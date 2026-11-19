On Nov. 18, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Emily Burke issued confirmation of key elements of her June 2026 decision in favour of the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha (TSKLH) Nation's petition for judicial review of the Province's July 2024 decision to grant a Substantial Start Determination (SSD) for Seabridge Gold's (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) KSM mine in Northwestern B.C. Justice Burke has confirmed TSKLH correctly interpreted her ruling, which quashed KSM's SSD due to lack of consultation with TSKLH. As the SSD was already quashed on consultation, she did not rule on whether to quash it on grounds of reasonableness. Justice Burke also ruled the Province is required to engage in deep consultation with the Nation. The KSM Project lies within TSKLH territory.
"This decision confirms what the TSKLH Nation has been saying — that Seabridge and the Province have been misinterpreting and downplaying the Court's original ruling in this case, creating confusion over the legal impacts of that ruling," said Ryan Beaton, legal counsel for TSKLH. "We can now move forward with clarity over what is required of the Province and Seabridge."
The parties sought clarification from the Court to resolve their disagreement about what the Court's original ruling required the Province to do, beyond providing 90 days for the TSKLH Nation to detail its concerns related to the SSD in writing. Justice Burke has now confirmed deep consultation is required, including on potential impacts to the Nation's territory. This means the Province cannot simply accept the Nation's written submissions. It is required to make legitimate efforts to accommodate TSKLH's concerns. The end of the 90-day submission period did not mark the end of deep consultation. It has simply entered the next phase. There is no specific consultation end date.
TSKLH's petition challenged the SSD on two fronts. First, that it should be revoked because TSKLH did not receive proper consultation to which the Nation is legally entitled under the Canadian Constitution. Second, that the SSD should be revoked on the grounds it did not meet the threshold of reasonableness.
Following the initial ruling in June, Seabridge issued a news release incorrectly announcing that the Court found the SSD reasonable. Seabridge has continued to stand by that statement. In fact, the Court expressly did not rule on reasonableness, as there was no need to consider the merits of that complaint since the SSD already failed on the grounds of insufficient consultation. The avenue to pursue a challenge to reasonableness remains open.
Following the Court's original ruling, the Gitxsan Nation, a neighbouring First Nation, withdrew its support for the KSM Project until the Province and Seabridge properly consulted the TSKLH Nation. The Gitxsan Huwilp Government stated that it took that step in solidarity with TSKLH.
"We are grateful for the Gitxsan Huwilp Government's support," said TSKLH Chief Darlene Simpson. "That they have withdrawn their KSM endorsement in solidarity with our pursuit of proper consultation is deeply meaningful and an example of how seriously First Nations take our constitutionally enshrined right to have a strong voice on projects that can permanently impact on our traditional territories."
Chief Simpson continued, "I do want to make it clear that our Nation is not against responsible resource development and we have in fact actively supported such mining projects. However, we are deeply concerned about the impact to our land and nearby waterways from KSM's planned 52-storey-deep, nine-kilometre-long toxic waste dump that uses a wet tailings approach found to be unsafe in the Mount Polley Independent Expert Investigation and Review Report.
"If the Province grants the SSD to this Project, our Nation will have to live with that looming disaster on our territory for hundreds of years, because that poison can't be moved and is of great risk of breaching containment over time. With yesterday's Court decision, we hope the Province finally understands it has to engage seriously with our concerns about such momentous effects on our territory."
A summary of TSKLH's environmental concerns and calls to action on KSM can be found on the Nation's website at tsklhnation.ca.
The Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation is descended from the Laxwiiyip Tsetsaut, an independent self-governing people who occupied Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha territory at the time the British Crown asserted sovereignty in the region.
SOURCE Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation
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