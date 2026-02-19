Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Download the PDF here.

asx-bsnbsn-aubasin-energyuranium-investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Orange pushpin on a map of Niger, showing neighboring countries.

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

A stockpile of 1,000 metric tons of uranium seized from a French-operated mine in Niger is now sitting at a military airbase in Niamey that was recently attacked by Islamic State militants, raising fresh concerns over security and the material’s uncertain future.The uranium, which is processed... Keep Reading...
xU3O8 (uranium.io)

xU3O8 (uranium.io)

Keep Reading...
Spacecraft orbiting Earth with solar panels extended against a starry background.

Deep Space Energy Secures US$1.1 Million to Advance Lunar Power and Satellite Resilience Goals

Latvian startup Deep Space Energy announced it has raised approximately US$1.1 million in a combination of private investment and public funding to advance a radioisotope-based power generator designed to operate on the Moon.The company closed a US$416,500 pre-seed round led by Outlast Fund and... Keep Reading...
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Keep Reading...
uranium periodic table with magnifying glass.

Ranger Uranium Mine Rehabilitation Gets Green Light from Australia

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King has issued a new rehabilitation authority to Energy Resources Australia (ASX:ERA) for the continuation of rehabilitation activities at the Ranger uranium mine in the Northern Territory.“This new authority means that Energy Resources... Keep Reading...
Nuclear reactors.

Uranium Bull Market Isn’t Over, but Volatility Lies Ahead

Uranium’s resurgence has been one of the resource sector's most durable stories of the past five years, but as prices hover near multi-year highs, investors are increasingly asking the same question: How late is it?At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), panelists Rick Rule, Lobo... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9.5 Million

Related News

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

base metals investing

Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9.5 Million

gold investing

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

gold investing

Selta Project - Exploration Update