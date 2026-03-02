Ben Carpenter Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Ben Carpenter has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the healthcare investment banking group, where he will focus on the biopharma sector. He will be based in San Francisco.
"We are pleased to welcome Ben to Evercore," said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of U.S. investment banking. "His extensive healthcare experience will further strengthen our franchise as we continue to invest in and expand our healthcare advisory platform."
"We are excited to have Ben join the firm," said Francois Maisonrouge, chairman of Evercore's global healthcare group. "Biopharma is one of the most dynamic areas in global healthcare. Continuing to deepen our presence in this sector reinforces Evercore's ability to advise clients across the full innovation life cycle."
Mr. Carpenter said, "Evercore has built an exceptional team of senior biopharma bankers, and I am excited to join that partnership. As the sector continues to evolve amid regulatory complexity and rapid scientific innovation, I look forward to advising our clients as they navigate these dynamics and pursue their strategic objectives."
Mr. Carpenter joins Evercore with more than 20 years of investment banking experience. Most recently, he served as global co-head of healthcare investment banking at J.P. Morgan, where he also previously held leadership roles, including co-head of North America M&A and co-head of healthcare M&A. Before that, he was global head of life sciences M&A at Citi. Mr. Carpenter began his career as an associate at J.P. Morgan.
Mr. Carpenter holds a bachelor's from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
