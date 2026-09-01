Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold

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August 31, 2026
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the final assay results (Batch 4) from its 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill Copper Gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Mongolia, comprising drillholes MU2609, MU2610, MU2610A, and MU2611.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Copper-gold VMS mineralisation is now confirmed over approximately 550m of strike and to approximately 150m below surface, and remains open to the east, west and down-dip.
- MU2610A confirms continuity of the massive sulphide up-dip of MU25011, intercepted approximately 85m to the south of the MU2501 intercept.
Massive sulphide copper-gold-silver mineralisation was confirmed in MU2610A:
- 5.0m @ 4.92% Cu, 0.94g/t Au, 5.05g/t Ag from 142.5m, including
- 2.0m @ 11.95% Cu, 1.99g/t Au, 11.80g/t Ag massive sulphide from 143.9m
- A new, additional zone of high-grade copper mineralisation was intersected in MU2609 north of the shallow gold mineralisation corridor:
- 3.0m @ 2.40% Cu, 0.02g/t Au from 44.0m
- Shallow gold mineralisation is confirmed approximately 85m west of MU26042 in MU2609, infilling the broad ~600m gold mineralisation corridor in the northern part of Red Hill, which remains open along strike
MU2609 intercepted shallow gold mineralisation from surface to 17.8 metres:
- 10.8m @ 0.45g/t Au, 10.72g/t Ag from 7.0m
- Including 3.0m @ 0.84g/t Au, 9.20g/t Ag from 12.6m
- A new, additional shallow gold mineralisation area was identified by drillholes MU2610/MU2610A.
MU2610A intercepted high-grade gold mineralisation:
- 1.9m @ 6.80g/t Au, 67.30g/t Ag from 49.9m.
- Phase 2 drilling program has commenced, focusing initially on the shallow gold zone, with a DHEM program now underway across Red Hill prior to implementing the Exploration Target3 testing program.
Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren, Managing Director of Azzuro Resources PLC, commented: ‘‘We have completed this final batch of assays on a high note. Not only have we confirmed mineralisation in the copper-rich massive sulphide and shallow gold zones, we have also identified additional mineralised areas for copper exploration to the north of previously identified mineralisation and a new area with gold.
A new phase of drilling is now commencing on the shallow gold zone, an area not included in our maiden JORC exploration target estimate3. With DHEM surveying also underway, we are well placed to integrate this data and finalise high-impact copper-gold drillholes testing the exploration target as part of the current program.”
MU2610, MU2610A, and MU2611 – MAIN COPPER ZONE ASSAY RESULTS
MU2610 and MU2610A were collared approximately 85 metres south of MU25011 to test the continuity of the massive sulphide system up-dip of MU2501
MU2610A was also collared approximately 4 metres west of MU2610 as a re-drill of the failed MU2610 hole, with the azimuth adjusted from 180° to 190°, and was completed satisfactorily to 153.0 metres. The MU2610A assays confirm the deeper, extremely chalcopyrite-rich interval reported previously with 2.0m @ 33% Chalcopyrite4. The assays also confirm high gold grade and silver, together with a potential zinc (sphalerite) credit. Assay results returned:
- 5.0m @ 4.92% Cu, 0.94g/t Au, 5.05g/t Ag and 0.41% Zn from 142.5m including 2.0m @ 11.95% Cu, 1.99g/t Au, 11.80g/t Ag and 0.78% Zn from 143.85m
A separate, shallower high-grade gold, silver interval was also confirmed:
- 1.9m @ 6.80g/t Au and 67.30g/t Ag from 49.9m
Between these two zones, MU2610A returned a series of copper-gold-silver intercepts (3.0m @ 0.78% Cu from 96.0m; 2.0m @ 0.28% Cu from 102.0m; 2.8m @ 0.23% Cu from 106.4m; and 4.0m @ 0.19% Cu from 133.0m – refer Table 2). The drill hole indicates that copper-gold-silver mineralisation extends well beyond the discrete (sometimes massive) high-grade core in a broad zoned halo, consistent with the Company’s VMS model. This model was intrinsic to estimation of the JORC 2012 Exploration Target3 of:
15Mt to 30Mt @ 0.71% to 0.9% Cu and 0.26g/t to 0.4g/t Au at a 0.2% Cu cut-off
Table 1. The Red Hill Exploration Target
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Azzuro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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