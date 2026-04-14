Barclays Research Appoints Sahana Athreya as Global Head of Data Science & Applied AI

Barclays Research today announced the appointment of Sahana Athreya as Global Head of Data Science & Applied AI, based in New York.
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Sahana Athreya headshot
In this role, Athreya will lead the firm's data science, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics agenda across Research, as global investor demand for data‑driven analysis grows.
Athreya will work closely with analysts, strategists and technology teams to embed alternative data and AI across the Research platform, scaling insights and delivering AI‑enabled tools and data products for clients. The Global Data Science and Applied AI team will continue to publish differentiated Research reports for clients, complementing Barclays Research's fundamental, macro and thematic coverage. They will also share their insights on how data and AI can be applied in the investment process, helping clients to evolve their own frameworks.
Prior to joining Barclays, Athreya led data science and advanced machine learning initiatives at some of the world's leading hedge funds, including Eisler Capital and Millennium Management. Her work at the intersection of data science, artificial intelligence and quantamental investing has earned broad industry recognition. In 2022, Athreya was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in the Finance category. She has received multiple additional honors for leadership and innovation, including the CBIZ Women Transforming Business Emerging Leadership Award , Data Science Professional of the Year , and recognition from the Economic Club of New York's Innovation and Social Impact Challenge .
Commenting on Athreya's appointment, Brad Rogoff, Global Head of Research at Barclays, said:
"Sahana brings a rare blend of deep technical expertise and real‑world market experience. Her appointment reinforces our long-standing commitment to data science and now AI as core pillars of our Research franchise, and to delivering differentiated, world‑class insights for clients globally."
About Barclays
Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays .
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Claudia Gilbert-Allen
claudia.gilbertallen@barclays.com
+44 7788357415