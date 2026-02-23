Ben Hart Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia Private Capital Advisory

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Ben Hart has joined the firm as a senior managing director and head of its Asia Private Capital Advisory (PCA) division. Based in Singapore, Mr. Hart will oversee Evercore PCA's activities across the Asia-Pacific region and work closely with the global PCA team to further expand the firm's secondaries advisory and broader private markets capabilities in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to Evercore," said Nigel Dawn, global head of Evercore's PCA division. "Ben has built an exceptional reputation and deep relationships across Asia's private markets ecosystem. His extensive experience in capital formation and distribution across APAC will further enhance our platform in a region where we see significant and accelerating growth opportunities."

"We are very pleased to welcome Ben to the Singapore office. His appointment reflects the priority we have placed on expanding our private capital advisory capabilities in the region," said Keith Magnus, Chairman of Evercore Asia. "Ben brings deep relationships and experience across Asia's private markets ecosystem, and we believe he will play an important role as we continue to build out our franchise in a disciplined and thoughtful way."

"Evercore's PCA team is the clear global leader in secondaries advisory," said Mr. Hart. "I am excited to join the team and help build on its strong momentum in one of the most dynamic private markets regions, where secondary opportunities are expanding rapidly."

Mr. Hart brings more than two decades of experience in private markets fundraising, institutional investor relations, capital formation and business development across the Asia-Pacific region. He most recently served as partner and head of investor relations (Asia) at Adams Street Partners, where he led the firm's business-development and client-service efforts across institutional and private wealth channels.

Mr. Hart holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

