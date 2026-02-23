Basin Energy Hits 1,112 ppm TREO, Fast Tracks 2026 Uranium and REE Strategy at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is moving to accelerate its 2026 exploration efforts following "exciting" results from its maiden drilling program at the Sybella-Barkly project in Queensland. In a recent interview, Managing Director Pete Moorhouse revealed that the company has confirmed a significant rare earth element (REE) system and a district-scale uranium paleochannel network.

The standout result from the initial drilling was an intercept of 2 metres at 1,112 ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) from 54 metres, including high-value neodymium and praseodymium (302 ppm NdPr). This mineralisation remains open at depth and suggests that the REE-rich Sybella granites are successfully "shedding" into the expansive sediments of the Barkly Tablelands.

On the uranium front, drilling intersected up to 35 ppm U3O8. Moorhouse likened the system to the world-class Frome Basin in South Australia, noting that the company is now "following the channels" to locate the reduced environments that act as traps for high-grade uranium.

With a refined geological model in hand, Basin Energy is pivoting to a fast-tracked Phase 2 program.

