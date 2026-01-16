Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in February and March 2026

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
|
$0.28516
|
January 30
|
February 17
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
|
$1,096.20250
|
February 27
|
March 16
|
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
|
$1,096.20250
|
February 27
|
March 16
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
|
$0.30025
|
February 15
|
February 27
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
|
$0.30053
|
February 15
|
February 27
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
|
$0.30692
|
February 15
|
February 27
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
|
$0.29581
|
February 1
|
February 23
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD
|
$31.50000
|
February 15
|
March 10
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF
|
$29.3750000
|
March 1
|
March 16
|
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
|
$0.3750000
|
February 1
|
February 17
|
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
|
$0.3359375
|
March 1
|
March 25
|
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
|
$0.3125000
|
March 1
|
March 17
|
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
|
$0.2656250
|
February 1
|
February 17
|
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
|
$0.2968750
|
February 1
|
February 17
|
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series DD and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
