Blackstone Announces Significant Investment to Launch Falcata, Leader in Next-Generation Interceptor Technologies

Funds managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone") to acquire TSC and ASEI, and combine companies under Falcata platform helping expand America's interceptor industrial base to counter the proliferation of inexpensive aerial threats

The combined company builds on decades of experience delivering mission-critical sensing, guidance, navigation and control technologies for national security missions

Blackstone today announced a significant investment to launch Falcata, a defense technology company formed through the acquisition and combination of TSC and Applied Systems Engineering, Inc. (ASEI) under a unified platform. Falcata brings together complementary technologies across the interceptor guidance chain to strengthen America's industrial capacity and help meet the growing demand for cost-effective national security missions.

The formation of Falcata comes as the United States and its allies confront a rapidly changing threat environment in which inexpensive drones, missiles and other weapons can be deployed at significant scale. Recent conflicts have demonstrated the need for defensive systems that can deliver both effectiveness and volume, increasing demand not only for more affordable interceptors, but also for the critical technologies required to produce them.

Falcata will build on the existing capabilities, customer relationships and programs of both companies while investing in additional technology, manufacturing capacity and talent. The combined company brings together expertise across advanced seekers and radar technologies; guidance electronics and control actuation systems; GPS-denied navigation; ISR; launchers; and related technologies supporting missile defense and other national security missions.

"The United States needs a defense industrial base capable of combating the evolving threats facing our warfighters," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chairman of Falcata. "Recent conflicts have demonstrated that lower-cost interceptors are a cornerstone of our national security strategy. Producing more interceptors requires greater capacity across critical sensing, guidance, navigation and control technologies inside them. We are building Falcata to deliver the technology America and its allies need – at the scale the mission demands."

"Falcata answers a critical national security challenge," said David Kaden, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. "With deeper resources, expanded manufacturing capacity and a unified engineering base, Falcata will help ensure our industrial base is ready to advance capability faster and break the supply chain chokepoints that our national defense increasingly requires."

"Partnered with Blackstone, we have the resources to build and scale to dramatically expand what we can offer our customers," said Brandon Wolfson, CEO of Falcata. "We can now pursue bigger challenges, invest ahead of their needs and move critical technologies from development into production faster, while maintaining the technical rigor, agility and customer focus that have made both companies successful."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

About Falcata

Falcata, formed through the combination of TSC and Applied Systems Engineering, Inc. (ASEI), develops and produces mission-critical sensing, guidance, navigation and control technologies for missile defense and other national security missions. As drones, missiles and other asymmetric threats proliferate, Falcata is strengthening the technology and industrial capacity needed to deliver effective defensive systems at greater scale. The company combines advanced sensors, precision guidance, navigation, control and related technologies to help warfighters detect, track and neutralize threats across environments. To learn more, visit www.falcata.com .

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Media Contacts

Matt Anderson
Matthew.Anderson@Blackstone.com

Hallie Dewey
Hallie.Dewey@Blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BXNYSE:BXfintech investing
BX
The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals Lays Out Plan For Silver King

Prismo Metals Lays Out Plan For Silver King

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, September 21st, 2026 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Prismo") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTC: PMOMF) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 surface reconnaissance program at the Silver King project in the Pioneer Mining District... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Discovers More High-Grade Polymetallic Mineralization at El Potrero with Silver Assays up to 1,159 grams per tonne Underscoring District Scale Potential

Pinnacle Discovers More High-Grade Polymetallic Mineralization at El Potrero with Silver Assays up to 1,159 grams per tonne Underscoring District Scale Potential

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - April 20, 2026 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that continued ground follow up on shafts, adits and prospecting pits interpreted from the... Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

Engagement of Xcalibur Smart Mapping to Accelerate Exploration Momentum Following Successful Public Listing One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Related News

QIMC Engages Global Seismic Processing Leader Earth Signal to Advance Nova Scotia Hydrogen and Helium Multi-Gas Pilot Production Pathway

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Third Quarter Production at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Provides Sampling Update from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

precious metals investing

One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

base metals investing

RETRANSMISSION: Homeland and Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement at Red Flat

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Significant Structure, Alteration, and Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Davidson River Project; Concludes Summer Drill Program

base metals investing

Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec