Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Launch of Proposed Financing for Acquisition of XIIDRA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Launch of Proposed Financing for Acquisition of XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb") (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (the "Company") (NYSETSX:BHC), announced today that, in connection with the financing of its pending acquisition (the "Acquisition") of XIIDRA® and certain other ophthalmology assets, Bausch + Lomb Escrow Corp. (the "Escrow Issuer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch + Lomb, launched an offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes") and that Bausch + Lomb is seeking to enter into an incremental term loan facility ("Term Loan Facility"), which will be secured on a pari passu basis with Bausch + Lomb's existing term loan facility and will either be in the form of an incremental amendment to Bausch + Lomb's existing term loan facility or a separate credit agreement. Bausch + Lomb is expected to borrow $500 million of new term B loans (the "New Term B Loans") under the Term Loan Facility upon the closing of the Acquisition

The net proceeds of the New Term B Loans and the offering of the Notes are expected to fund the Acquisition, to pay fees and expenses related to the Acquisition, the borrowings of the New Term B Loans and the offering of the Notes and for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing debt.

Closing of the Term Loan Facility will be conditioned upon completion of the Acquisition and will occur concurrently with the closing of the Acquisition. Closing of the Notes offering will not be conditioned upon completion of the Acquisition, but if the Acquisition does not occur on or prior to September 30, 2024, the Escrow Issuer will be required to redeem the Notes at such time at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The foregoing transactions are subject to market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that Bausch + Lomb will be able to successfully complete the transactions, on the terms described above, or at all.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the above, a copy of which is also available on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, including statements relating to Bausch + Lomb's proposed financing and the closing of the Acquisition, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to the timing of the consummation of the Acquisition; the possibility that any or all of the conditions to the consummation of the Acquisition may not be satisfied or waived; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Acquisition on Bausch + Lomb's ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, and other business partners; the impact of the Acquisition if consummated on Bausch + Lomb's business, financial position and results of operations; risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from Bausch + Lomb's ongoing business operations; Bausch + Lomb's ability to finance the transaction as anticipated and risks relating to increased levels of debt as a result of debt expected to be incurred to finance such transaction, such as the Notes and the New Term B Loans; and risks that Bausch + Lomb may not realize the expected benefits of that transaction on a timely basis or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contacts:

John O'Connor
ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2973

Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2102
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
coporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782615/bausch-healths-bausch-lomb-announces-launch-of-proposed-financing-for-acquisition-of-xiidrar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Thermo Fisher Scientific and National Minority Quality Forum Collaborate to Make Clinical Research More Accessible to Historically Underserved Communities

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), an independent not-for-profit research and education organization, today announced a collaboration to help bring clinical research to historically underserved patient populations through NMQF's Alliance for Representative Clinical Trials (ARC). The collaboration supports biopharmaceutical and biotech customers in meeting regulatory expectations to enroll and retain patients in clinical trials who more fully reflect real-world populations experiencing the disease or health condition being studied, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements around diversity action plans.

The work reflects Thermo Fisher and NMQF's shared commitment to health equity and building sustainable solutions to engage groups and communities in the United States that have suffered past structural and systemic inequity and/or have been denied access to clinical research for promising new medicines. These include African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics/Latinos and Native Americans, as well as other ethnicities, veterans, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals, religious groups, and those with challenged socioeconomic backgrounds and geographic groups with disparate access to health care.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Disclosure of Historical and Pro Forma Financial Information With Respect to Acquisition of XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC), announced that it has disclosed certain historical and pro forma financial information with respect to its previously announced proposed acquisition of XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% and certain other ophthalmology assets (the "Acquisition") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile. In connection with the Acquisition, as previously disclosed, Bausch + Lomb anticipates incurring indebtedness (expected to be comprised principally of an incremental term loan and the issuance of senior secured notes), which is discussed in further detail in its Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the above, a copy of which is also available on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stethoscope

5 Small Medical Device Companies (Updated 2023)

Canada's medical device sector may be one of the country's best-kept secrets.

The nation's medical device industry is primarily composed of small and medium-sized companies, but according to data from Statista, the sector is on track to be valued at US$9.93 billion in 2023. Looking further into the future, Canada's medical device market is expected to grow at a compound growth rate of 5.34 percent to reach US$12.88 billion by 2028.

Medical devices include items like pacemakers, artificial heart valves, diagnostic and imaging equipment, in vitro diagnostics, dialysis equipment, hip and knee implants, synthetic skin, surgical tools, orthopedics, medical imaging and infusion pumps. Cardiology devices represent the largest segment of the market, with a projected value of US$1.46 billion in 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Foundation: 3 Ways To Transform Corporate Volunteering

Medtronic

From food drives and beach clean-ups to school supply drives, volunteering is one way Medtronic employees live the Medtronic Mission and honor the tenet that calls us to maintain good citizenship as a company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives CE Mark approval for Inceptiv spinal cord stimulator with closed-loop sensing to treat chronic pain

Inceptiv automatically and instantly adjusts therapy based on signals from the spinal cord

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its Inceptiv™ closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS). It is the first Medtronic SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses each person's unique biological signals and adjusts stimulation moment to moment, as needed, to keep therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life. †

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

Resource Investing

Heap Leach Scoping Study Shows Substantialy Greater Free Cash At Whim Creek

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Mawson Gold Rises on Southern Cross Drill Results

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Standard Uranium Takes the Lead with 50 Percent Gain

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Lithium Expert Dr Jingyuan Liu To LU7 Board

×