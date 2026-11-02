Blackstone Life Sciences Announces $455 Million Collaboration to Co-Fund Development of Boston Scientific VITALYST Heart Pump for Patients with Cardiogenic Shock

Blackstone Life Sciences ("BXLS") today announced a $455 million collaboration with Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) to co-fund the development of the VITALYST™ Temporary Percutaneous Transvalvular Circulatory Support System program. The VITALYST system is a next-generation, miniature heart pump intended to increase cardiac output and improve blood flow from the heart to the brain and other vital organs. It is designed to treat acute myocardial infarction cardiogenic shock (AMI-CS), a life-threatening medical emergency where the heart cannot pump enough blood to supply the brain and other organs with oxygen. This is the first time that Boston Scientific and BXLS will co-fund the development of a Boston Scientific product.
Cardiogenic shock, caused by heart attack or other heart issues, is associated with significant mortality despite advances in treatment. The VITALYST system is being developed to address the core unmet needs of these critically ill patients, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and ease of use for the physicians treating them.
"Boston Scientific has built a leading cardiovascular franchise, with deep expertise in developing and commercializing transformative technologies for patients and physicians," said Nicholas Galakatos, Ph.D., Global Head of Blackstone Life Sciences. "We believe the VITALYST system has the potential to improve on the efficacy and safety of currently available mechanical circulatory support technologies, and this collaboration reflects our ability to help leaders in innovation bring important new medical devices to patients."
About Blackstone Life Sciences
Blackstone Life Sciences is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within the key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, Blackstone Life Sciences helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients' lives and currently has $18 billion in assets under management.
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David Vitek
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David.Vitek@Blackstone.com