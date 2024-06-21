Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

B2Gold Announces Sale of C$139 Million of Calibre Mining Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has sold an aggregate 79,000,000 common shares of Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") in the ordinary course for investment purposes by way of a block trade (the "Transaction") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$139.04 million.

B2Gold will be filing an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the sale of the Calibre shares, a copy of which will be available under Calibre's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

Immediately prior to the Transaction, B2Gold owned 110,950,333 common shares of Calibre representing approximately 14.1% of Calibre. As a result of the Transaction, B2Gold's ownership has decreased to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Calibre and B2Gold has ceased to be a "reporting insider" as defined in National Instrument 55-104 – Insider Reporting Requirements. Accordingly, B2Gold will no longer file insider or early warning reports in respect of its ownership of securities of Calibre, except as required by applicable law.

B2Gold's decision to dispose of the common shares of Calibre pursuant to the Transaction was made as a result of investment considerations including price, market conditions, capital allocation priorities, and corporate strategy. B2Gold remains a supportive shareholder of Calibre and does not currently plan to make any additional changes to its interest.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release. 


For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

NOVAGOLD Welcomes Peter Adamek as New Chief Financial Officer

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Adamek as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company effective July 15, 2024. The appointment of Mr. Adamek comes following the retirement of NOVAGOLD's long-serving CFO, David Ottewell, capping off a successful career in the mining sector. Mr. Ottewell will stay on until July 15, 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.

"On behalf of NOVAGOLD, I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to David for his loyalty to the Company over the last 12 years," said Greg Lang, President and Chief Executive Officer. "David has been instrumental in developing our finance strategy, building our finance team, and maintaining a strong balance sheet during his tenure — positioning the Company to continue to advance Donlin Gold up the value chain, while generating significant value for our stakeholders. David has been a valuable team member and a dear colleague over the years, and I thank him for his skillful leadership and remarkable contribution to our work. We wish him well in his retirement."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EMU NL (ASX:EMU)

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia


B2Gold Announces Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Springbok Zone of the Antelope Deposit at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Springbok Zone, the southernmost shoot of the recently discovered Antelope deposit, located approximately three kilometers ("km") south of the Otjikoto Phase 5 open pit at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Biden: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

The US election is quickly approaching, and the second face off between current president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump promises to be a much-discussed race to the finish line on November 5.

In 2020, Biden presented himself as a candidate who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Trump ultimately lost that election, but recent polling shows that either candidate could still pull ahead in the months leading up to the vote.

In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While the yellow metal is driven by diverse factors, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

EMU NL (ASX:EMU)

EMU NL


Steve Robertson, president of Prismo Metals.

Prismo Metals Poised to Benefit from Looming Copper Crunch, Exec Says

The copper market's current state presents both a challenge and an opportunity for explorers like Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF,FWB:7KU), Steve Robertson, the company’s new president, told the Investing News Network.

A forecast supply deficit looms on the horizon and is expected to take full effect by 2025, prompting a sense of urgency among copper producers and explorers alike.

"For quite some time now ... there's been a deficit, this forecast for 2025," Robertson said, pointing to a critical market juncture.

×