Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Investment will contribute towards feasibility work for key infrastructure between the mines and the Chibougamau Processing Facility
HIGHLIGHTS:
Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to leverage a projected nickel supply deficit as it strives to become a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon, battery-grade nickel. Key to this is Blackstone’s Ta Khoa project in Vietnam, an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market.
As the world moves closer to a sustainable net-zero future, the need for battery metals continues to mount and nickel may soon be among the metals to see a supply crunch. Though its roots are in the stainless steel sector, it's also a critical component of lithium-ion batteries.
Given that many nations are aiming to replace combustion vehicles with electric cars by 2030, the metal is already experiencing a massive spike in demand. Benchmark Minerals expects the need for battery-grade nickel will increase about 950 percent by 2040.It's imperative to ramp up global nickel production but the resource sector, for its part, must do so with a much-reduced carbon footprint to influence the sustainability of the entire value chain. Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC:BLSTF,FRA:B9S) recognizes this. As a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel, the company aims to become a leading source of low CO2 emission nickel sulphide. Its flagship Ta Khoa project in Vietnam is representative of that goal.
Blackstone Minerals business structure schematic
With over 20 active mines and a burgeoning technology sector, Vietnam is on the road to becoming a hub of electric vehicle production and innovation, with low labor costs and regulated electricity pricing further driving its growth. Steadily increasing foreign direct investment in the region is indicative of this as the country seeks to attract $50 billion in new foreign investment by 2030.
Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this, thanks to two factors. US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which came into force in August 2022, represents the largest investment into climate action in United States history. A similar initiative is rolling out in the European Union (EU), which maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam — something multiple partners of the company have expressed interest in.
Blackstone's Ta Khoa Project consists of two streams, the Ta Khoa Nickel Mine and the Ta Khoa Refinery. Recent milestones point to Blackstone’s commitment to advancing this game-changing project.
These milestones include a memorandum of understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam.
Blackstone also partnered with Arca Climate Technologies to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project through carbon mineralisation, and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the project.
In a bid to collaborate on the supply of renewable wind energy to the Ta Khoa Project, Blackstone signed a direct power purchase agreement with Limes Renewables Energy.
Blackstone received AU$2.8 million as an advance from a research & development (R&D) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance and Fiftyone Capital. The advanced payment reflects the significant investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (pCAM).
In December 2023, Blackstone entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining to acquire the Wabowden nickel projectlocated in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
The Wabowden project will have the potential to fill the Ta Khoa Refinery, removing dependence on third party feed sources.
The company has signed a non-binding MOU with the Development for Resources Environmental Technology joint stock company (DRET) to investigate opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products. Moreover, it has also progressed the Ta Khoa Refinery byproduct offtake strategy with Vietnam Chemical Group (VinaChem), PV Chemical and Equipment Corporation (PVChem) and Nam Phong Green Joint Stock Company (Nam Phong) to sell Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts, being manganese sulphate (or epsomite) and sodium sulphate.
As the company plans to build a global nickel business, Blackstone signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.
Blackstone holds a 90 percent interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. It includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, which is currently under care and maintenance. The Ban Phuc nickel mine successfully operated as a mechanized underground nickel mine from 2013 to 2016.
Blackstone intends to complement the existing mine through the installation of a large concentrator, refinery and precursor facility, supporting integrated on-site production of nickel, cobalt and manganese precursor products for the Asia-Pacific market. One of Blackstone's key Research and Development objectives with Ta Khoa is to develop a flowsheet that will support this production.
To fulfill this goal, Blackstone is focusing on a partnership model, collaborating with groups committed to sustainable mining. It is also working to minimize its carbon footprint and implement a vertically integrated supply chain.
Hamish Halliday is a geologist with over 20 years of corporate and technical experience. He is also the founder of Adamus Resources Limited, an AU$3 million float that became a multimillion-ounce emerging gold producer.
Scott Williamson is a mining engineer with a commerce degree from the West Australian School of Mines and Curtin University. He has over 10 years of experience in technical and corporate roles in the mining and finance sectors.
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of technical and corporate experience, focusing on grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, target generation, project management and oversight, due diligence studies, mineral prospectivity analysis, metallogenic framework studies and mineral resources market and investment analysis.
Alison Gaines has over 20 years of experience as a director in Australia and internationally. She has experience in the roles of board chair and board committee chair, particularly remuneration and nomination and governance committees. She is also the managing director of Gaines Advisory P/L and was recently global CEO of international search and board consulting firm Gerard Daniels, with a significant mining and energy practice.
Gaines has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts (hons) from the University of Western Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Australian National University and an honorary doctorate of the University and Master of Arts (Public Policy) from Murdoch University. She is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds the INSEAD certificate in corporate governance. She is currently the governor of the College of Law Ltd, and non-executive director of Tura New Music.
Daniel Lougher’s career spans more than 40 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin. He was the managing director and chief executive officer of the successful Australian nickel miner Western Areas Ltd until its takeover by Independence Group.
Lougher also holds a first class mine manager’s certificate of competency (WA) and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Lougher is the chair of the company’s technical committee and nomination committee.
Jamie Byrde has over 16 year's experience in corporate advisory, public and private company management since commencing his career with big four and mid-tier chartered accounting firms positions. Byrde specializes in financial management, ASX and ASIC compliance and corporate governance of mineral and resource focused public companies. He is also currently company secretary for Venture Minerals Limited.
Tessa Kutscher is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in working with C-Level executive teams in the fields of business strategy, business planning/optimisation and change management. After starting her career in Germany, she has worked internationally across different industries, such as mining, finance, tourism and tertiary education.
Kutscher holds a master’s degree in literature, linguistics and political science from the University of Bonn, Germany and a master’s degree in teaching from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Andrew Strickland is an experienced study and project manager, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, University of WA MBA graduate, with undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy from Curtin and WASM.
Before joining Blackstone, Strickland was a senior study manager for GR Engineering Services where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects. Over his career, he has held a variety of project development roles across both junior to mid-tier developers (including Straits Resources, Perseus Mining and Tiger Resources) and major multi-operation producers (South32).
Graham Rigo is an experienced study manager with over a decade of on-site production experience, holding undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and finance from Curtin University, WA.
Before joining Blackstone, Rigo was a study manager for Ausenco where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects over a range of different commodities.
Rigo has over 11 years of site experience in nickel and cobalt hydromet production experience, in supervisory/superintendent level roles as well as process engineer experience.
Lon Taranaki is an international mining professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of resources and mining, feasibility, development and operations. Taranaki is a qualified process engineer from the University of Queensland Australia. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Taranaki has established his career in Asia where he has successfully worked (and lived) across multiple jurisdictions and commodities ranging from technical, mine management and executive management roles.
Prior to joining Blackstone in February 2022, Taranaki was the chief executive officer of Minegenco, a renewable-energy-focused independent power producer. Preceding this, he was managing director of his private consultancy, AMG Mining Global, where he was providing services to the mining industry in Singapore, Guyana, Indonesia and Cambodia. Additionally, Taranaki has held various senior positions with Sakari Resources, PTT Asia Pacific Mining, Straits Resources, Sedgmans and BHP Coal.
| Cygnus President & Managing Director, Ernest Mast said : "This funding approval recognises that our Chibougamau Copper-Gold project is one of the more advanced critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada. Our projects are near to the town of Chibougamau, however there are ancillary infrastructure requirements, and this additional funding is very helpful for us as we progress towards the feasibility study.
Separately, Cygnus is very focussed on growing the resources of our project and pleasingly our exploration program is in full swing"
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its subsidiary, CBay Minerals Inc., has received conditional approval from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF") for up to a C$1.3 million investment for pre-construction milestones of its proposed hub-and-spoke operation in the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec.
The funding, pending final due diligence by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") and the execution of a definitive contribution agreement, will support eligible expenses related to the completion of pre-construction milestones, including a feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") to support two-lane gravel roads and 25-kV electrical powerlines required for the future underground mines to operate between the Devlin and Corner Bay deposits and the Chibougamau Processing Facility.
Today, in Montreal, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources announced up to C$43.5 million in investments from the CMIF and the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration program for seven projects that will help to advance critical minerals research and infrastructure developments in Quebec. Mr. Ernest Mast, Cygnus' President and Managing Director spoke at the event and thanked the government for their support.
Prior, on November 25, 2024, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, along with Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec's Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, announced up to C$545 million in funding for several programs and projects that will help to advance shared climate priorities and infrastructure developments in Quebec. In addition, the Ministers also announced the beginning of formal collaboration under the Quebec–Canada Collaboration Table on Resources and Energy to help ensure the province realises its full potential in a net-zero emissions world.
Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ( " CMIF " )
The CMIF is Natural Resources Canada's flagship program under the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy to support enabling clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects necessary to increase Canada's supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals, and the development of domestic and global value chains for the green and digital economy.
About the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project
The Project is located in central Quebec, Canada approximately 480km due north of Montreal. The province of Quebec has been recognised as a top ten global mining investment jurisdiction in the 2023 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The Project has excellent infrastructure with a local mining town, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure and access to hydro power via installed powerlines.
The Project has high-grade resources including Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 3.6Mt at 3.0% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 7.2Mt at 3.8% CuEq with significant potential to grow (refer to Table 1). 1
The Company sees substantial opportunity to create shareholder value by an established high-grade resource with opportunity for growth, excellent infrastructure, 900ktpa processing facility and clear pathway to production, all within a quality endowed mineral terrane that has seen minimal modern exploration.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.
| David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
| Ernest Mast
President & Managing Director
T: +1 647 921 0501
E: info@cygnusmetals.com
| Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474
About Cygnus Metals
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.
________________________
1 The Mineral Resource estimate at the Chibougamau Project is a foreign estimate prepared in accordance with CIM Standards. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain whether further evaluation and exploration will result in an estimate reportable under the JORC Code.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" which are based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of Cygnus believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘expects', ‘anticipates', ‘plans', ‘believes', ‘estimates', ‘seeks', ‘intends', ‘targets', ‘projects', ‘forecasts', or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may', ‘will', ‘should', ‘would' and ‘could'. Although Cygnus and its management believe that the assumptions and expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cygnus to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual results of current or future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, changes in laws, regulations and practices, the geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate that Cygnus operates in, as well as those factors disclosed in Cygnus' publicly filed documents. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or rely on this document as a recommendation or forecast by Cygnus. Cygnus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
QUALIFIED PERSON AND COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS
The Company first announced the foreign estimate of mineralisation for the Chibougamau Project on 15 October 2024, which was prepared by Qualified Person ("QP") Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng, ing., of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (now SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.). The Company confirms that the supporting information included in the announcement of 15 October 2024 continues to apply and has not materially changed, notwithstanding the clarification announcement released by Cygnus on 28 January 2025 ("Clarification"). Cygnus confirms that (notwithstanding the Clarification) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Cygnus confirms that it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to the foreign estimate that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Cygnus' ability to verify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. The Company confirms that the supporting information provided in the original market announcement continues to apply and has not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Metal equivalents for the foreign estimate have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,350/oz, copper equivalents calculated based on the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + (Au (g/t) x 0.77258). Metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the copper equivalents calculations, with copper metallurgical recovery assumed at 95% and gold metallurgical recovery assumed at 85% based upon historical production at the Chibougamau Processing Facility, and the metallurgical results contained in Cygnus' announcement dated 28 January 2025. It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
Table 1: Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project – Foreign Mineral Resource Estimate Disclosures as at 30 March 2022
|Category
| Tonnes
(k)
| Cu Grade
(%)
| Au Grade
(g/t)
| Cu Metal
(kt)
| Au Metal
(koz)
| CuEq Grade
(%)
|Measured
|120
|2.7
|0.3
|3
|1
|2.9
|Indicated
|3,500
|2.5
|0.6
|87
|65
|3.0
|M+I
|3,600
|2.5
|0.6
|90
|66
|3.0
|Inferred
|7,200
|3.0
|1.1
|216
|248
|3.8
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the latest two holes of the ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.
Highlights:
"It is great to see the NE massive sulphide zone now consistently intersected by eight high-grade holes over a strike length of 360m and open to the NE," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Excellent silver and significant copper values are also noteworthy because they increasingly point to a stratigraphically deeper horizon known to be highly prospective for copper and silver in this part of Ireland. Namely, the Gortdrum Cu-Ag mine, active in the 1960s and 70s, is located 10km NE of Ballywire, whereas, the Denison and Tullacondra Cu-Ag historic occurrences are 5km SE and 45km SW of Ballywire, respectively. A deeper Cu-Ag horizon at Ballywire is one of our key targets for 2025.
Our two other key targets include: (i) exploration drilling along strike from the drilled 2.6km-long discovery area towards the encompassing 6km long prospective trend and (ii) up and down dip from the discovery trend in search of parallel zones of mineralization. We eagerly await results from drilling down dip of today's results and along the NE extension."
Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' of G11-3552-25, -27 (Filling In 270m Gap Between Fences) at Ballywire
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure1.png
Exhibit 2. Plan Map Showing Key New Drilling (G11-3552-25, -27) at Ballywire
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure2.png
Exhibit 3. Emerging Massive Sulphide Zone and Upcoming Drill Results at Ballywire
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_5ca5f11594e49b67_004full.jpg
Recent Holes from Ballywire Discovery
The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, is a relatively new zinc-lead-silver discovery (first announced Sept-2022). In addition to 42 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, the most recent two holes (G11-3552-25 to -27) are reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 6). Note, a second batch of assays totalling over 50m within G11-3552-27 is still pending.
High-grade mineralization from G11-3552-25 and -27 consists predominantly of massive and semi-massive sulphide (sphalerite, galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite), as well as, disseminated and vein hosted sulphide mineralization. Mineralization occurs along and/or close to the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (see Exhibit 1).
Exhibit 4. Summary of Assays from G11-3552-25 and -27 at Ballywire
|Item
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Int
(m)
|Zn
(%)
|Pb
(%)
|Zn+Pb
(%)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|G11-3552-25
|187.15
|203.35
|16.20
|2.14
|0.69
|2.83
|8.00
|-
|Incl.
|187.15
|195.51
|8.36
|3.59
|1.11
|4.70
|14.49
|-
|Incl.
|190.87
|195.51
|4.64
|5.59
|1.82
|7.41
|20.97
|-
|Incl.
|192.69
|194.60
|1.91
|9.59
|3.32
|12.92
|39.19
|-
|G11-3552-27
|213.00
|237.81
|24.81
|5.84
|2.28
|8.11
|80.4
|0.12
|Incl.
|219.42
|235.06
|15.64
|8.30
|3.28
|11.59
|122.1
|0.19
|Incl.
|219.42
|222.21
|2.79
|15.57
|3.77
|19.35
|92.79
|0.03
|And
|228.51
|235.06
|6.55
|11.06
|5.65
|16.71
|240.0
|0.42
|Incl.
|230.36
|233.90
|3.54
|13.26
|8.01
|21.27
|395.1
|0.73
Note: True width of the overall mineralized package in all holes above is estimated at approx. 90-100% of the intersected interval
Overall, recent drilling suggests the emergence of two distinct styles of mineralization. First, relatively flat-lying zinc-rich massive sulphide lenses and second, 'other high-grade mineralization', dominated by variably dipping massive sulphides, as well as, vein-hosted and disseminated mineralization (see Exhibits 1-3). Both styles occur at or near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone and offer great exploration opportunities as drilling progresses.
Looking forward, seven (7) drill holes (G11-3552-24, -26, -28 and 29 to -32; see Exhibit 3) are in progress with results expected in due course. Exhibit 3 shows drilling to date across 1.25km of the overall 2.6km long trend (see Exhibit 2) of significantly mineralized drill intercepts (open in all directions). This in turn is hosted within a 6km long prospective trend defined by four gravity high anomalies, only one of which (anomaly 'C') is systematically drilled to date (see Exhibit 5).
Exhibit 5. Regional Gravity at Ballywire Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure5.png
Notes to Exhibit 6: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2023); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.
Exhibit 6. Regional Map of PG West (100% Interest) and Stonepark (77.64% Interest)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure6.png
Note: Two westernmost prospecting licenses were surrendered in December 2024 from the Stonepark Project, reflecting decreasing prospectivity and the Company's preference to focus on core prospects (Ballywire and Carrickittle West)
Consultant
The Company has engaged ProConsul Capital Ltd. ("ProConsul") to provide investment marketing consulting services (the "Services") commencing February 6th, 2025. In consideration for the Services, the Company will pay a fee of C$6,000/month and has agreed to grant stock options to ProConsul, the number and terms of which stock options will be determined at a later date. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and renewable on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party on 30 days written notice.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information
Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.
About Group Eleven Resources
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022. Key intercepts to date include:
Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (17.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.5%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.
1 Stonepark MRE is 5.1 million tonnes of 11.3% Zn+Pb (8.7% Zn and 2.6% Pb), Inferred (Apr-17-2018)
2 Pallas Green MRE is 45.4 million tonnes of 8.4% Zn+Pb (7.2% Zn + 1.2% Pb), Inferred (Glencore, Dec-31-2023)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239839
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc. (" NCA ") pursuant to which NCA has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on capital markets, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").
Under the engagement, NCA will be paid a fee of $5,000 per month for the services it will render starting on February 5 th , 2025, for an initial six-month term, (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement can be extended for subsequent three-month terms following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and NCA will not receive common shares or options as compensation.
NCA and the Corporation are arms-length parties and NCA and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.
NCA is a Toronto-based capital markets advisory firm, specializing in market liquidity services.
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Falco Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 16.0% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including the risk factors identified in Falco's MD&A and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca .
Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful filing of the Knob Lake Property NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology ("IETNL"). The approval of the Report's expenditures as assessment credits and the recent renewal of the mineral licence has secured the Company's mineral tenure at the Knob Lake Property until 2030.
The Knob Lake Property (the "Property") hosts a high-grade Iron and Manganese deposit located in an active mining jurisdiction in Labrador, near Schefferville Québec. The Property is 100% owned by Anteros and is strategically located close to necessary infrastructure such as hydropower and rail facilities, supporting the potential for future operational developments.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
LOCATION AND MINERAL TENURE
The Knob Lake Iron and Manganese Deposit is located in western Labrador 2.5 kilometres south of Schefferville, Québec, 1.5 kilometres east of the James Iron Deposit, and 2.3 kilometres southeast of the former Silver Yards beneficiation plant at Ruth Lake. The Property is road accessible from the town of Schefferville (Figure 1). The mineral licence consists of three contiguous mineral claim units, covering an area of 75 hectares that are in good standing until October 28, 2030.
Figure 1: Knob Lake Property location and mineral tenure map (1:40,000 scale)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/239674_09559f5f94c1694a_002full.jpg
GEOLOGY AND MINERALIZATION
The Labrador Trough, straddling parts of Labrador and Québec, is known for Superior-type iron formations that have been explored and mined for iron since 1954. The principal iron formation unit of the area, is the Sokoman Formation, a 30 to 350 metre-thick iron-rich stratigraphic unit running along the length of the Labrador Trough. The lower and middle members of the Sokoman Formation are the most economically important, responsible for world-class iron-ore deposits commonly containing more than 50% hematite and magnetite. The Property is positioned over a synclinal fold structure affecting the Sokoman Formation (Figure 2) and is viewed as favourable for iron mining in the district.
Figure 2: Geology and historical drilling of the Knob Lake Property
Note: LIF, MIF, SCIF, UIF are Lower, Middle, Silica-Chert, and Upper Iron Formations, all geologic sub-units of the Sokoman Formation (Unit 11). DB is diabase of the Shabogamo Formation. Adapted from Orth (1972)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/239674_09559f5f94c1694a_003full.jpg
HISTORICAL RESOURCES
Mineral exploration at the Property began in the 1970s when the Iron Ore Company of Canada conducted reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, diamond drilling, and trenching, producing a mineral inventory on the Property in 1982. In the decade following 2006, Labrador Iron Mines Ltd. conducted diamond drilling and RC drilling, along with LiDAR surveying and airborne gravity and magnetic surveying over the Property, and commissioned an inaugural mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Property in 2012 which was updated in 2014. The 2014 MRE is summarized in Table 1.
Table 1: Knob Lake Property Historical Mineral Resource Estimate (Dupéré, 2014)1
|Fe 'Ore'
|Classification
|Tonnes2,3
|Fe (%)
|P (%)
|Mn (%)
|SiO2 (%)
|Al2O3(%)
|Measured (M)
|2,824,000
|55.01
|0.070
|1.00
|10.21
|0.48
|Indicated(I)
|2,259,100
|54.33
|0.061
|1.07
|11.19
|0.46
|Total (M+I)
|5,083,500
|54.71
|0.066
|1.03
|10.65
|0.47
|Inferred
|643,800
|51.78
|0.085
|1.21
|13.53
|0.45
|Mn 'Ore'
|Classification
|Tonnes2,3
|Fe (%)
|P (%)
|Mn (%)
|SiO2 (%)
|Al2O3(%)
|Measured (M)
|375,000
|50.55
|0.086
|5.59
|8.45
|0.68
|Indicated(I)
|214,000
|49.56
|0.076
|4.87
|9.60
|0.80
|Total (M+I)
|588,000
|50.19
|0.082
|5.33
|8.86
|0.72
|Inferred
|127,000
|49.18
|0.046
|4.80
|9.66
|0.40
1The mineral resource for the Knob Lake Deposit (Dupéré, 2014) is considered historical in accordance with NI 43-101 (see paragraph below for important disclosures regarding historical resources)
2Historical mineral resources are rounded to the nearest 10,000 tonnes
3Historical mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability
This historical mineral resource estimate is from a Technical Report entitled Technical Report: Schefferville Area Phase I DSO Iron Projects Resource Update, Western Labrador - NE Québec, Canada by Maxime Dupéré dated June 27, 2014 and is filed on SEDAR+. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), NI 43-101F1, and with CIM standards and Mineral Resource best practices. The independent Qualified Person believed project data was suitable for mineral resource estimation at that time. The stated resource uses an iron cut-off grade of 50%, and grades were not capped. An independent Qualified Person will be required to compile and validate historic Property data, model the data, and estimate the mineral resource to obtain a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Anteros Metals Incorporated is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Jesse Halle, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.
ABOUT Anteros Metals Inc.
Anteros is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include bringing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate into current status as well as commencing baseline environmental and feasibility studies.
For further information please contact or visit:
Email: info@anterosmetals.com | Phone: 1-800-417-1468
Web: www.anterosmetals.com
Social: @anterosmetals
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Chris Morrison
Director
Email: chris@anterosmetals.com | Phone: 709-725-6520
Web: www.anterosmetals.com/contact
16 Forest Road, Suite 200
St. John's, NL, Canada
A1X 2B9
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239674
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
