Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire Arlington Industries

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Arlington Industries, Inc. ("Arlington") announced today that funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners ("Blackstone") have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Arlington, a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical products in the United States.
Founded in 1949, Arlington designs and manufactures a range of electrical products such as fittings, enclosures and other components. The company's innovative solutions are used across commercial, industrial and data center facilities. Amid increasing electrification trends, Arlington's products play a vital role in supporting the growing needs of electrical distributors and contractors.
Tom Gretz, President of Arlington, said: "We are thrilled to be entering into this new partnership between Arlington and Blackstone. With support from Blackstone, we will continue to deliver innovative and dependable solutions to electrical contractors. I am incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited about the next phase of growth."
Betty (Elizabeth) Stark, Chairman of Arlington's Board, added: "This transaction with Blackstone marks an exciting new chapter for Arlington. Blackstone will be a terrific steward of the company and will unlock new opportunities for Arlington's employees, customers and representatives."
Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director, and Mark Zhu, Managing Director, at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said: "Arlington has built an excellent reputation for its high quality and innovative products delivering market leading solutions for its diverse customer base. Together with Blackstone's scale, resources and global network, we look forward to further expanding Arlington's product offerings and supporting the company's track record of innovation and long-term growth."
Arlington represents the latest in a number of recent transactions Blackstone Energy Transition Partners has announced behind its high-conviction investment themes in electrification and the ongoing energy transition, including Alliance Technical Group , Maclean Power Systems , Wolf Summit Energy , Hill Top Energy Center , Shermco , Enverus , Lancium, Westwood , and others.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions. UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor to Arlington, and Sullivan & Cromwell acted as legal advisor to Arlington.
About Arlington
Arlington is a leading domestic manufacturer of high performance electrical products. To meet the evolving needs of the electrical industry, Arlington continuously develops unique and innovative products that meet the quality standards its customers expect. Arlington designs and engineers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products built to simplify installation and enhance performance. The company was founded in 1949 and acquired by the Stark family in 1956. Learn more at https://www.aifittings.com/ .
About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners
Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's strategy for control-oriented equity investments in energy-related businesses, with a successful long-term record, having committed over $27 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors across the energy transition landscape. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the needs of the global community. In the process, we work to build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders. Further information is available at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/blackstone-energy-transition-partners/ .
About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .
