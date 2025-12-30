BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2025 tax year.

The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 1.55658
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.72763
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 1.08684
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 2.89966
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 2.71248
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 2.28706
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 2.78757
iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR 0.00650
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 2.41679
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 1.09755
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 2.60005
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 1.02000
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 1.23519
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.14839
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.27141
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 1.06486
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.67823
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 1.78370
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 1.66202
iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT 0.28231
iShares Bitcoin ETF(1) IBIT.U 0.22702
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD 1.14998
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.21558
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.16136
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.41687
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.31141
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.46346
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 5.22120
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP 0.00000
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.49921
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.20779
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 1.18596
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 2.69143
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 1.61517
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.39266
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.29044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.76519
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00000
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.48943
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 1.22853
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.89995
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.59442
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 1.36895
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.32991
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.23937
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.52790
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC 0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.32215
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 1.18695
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 3.56592
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI 0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U 0.00000
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.43842
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 2.91694
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 1.87303
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 2.23706
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.00000
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.38930
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.00000
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 3.41358
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.90086
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.94016
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 2.85421
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 2.07267
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 2.14287
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.37145
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 1.35318
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU 0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U 0.00000
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.70078
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.54263
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.32039
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.23237
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.74225
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.16723
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.11483
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.71709
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.14602
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.12407
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH 0.02178
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT 0.00000
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U 0.00000
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.32869
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC 0.00000
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U 0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 2.26920
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 1.08798
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for IBIT.U, XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), the distribution amount may include an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


