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October 13, 2026
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Azzuro Secures A$3.06 Million Strategic Investment
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30 July
Azzuro Resources
30 September
New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red Hill
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 September
High-Priority Anomalies Identified at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE Project
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s exploration activities on the Yambat tenement in southwestern Mongolia, including fresh ongoing 3D induced polarisation (3D IP) survey work at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE project and a single diamond drillhole CRS05 at the Copper Ridge Cu-Au prospect.HIGHLIGHTS Outstanding first-stage 3D IP results... Keep Reading...
01 September
Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the final assay results (Batch 4) from its 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill Copper Gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Mongolia, comprising drillholes MU2609, MU2610, MU2610A, and MU2611. HIGHLIGHTS Copper-gold VMS mineralisation is now confirmed over approximately 550m of... Keep Reading...
24 August
Maiden Exploration Targets Define District Scale Copper Potential at Oval and Red Hill
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or the “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce maiden JORC (2012) Exploration Target estimates at both its 100%-owned Oval Cu-Ni-PGE and the Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Cu-Au-VMS projects, the Company’s two flagship assets located in southwest Mongolia. HIGHLIGHTS: Maiden JORC (2012) Exploration Targets estimated at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE and Red Hill CuAu-VMS... Keep Reading...
02 August
Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold Potential
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16h
Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received
Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") provides the following update in relation to the proposed transaction under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM:CAML) ("CAML") will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under... Keep Reading...
16h
Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report" or "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of... Keep Reading...
17h
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued today by its joint venture, HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), providing an update on development activities for its Texas Hub rare earth... Keep Reading...
17h
Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec
(TheNewswire) 6.20 g/t Au over 0.50m within 2.93 g/t Au over 1.70m in CHNL-PAR-26-59, the highest grade among the new channel results received for Parbec. 28.77 g/t Au over 0.60m within 8.02 g/t Au over 2.55m in CHNL-PAR-26-58 (previously reported), the highest grade returned to date in the 2026... Keep Reading...
17h
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes EU Strategic Project Designation for HyproMag GmbH
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note the press release issued on October 9, 2026, by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling... Keep Reading...
20h
Getty Copper Expands Drill Program to Over 20,000 Metres Following Strong Getty South Results
Highlights:Two drill rigs operating at Getty South, following up on recently reported high grade results including 46 metres grading 1.47% copper within 150 metres grading 0.71% copperExpanded drill program targeting over 20,000 metres at Getty South and other priority targetsRecently closed $15... Keep Reading...
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