Baytex Reports Shareholder Meeting Results

Baytex Reports Shareholder Meeting Results

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 366,618,328 common shares being 50.00% of Baytex's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below:


 Votes For
Name of Nominee # %
Mark R. Bly 330,064,127 97.13
Trudy M. Curran 327,288,188 96.32
Don G. Hrap 298,160,823 87.75
Chad E. Lundberg 336,811,242 99.12
Jennifer A. Maki 336,277,254 98.96
David L. Pearce 336,606,390 99.06
Steve D.L. Reynish 225,412,755 66.34
Jeffrey E. Wojahn 324,870,062 95.61

 

KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex's auditor until the next annual meeting of its shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For
# %
365,593,335 99.72

 

A non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex's approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For
# %
327,816,554 96.47

 

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296607

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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