they plan for waves and variants associated with the pandemic. As previously announced, Bloom will conduct PCR testing in the Company's Dallas-based laboratory. Rapid tests will continue to be supplied to schools, with results data managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategy

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Completes Fiscal Q1 2022 with $5.8M in Revenue and Maintains Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

Bloom Health Partners Completes Fiscal Q1 2022 with $5.8M in Revenue and Maintains Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces Q1 Fiscal 2022 revenues of C$5.8M for the period ended December 31st, 2021.

Bloom completed Fiscal Q1 2022 with revenue of C$5.8M and C$5.1M in cash. The Company completed this quarter with a loss from operations of C$1M, which is largely attributed to an investment in expansion and a lower revenue quarter due to cyclical factors. The full report and financial statements are available under the profile for the Company on www.sedar.com.

Keep reading... Show less

Nanalysis Presenting at Upcoming Conferences

LD Micro on June 7-8th

2022 OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on June 16th

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on The RedChip Money Report

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on The RedChip Money Report

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced that an interview with Executive Chairman David E. Luxton will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, June 4, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

Keep reading... Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces First Deployment of Development Capital for Renewable Natural Gas Project

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Deployment of Development Capital for Renewable Natural Gas Project

~Convertible loan provided to a  development company focused on dairy cluster RNG projects in California~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) through its subsidiary, Greenlane Renewables Capital Inc., is pleased to announce its first deployment of development capital to a company focused on developing renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects in California based on the dairy cluster model.

Keep reading... Show less
Alphinat Announces SmartGuide Solutions Chosen by A Third Canadian Province to Deliver a Greenhouse Gas Registry Solution

Alphinat Announces SmartGuide Solutions Chosen by A Third Canadian Province to Deliver a Greenhouse Gas Registry Solution

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces, in partnership with a major Canadian IT Consulting firm, that SmartGuide has been chosen by one of Canada's most populous provinces to develop a Greenhouse Gas Registry that addresses the specific requirements of the province to report, track and monitor greenhouse gas emissions

"We are pleased that this large industrial province has entrusted us to help in the fight against the harmful effects of greenhouse gases" says Denis Michaud, Chief Solutions and Security Officer at Alphinat "and we look forward to delivering the solution within their tight deadlines" he added.

Keep reading... Show less
Avricore Health Executing Growth Strategy - Summer 2022 Corporate Update

Avricore Health Executing Growth Strategy - Summer 2022 Corporate Update

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's activities and progress in the first five months of 2022, as well as an outlook on the Company's objectives and expectations for the balance of the year.

"At the beginning of the year, we laid out a plan to expand our point-of-care testing platform in pharmacies across Canada and beyond and begin to generate more substantial revenues," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Our progress towards those objectives has been significant, and we are very confident in our current client negotiations and planning."

Keep reading... Show less
KWESST Showcases Latest in Next-Generation Tactical Systems at CANSEC 2022 Defence and Security Expo, June 1-2, EY Centre, Ottawa, Canada

KWESST Showcases Latest in Next-Generation Tactical Systems at CANSEC 2022 Defence and Security Expo, June 1-2, EY Centre, Ottawa, Canada

The latest in digitization systems for real-time shared situational awareness for military and public safety, including ATAK and TAK

Counter-threat systems against lasers and electronic detection

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×