Blackstone Announces Significant Investment to Launch Falcata, Leader in Next-Generation Interceptor Technologies

Funds managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone") to acquire TSC and ASEI, and combine companies under Falcata platform helping expand America's interceptor industrial base to counter the proliferation of inexpensive aerial threats
The combined company builds on decades of experience delivering mission-critical sensing, guidance, navigation and control technologies for national security missions
Blackstone today announced a significant investment to launch Falcata, a defense technology company formed through the acquisition and combination of TSC and Applied Systems Engineering, Inc. (ASEI) under a unified platform. Falcata brings together complementary technologies across the interceptor guidance chain to strengthen America's industrial capacity and help meet the growing demand for cost-effective national security missions.
The formation of Falcata comes as the United States and its allies confront a rapidly changing threat environment in which inexpensive drones, missiles and other weapons can be deployed at significant scale. Recent conflicts have demonstrated the need for defensive systems that can deliver both effectiveness and volume, increasing demand not only for more affordable interceptors, but also for the critical technologies required to produce them.
Falcata will build on the existing capabilities, customer relationships and programs of both companies while investing in additional technology, manufacturing capacity and talent. The combined company brings together expertise across advanced seekers and radar technologies; guidance electronics and control actuation systems; GPS-denied navigation; ISR; launchers; and related technologies supporting missile defense and other national security missions.
"The United States needs a defense industrial base capable of combating the evolving threats facing our warfighters," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chairman of Falcata. "Recent conflicts have demonstrated that lower-cost interceptors are a cornerstone of our national security strategy. Producing more interceptors requires greater capacity across critical sensing, guidance, navigation and control technologies inside them. We are building Falcata to deliver the technology America and its allies need – at the scale the mission demands."
"Falcata answers a critical national security challenge," said David Kaden, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. "With deeper resources, expanded manufacturing capacity and a unified engineering base, Falcata will help ensure our industrial base is ready to advance capability faster and break the supply chain chokepoints that our national defense increasingly requires."
"Partnered with Blackstone, we have the resources to build and scale to dramatically expand what we can offer our customers," said Brandon Wolfson, CEO of Falcata. "We can now pursue bigger challenges, invest ahead of their needs and move critical technologies from development into production faster, while maintaining the technical rigor, agility and customer focus that have made both companies successful."
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Blackstone.
About Falcata
Falcata, formed through the combination of TSC and Applied Systems Engineering, Inc. (ASEI), develops and produces mission-critical sensing, guidance, navigation and control technologies for missile defense and other national security missions. As drones, missiles and other asymmetric threats proliferate, Falcata is strengthening the technology and industrial capacity needed to deliver effective defensive systems at greater scale. The company combines advanced sensors, precision guidance, navigation, control and related technologies to help warfighters detect, track and neutralize threats across environments. To learn more, visit www.falcata.com .
About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .
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