February 19, 2026
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly
31 August 2025
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 December 2025
Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 November 2025
Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 November 2025
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 February
Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo
A stockpile of 1,000 metric tons of uranium seized from a French-operated mine in Niger is now sitting at a military airbase in Niamey that was recently attacked by Islamic State militants, raising fresh concerns over security and the material’s uncertain future.The uranium, which is processed... Keep Reading...
12 February
Deep Space Energy Secures US$1.1 Million to Advance Lunar Power and Satellite Resilience Goals
Latvian startup Deep Space Energy announced it has raised approximately US$1.1 million in a combination of private investment and public funding to advance a radioisotope-based power generator designed to operate on the Moon.The company closed a US$416,500 pre-seed round led by Outlast Fund and... Keep Reading...
05 February
Ranger Uranium Mine Rehabilitation Gets Green Light from Australia
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King has issued a new rehabilitation authority to Energy Resources Australia (ASX:ERA) for the continuation of rehabilitation activities at the Ranger uranium mine in the Northern Territory.“This new authority means that Energy Resources... Keep Reading...
04 February
Uranium Bull Market Isn’t Over, but Volatility Lies Ahead
Uranium’s resurgence has been one of the resource sector's most durable stories of the past five years, but as prices hover near multi-year highs, investors are increasingly asking the same question: How late is it?At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), panelists Rick Rule, Lobo... Keep Reading...
