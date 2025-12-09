Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (" Aya " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights

(all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Intersections in the open-pit area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-25-478 intercepted 677 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 15.0 metres ("m"), including 2,138 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-25-715 intercepted 1,972 g/t Ag over 3.2m
    • Hole ZG-RC-25-462 intercepted 502 g/t Ag over 11.0m
  • Intersections at Depth Near the Western Fault contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-336 intercepted 2,718 g/t Ag over 1.3m
  • Intersections in the Central Area:
    • Hole T28-25-904 intercepted 1,631 g/t Ag over 7.2m, including 3,100 g/t Ag over 3.6m
    • Hole T28-25-942 intercepted 1,947 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 2,359 g/t Ag over 4.8m
    • Hole T28-25-894 intercepted 1,339 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • Exploration Update:
    • 21,314m or 85% of the 2025 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

"Today's high-grade results once again confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both at depth and around the open-pit area," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Moreover, the new intersection at depth near the Western Fault contact in hole ZG-SF-25-336 extends mineralization further west, continuing to push the limits of our current resource model."

This release contains results from 169 holes, which include 54 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), five surface DDH, 48 reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 40 T28 and 22 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (Core Lengths)

Hole ID
From To Ag Length Ag x width
(g/t) (m)
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-336 389.0 390.3 2,718 1.3 3,533
DZG-SF-25-715 3.8 7.0 1,972 3.2 6,311
DZG-SF-25-792 4.0 6.5 1,449 2.5 3,622
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-462 11.0 22.0 502 11.0 5,527
ZG-RC-25-478 3.0 18.0 677 15.0 10,155
Including 3.0 6.0 2,138 3.0 6,415
ZG-RC-25-813 48.0 51.0 1,500 3.0 4,499
ZG-RC-25-816 20.0 25.0 925 5.0 4,627
Including 20.0 22.0 2,188 2.0 4,375
ZG-RC-25-827 5.0 8.0 1,386 3.0 4,158
ZG-RC-25-831 6.0 9.0 1,537 3.0 4,610
ZG-RC-25-866 29.0 45.0 277 16.0 4,428
ZG-RC-25-867 9.0 23.0 340 14.0 4,766
Underground T28
T28-25-846 13.2 14.4 3,870 1.2 4,644
T28-25-871 0.0 3.6 1,010 3.6 3,637
T28-25-894 7.2 13.2 1,339 6.0 8,035
T28-25-899 8.4 14.4 885 6.0 5,312
Including 12.0 14.4 1,848 2.4 4,434
T28-25-904 8.4 15.6 1,631 7.2 11,744
Including 8.4 12.0 3,100 3.6 11,160
T28-25-942 20.4 26.4 1,947 6.0 11,682
Including 21.6 26.4 2,359 4.8 11,324
T28-25-946 12.0 21.6 561 9.6 5,383
Including 12.0 14.4 1,650 2.4 3,960
T28-25-961 9.6 12.0 2,465 2.4 5,916
Underground YAK
YAK-25-384 10.8 24.0 400 13.2 5,275
Including 10.8 13.2 1,473 2.4 3,534
YAK-25-385 21.6 28.8 885 7.2 6,372
Including 21.6 24.0 1,693 2.4 4,062
YAK-25-386 9.6 15.6 2,021 6.0 12,127
Including 13.2 15.6 4,880 2.4 11,712
YAK-25-392 10.8 16.8 738 6.0 4,428
YAK-25-393 20.4 30.0 458 9.6 4,398


* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com .

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "potential", "plan", "additional", "grow", "significant", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to meaningfully grow near-mine resources, to follow up aggressively with additional drilling , to execute on planned drilling in the area through the remainder of 2025, the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2024 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID

From

To

Ag Length (m)*

Ag x width
(g/t)
Surface DDH
ZG-25-159 300.5 301.0 84 0.5 42
ZG-25-161 275.5 277.0 100 1.5 150
ZG-25-162 235.7 236.7 95 1.0 95
ZG-25-165 223.0 224.5 221 1.5 332
ZG-25-167 373.8 374.5 608 0.7 426
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-199 129.5 131.5 395 2.0 790
ZG-SF-25-321 224.5 226.0 931 1.5 1,397
ZG-SF-25-321 277.0 278.5 432 1.5 648
ZG-SF-25-321 307.3 309.7 219 2.4 526
ZG-SF-25-321 319.0 320.5 799 1.5 1,199
ZG-SF-25-321 330.5 331.5 542 1.0 542
ZG-SF-25-321 344.2 345.2 443 1.0 443
ZG-SF-25-321 388.6 392.3 199 3.7 736
ZG-SF-25-324 226.4 227.5 210 1.1 231
ZG-SF-25-324 268.0 270.3 1,350 2.3 3,106
ZG-SF-25-324 326.0 328.2 118 2.2 260
ZG-SF-25-324 350.0 350.5 269 0.5 135
ZG-SF-25-324 355.3 359.2 206 3.9 802
ZG-SF-25-325 272.0 273.5 77 1.5 116
ZG-SF-25-325 276.0 280.1 358 4.1 1,469
ZG-SF-25-325 295.0 296.0 110 1.0 110
ZG-SF-25-325 302.0 306.0 127 4.0 508
ZG-SF-25-325 335.0 336.5 86 1.5 129
ZG-SF-25-328 121.0 122.0 1,235 1.0 1,235
ZG-SF-25-330 82.8 84.0 183 1.2 220
ZG-SF-25-330 125.0 126.0 166 1.0 166
ZG-SF-25-335 122.0 122.5 306 0.5 153
ZG-SF-25-335 122.0 123.0 285 1.0 285
ZG-SF-25-335 218.5 220.0 922 1.5 1,383
ZG-SF-25-335 281.5 282.5 89 1.0 89
ZG-SF-25-336 333.0 334.0 181 1.0 181
ZG-SF-25-336 382.5 383.5 230 1.0 230
ZG-SF-25-336 389.0 390.3 2,718 1.3 3,533
ZG-SF-25-337 321.7 323.7 98 2.0 196
ZG-SF-25-338 260.1 261.2 92 1.1 101
ZG-SF-25-338 265.5 267.0 92 1.5 138
ZG-SF-25-339 250.5 253.0 988 2.5 2,470
ZG-SF-25-339 261.0 264.0 168 3.0 504
ZG-SF-25-339 282.0 286.5 200 4.5 900
ZG-SF-25-339 305.0 305.5 1,536 0.5 768
DZG-SF-25-634 37.5 39.0 174 1.5 261
DZG-SF-25-636 24.5 25.2 126 0.7 88
DZG-SF-25-636 55.0 55.5 170 0.5 85
DZG-SF-25-636 56.5 59.0 334 2.5 835
DZG-SF-25-668 36.4 37.5 94 1.1 103
DZG-SF-25-669 35.1 37.5 440 2.4 1,055
DZG-SF-25-670 15.0 17.0 1,400 2.0 2,800
DZG-SF-25-670 21.5 27.0 368 5.5 2,022
DZG-SF-25-671 39.0 40.0 142 1.0 142
DZG-SF-25-674 13.5 16.0 656 2.5 1,641
DZG-SF-25-674 19.0 20.5 85 1.5 128
DZG-SF-25-675 12.0 15.0 442 3.0 1,326
DZG-SF-25-675 22.0 22.5 160 0.5 80
DZG-SF-25-676 27.0 30.0 212 3.0 635
DZG-SF-25-676 38.0 39.0 223 1.0 223
DZG-SF-25-678 8.9 19.8 125 10.9 1,362
DZG-SF-25-681 59.2 60.6 80 1.4 112
DZG-SF-25-682 28.5 29.5 147 1.0 147
DZG-SF-25-682 37.0 37.7 116 0.7 81
DZG-SF-25-683 4.7 5.4 110 0.7 77
DZG-SF-25-683 8.0 10.0 519 2.0 1,038
DZG-SF-25-684 40.0 41.0 608 1.0 608
DZG-SF-25-684 45.0 47.0 152 2.0 304
DZG-SF-25-688 14.0 15.0 1,830 1.0 1,830
DZG-SF-25-688 18.0 19.5 151 1.5 227
DZG-SF-25-710 8.2 9.0 180 0.8 144
DZG-SF-25-710 36.0 37.5 150 1.5 225
DZG-SF-25-711 6.6 7.2 152 0.6 91
DZG-SF-25-711 13.9 14.5 84 0.6 50
DZG-SF-25-712 4.3 5.5 183 1.2 220
DZG-SF-25-713 13.5 19.2 159 5.7 906
DZG-SF-25-713 30.2 30.4 150 0.2 30
DZG-SF-25-714 16.7 19.0 257 2.3 592
DZG-SF-25-715 3.8 7.0 1,972 3.2 6,311
DZG-SF-25-715 21.0 22.0 90 1.0 90
DZG-SF-25-729 5.2 6.5 152 1.3 198
DZG-SF-25-729 43.0 44.1 252 1.1 277
DZG-SF-25-730 38.1 39.0 415 0.9 373
DZG-SF-25-730 42.5 43.0 108 0.5 54
DZG-SF-25-730 58.0 59.4 102 1.4 143
DZG-SF-25-732 14.5 15.6 148 1.1 163
DZG-SF-25-752 38.3 39.0 115 0.7 81
DZG-SF-25-752 40.4 41.8 76 1.4 106
DZG-SF-25-754 24.8 29.4 159 4.6 731
DZG-SF-25-755 24.0 25.0 402 1.0 402
DZG-SF-25-755 26.1 26.6 164 0.5 82
DZG-SF-25-755 53.5 56.0 202 2.5 506
DZG-SF-25-758 68.0 69.0 126 1.0 126
DZG-SF-25-759 48.0 48.8 114 0.8 91
DZG-SF-25-761 14.5 15.5 81 1.0 81
DZG-SF-25-762 10.5 12.0 203 1.5 305
DZG-SF-25-762 38.0 41.0 496 3.0 1,488
DZG-SF-25-765 44.0 45.0 1,550 1.0 1,550
DZG-SF-25-782 30.0 31.5 94 1.5 141
DZG-SF-25-783 6.0 7.5 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-25-786 64.0 67.2 935 3.2 2,993
DZG-SF-25-787 25.5 27.0 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-25-790 8.5 10.0 776 1.5 1,164
DZG-SF-25-790 31.1 31.6 144 0.5 72
DZG-SF-25-790 59.5 62.0 163 2.5 408
DZG-SF-25-790 83.5 86.5 122 3.0 366
DZG-SF-25-791 7.5 8.0 131 0.5 66
DZG-SF-25-791 90.0 91.0 532 1.0 532
DZG-SF-25-792 4.0 6.5 1,449 2.5 3,622
DZG-SF-25-793 4.5 6.0 112 1.5 168
DZG-SF-25-799 51.0 54.0 118 3.0 354
DZG-SF-25-819 26.8 29.3 280 2.5 700
DZG-SF-25-838 11.0 13.0 278 2.0 555
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-458 3.0 4.0 133 1.0 133
ZG-RC-25-458 37.0 38.0 95 1.0 95
ZG-RC-25-460 25.0 26.0 118 1.0 118
ZG-RC-25-462 1.0 5.0 546 4.0 2,185
ZG-RC-25-462 11.0 22.0 502 11.0 5,527
Including 14.0 16.0 1,105 2.0 2,210
ZG-RC-25-462 48.0 49.0 113 1.0 113
ZG-RC-25-462 63.0 69.0 322 6.0 1,930
ZG-RC-25-474 47.0 57.0 190 10.0 1,902
ZG-RC-25-478 3.0 18.0 677 15.0 10,155
Including 3.0 6.0 2,138 3.0 6,415
ZG-RC-25-478 51.0 54.0 402 3.0 1,205
ZG-RC-25-492 0.0 1.0 89 1.0 89
ZG-RC-25-492 5.0 7.0 141 2.0 282
ZG-RC-25-492 20.0 21.0 103 1.0 103
ZG-RC-25-492 40.0 42.0 146 2.0 291
ZG-RC-25-506 10.0 11.0 79 1.0 79
ZG-RC-25-506 12.0 14.0 107 2.0 214
ZG-RC-25-506 20.0 21.0 81 1.0 81
ZG-RC-25-506 23.0 24.0 94 1.0 94
ZG-RC-25-517 15.0 16.0 89 1.0 89
ZG-RC-25-517 18.0 23.0 271 5.0 1,357
ZG-RC-25-558 0.0 3.0 167 3.0 501
ZG-RC-25-558 13.0 14.0 256 1.0 256
ZG-RC-25-714 4.0 5.0 185 1.0 185
ZG-RC-25-726 0.0 2.0 126 2.0 252
ZG-RC-25-745 1.0 4.0 308 3.0 924
ZG-RC-25-746 5.0 6.0 397 1.0 397
ZG-RC-25-746 47.0 48.0 133 1.0 133
ZG-RC-25-757 3.0 4.0 198 1.0 198
ZG-RC-25-757 16.0 17.0 362 1.0 362
ZG-RC-25-758 2.0 5.0 97 3.0 290
ZG-RC-25-758 24.0 26.0 1,339 2.0 2,678
ZG-RC-25-759 0.0 1.0 101 1.0 101
ZG-RC-25-759 3.0 4.0 142 1.0 142
ZG-RC-25-759 29.0 31.0 358 2.0 715
ZG-RC-25-759 39.0 40.0 77 1.0 77
ZG-RC-25-759 46.0 47.0 156 1.0 156
ZG-RC-25-759 56.0 59.0 257 3.0 772
ZG-RC-25-760 11.0 12.0 289 1.0 289
ZG-RC-25-760 23.0 24.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-25-772 1.0 2.0 381 1.0 381
ZG-RC-25-801 4.0 6.0 566 2.0 1,132
ZG-RC-25-807 14.0 15.0 334 1.0 334
ZG-RC-25-807 33.0 34.0 127 1.0 127
ZG-RC-25-807 40.0 42.0 167 2.0 334
ZG-RC-25-808 5.0 6.0 391 1.0 391
ZG-RC-25-809 0.0 1.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-25-809 8.0 11.0 678 3.0 2,035
ZG-RC-25-813 42.0 43.0 779 1.0 779
ZG-RC-25-813 48.0 51.0 1,500 3.0 4,499
ZG-RC-25-814 5.0 6.0 1,595 1.0 1,595
ZG-RC-25-814 22.0 24.0 259 2.0 517
ZG-RC-25-814 31.0 33.0 116 2.0 231
ZG-RC-25-815 52.0 53.0 90 1.0 90
ZG-RC-25-816 3.0 4.0 99 1.0 99
ZG-RC-25-816 20.0 25.0 925 5.0 4,627
Including 20.0 22.0 2,188 2.0 4,375
ZG-RC-25-816 48.0 50.0 564 2.0 1,128
ZG-RC-25-816 58.0 59.0 212 1.0 212
ZG-RC-25-817 35.0 41.0 241 6.0 1,444
ZG-RC-25-817 64.0 65.0 433 1.0 433
ZG-RC-25-818 57.0 58.0 755 1.0 755
ZG-RC-25-819 14.0 15.0 247 1.0 247
ZG-RC-25-819 42.0 45.0 290 3.0 870
ZG-RC-25-819 49.0 51.0 109 2.0 217
ZG-RC-25-820 51.0 52.0 614 1.0 614
ZG-RC-25-823 15.0 16.0 698 1.0 698
ZG-RC-25-824 38.0 40.0 222 2.0 443
ZG-RC-25-825 3.0 5.0 941 2.0 1,882
ZG-RC-25-826 3.0 4.0 469 1.0 469
ZG-RC-25-827 5.0 8.0 1,386 3.0 4,158
ZG-RC-25-828 14.0 15.0 78 1.0 78
ZG-RC-25-830 34.0 35.0 432 1.0 432
ZG-RC-25-831 0.0 1.0 1,745 1.0 1,745
ZG-RC-25-831 6.0 9.0 1,537 3.0 4,610
ZG-RC-25-831 27.0 28.0 119 1.0 119
ZG-RC-25-832 30.0 31.0 87 1.0 87
ZG-RC-25-833 52.0 56.0 656 4.0 2,624
ZG-RC-25-834 48.0 53.0 400 5.0 2,001
ZG-RC-25-836 28.0 29.0 146 1.0 146
ZG-RC-25-836 49.0 50.0 742 1.0 742
ZG-RC-25-836 66.0 67.0 558 1.0 558
ZG-RC-25-837 9.0 11.0 936 2.0 1,872
ZG-RC-25-837 28.0 29.0 1,345 1.0 1,345
ZG-RC-25-837 35.0 36.0 316 1.0 316
ZG-RC-25-837 70.0 73.0 918 3.0 2,754
ZG-RC-25-838 22.0 23.0 137 1.0 137
ZG-RC-25-838 63.0 64.0 474 1.0 474
ZG-RC-25-864 39.0 40.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-25-866 18.0 20.0 183 2.0 365
ZG-RC-25-866 29.0 45.0 277 16.0 4,428
Including 29.0 31.0 921 2.0 1,841
ZG-RC-25-867 9.0 23.0 340 14.0 4,766
Including 13.0 15.0 1,566 2.0 3,132
ZG-RC-25-867 43.0 48.0 341 5.0 1,703
ZG-RC-25-869 27.0 28.0 282 1.0 282
ZG-RC-25-869 32.0 33.0 77 1.0 77
Underground T28
T28-25-763 6.0 7.2 88 1.2 106
T28-25-763 8.4 9.6 132 1.2 158
T28-25-780 4.8 6.0 84 1.2 101
T28-25-780 9.6 10.8 102 1.2 122
T28-25-781 3.6 4.8 175 1.2 210
T28-25-781 8.4 9.6 213 1.2 256
T28-25-830 20.4 26.4 541 6.0 3,245
Including 20.4 24.0 835 3.6 3,006
T28-25-832 8.4 10.8 210 2.4 503
T28-25-832 19.2 21.6 123 2.4 295
T28-25-835 6.0 7.2 77 1.2 92
T28-25-836 0.0 1.2 84 1.2 101
T28-25-836 8.4 15.6 133 7.2 960
T28-25-841 0.0 3.6 941 3.6 3,386
T28-25-843 0.0 2.4 85 2.4 203
T28-25-844 7.2 8.4 115 1.2 138
T28-25-846 13.2 14.4 3,870 1.2 4,644
T28-25-846 16.8 18.0 88 1.2 106
T28-25-856 24.0 25.2 153 1.2 184
T28-25-860 22.8 26.4 235 3.6 847
T28-25-861 2.4 3.6 82 1.2 98
T28-25-871 0.0 3.6 1,010 3.6 3,637
T28-25-872 14.4 20.4 281 6.0 1,686
T28-25-874 9.6 16.8 481 7.2 3,464
T28-25-878 7.2 12.0 161 4.8 772
T28-25-882 10.8 15.6 473 4.8 2,272
T28-25-893 8.4 12.0 120 3.6 432
T28-25-894 7.2 13.2 1,339 6.0 8,035
T28-25-897 21.6 22.8 128 1.2 154
T28-25-899 8.4 14.4 885 6.0 5,312
Including 12.0 14.4 1,848 2.4 4,434
T28-25-900 6.0 7.2 82 1.2 98
T28-25-904 8.4 15.6 1,631 7.2 11,744
Including 8.4 12.0 3,100 3.6 11,160
T28-25-907 4.8 8.4 127 3.6 457
T28-25-909 0.0 2.4 164 2.4 392
T28-25-910 0.0 3.6 85 3.6 306
T28-25-922 15.6 18.0 298 2.4 714
T28-25-923 16.8 18.0 286 1.2 343
T28-25-926 20.4 21.6 101 1.2 121
T28-25-927 16.8 20.4 265 3.6 953
T28-25-938 4.8 6.0 89 1.2 107
T28-25-938 13.2 14.4 180 1.2 216
T28-25-938 15.6 16.8 79 1.2 95
T28-25-938 18.0 22.8 259 4.8 1,244
T28-25-939 0.0 2.4 85 2.4 204
T28-25-942 10.8 13.2 514 2.4 1,234
T28-25-942 20.4 26.4 1,947 6.0 11,682
Including 21.6 26.4 2,359 4.8 11,324
T28-25-943 2.4 4.8 362 2.4 869
T28-25-944 3.6 4.8 933 1.2 1,120
T28-25-944 13.2 21.6 114 8.4 955
T28-25-944 25.2 26.4 79 1.2 95
T28-25-945 6.0 7.2 79 1.2 95
T28-25-945 15.6 20.4 120 4.8 577
T28-25-946 12.0 21.6 561 9.6 5,383
Including 12.0 14.4 1,650 2.4 3,960
T28-25-946 25.2 26.4 90 1.2 108
T28-25-961 9.6 12.0 2,465 2.4 5,916
Underground YAK
YAK-25-328 16.8 24.0 409 7.2 2,947
Including 16.8 19.2 934 2.4 2,242
YAK-25-328 40.8 48.0 107 7.2 768
YAK-25-328 49.2 50.4 76 1.2 91
YAK-25-338 7.2 9.6 88 2.4 211
YAK-25-367 20.4 21.6 2,400 1.2 2,880
YAK-25-369 0.0 2.4 293 2.4 702
YAK-25-375 38.4 39.6 488 1.2 586
YAK-25-377 20.4 24.0 706 3.6 2,542
YAK-25-382 24.0 26.4 118 2.4 282
YAK-25-382 34.8 36.0 88 1.2 106
YAK-25-383 9.6 13.2 87 3.6 313
YAK-25-383 24.0 25.2 118 1.2 142
YAK-25-383 28.8 30.0 133 1.2 160
YAK-25-384 4.8 6.0 81 1.2 97
YAK-25-384 10.8 24.0 400 13.2 5,275
Including 10.8 13.2 1,473 2.4 3,534
YAK-25-384 32.4 34.8 97 2.4 233
YAK-25-385 3.6 7.2 124 3.6 445
YAK-25-385 10.8 12.0 119 1.2 143
YAK-25-385 21.6 28.8 885 7.2 6,372
Including 21.6 24.0 1,693 2.4 4,062
YAK-25-386 9.6 15.6 2,021 6.0 12,127
Including 13.2 15.6 4,880 2.4 11,712
YAK-25-386 31.2 33.6 800 2.4 1,920
YAK-25-386 42.0 48.0 128 6.0 766
YAK-25-387 1.2 7.2 581 6.0 3,488
YAK-25-387 15.6 18.0 1,343 2.4 3,222
YAK-25-387 25.2 26.4 83 1.2 100
YAK-25-387 39.6 40.8 1,995 1.2 2,394
YAK-25-387 44.4 46.8 109 2.4 262
YAK-25-388 0.0 4.8 547 4.8 2,626
YAK-25-389 1.2 3.6 117 2.4 280
YAK-25-389 9.6 10.8 129 1.2 155
YAK-25-392 10.8 16.8 738 6.0 4,428
Including 13.2 14.4 2,680 1.2 3,216
YAK-25-392 26.4 27.6 135 1.2 162
YAK-25-392 32.4 33.6 124 1.2 149
YAK-25-393 8.4 10.8 113 2.4 270
YAK-25-393 20.4 30.0 458 9.6 4,398
Including 20.4 22.8 1,250 2.4 3,000
YAK-25-394 20.4 26.4 256 6.0 1,536
YAK-25-394 32.4 33.6 296 1.2 355
YAK-25-395 12.0 19.2 311 7.2 2,238
YAK-25-396 9.6 10.8 84 1.2 101
YAK-25-396 13.2 18.0 497 4.8 2,387
YAK-25-397 0.0 3.6 645 3.6 2,321
YAK-25-397 31.2 33.6 326 2.4 782
YAK-25-398 0.0 3.6 143 3.6 515
YAK-25-402 25.2 26.4 111 1.2 133


* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

DDH No. Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length (m)
Surface DDH
ZG-25-159 621103 3404398 2231 135 -55 323
ZG-25-161 621102 3404365 2234 135 -55 297
ZG-25-162 621187 3404406 2217 135 -55 253
ZG-25-165 621072 3404393 2234 135 -55 329
ZG-25-167 620424 3403631 2069 347 -70 586
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-199 620910 3403989 1970 0 -89 190
ZG-SF-25-321 620382 3403898 1945 180 -84 396
ZG-SF-25-324 620379 3403901 1945 290 -85 384
ZG-SF-25-325 620334 3403899 1946 0 -79 384
ZG-SF-25-328 620334 3403900 1947 0 -44 161
ZG-SF-25-330 620334 3403900 1947 0 -26 150
ZG-SF-25-335 620455 3403914 1943 0 -67 337
ZG-SF-25-336 620308 3403893 1946 0 -86 427
ZG-SF-25-337 620455 3403914 1945 180 -82 376
ZG-SF-25-338 620333 3403897 1946 0 -87 316
ZG-SF-25-339 620455 3403914 1945 228 -87 351
DZG-SF-25-634 620989 3404037 1997 67 17 60
DZG-SF-25-636 620987 3404050 1995 67 -12 60
DZG-SF-25-668 621125 3404056 2094 106 11 44
DZG-SF-25-669 621125 3404056 2095 108 28 60
DZG-SF-25-670 621126 3404063 2092 97 -14 60
DZG-SF-25-671 621127 3404063 2093 97 -1 60
DZG-SF-25-674 621127 3404066 2092 78 -16 60
DZG-SF-25-675 621127 3404066 2092 80 -1 60
DZG-SF-25-676 621127 3404066 2093 79 17 60
DZG-SF-25-678 621124 3404084 2090 8 -9 60
DZG-SF-25-681 621198 3404032 2072 250 -9 62
DZG-SF-25-682 621202 3404040 2072 260 -15 60
DZG-SF-25-683 621202 3404040 2072 260 15 50
DZG-SF-25-684 621202 3404040 2072 260 30 60
DZG-SF-25-688 621203 3404043 2072 283 30 50
DZG-SF-25-710 621212 3404040 2073 100 15 65
DZG-SF-25-711 621212 3404040 2074 101 33 65
DZG-SF-25-712 621210 3404038 2072 128 -15 70
DZG-SF-25-713 621210 3404038 2072 129 2 70
DZG-SF-25-714 621210 3404038 2073 128 18 70
DZG-SF-25-715 621210 3404038 2074 125 31 70
DZG-SF-25-729 620744 3404060 2051 28 17 60
DZG-SF-25-730 620732 3404070 2049 20 -8 60
DZG-SF-25-732 620977 3404059 1968 321 -10 60
DZG-SF-25-752 621084 3404031 1972 350 -15 110
DZG-SF-25-754 621082 3404031 1972 335 -30 100
DZG-SF-25-755 621082 3404031 1972 335 -15 100
DZG-SF-25-758 621080 3404030 1972 320 -20 80
DZG-SF-25-759 621080 3404030 1972 320 0 80
DZG-SF-25-761 620981 3404081 1994 359 0 60
DZG-SF-25-762 620981 3404081 1995 359 29 60
DZG-SF-25-765 620664 3404116 2048 298 13 60
DZG-SF-25-782 620551 3404010 1917 3 15 75
DZG-SF-25-783 620551 3404010 1908 3 10 70
DZG-SF-25-786 620549 3404009 1908 338 15 80
DZG-SF-25-787 620549 3404009 1908 338 0 80
DZG-SF-25-790 620547 3404008 1908 315 -15 88
DZG-SF-25-791 620547 3404008 1908 315 0 97
DZG-SF-25-792 620547 3404008 1908 315 15 97
DZG-SF-25-793 620547 3404008 1908 315 27 97
DZG-SF-25-799 620799 3404048 1936 46 0 59
DZG-SF-25-819 620795 3404031 1938 306 0 60
DZG-SF-25-838 620776 3404089 2069 75 -20 60
Surface RC
ZG-RC-25-458 620935 3404103 2206 135 -70 45
ZG-RC-25-460 620951 3404089 2216 135 -70 28
ZG-RC-25-462 620963 3404075 2226 135 -70 70
ZG-RC-25-474 620971 3404051 2236 135 -70 65
ZG-RC-25-478 620911 3404094 2206 135 -70 55
ZG-RC-25-492 620923 3404065 2221 135 -70 45
ZG-RC-25-506 620912 3404056 2222 135 -70 30
ZG-RC-25-517 620886 3404064 2212 135 -60 40
ZG-RC-25-558 620792 3404069 2180 135 -70 20
ZG-RC-25-714 621070 3404199 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-726 621076 3404171 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-745 621101 3404141 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-746 621110 3404149 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-757 621137 3404156 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-758 621127 3404148 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-759 621118 3404140 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-760 621109 3404132 2207 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-772 621163 3404162 2206 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-801 621189 3404151 2206 135 -70 60
ZG-RC-25-807 621335 3404249 2207 91 -58 70
ZG-RC-25-808 621330 3404237 2206 89 -62 80
ZG-RC-25-809 621324 3404228 2206 117 -50 85
ZG-RC-25-813 621312 3404210 2205 135 -50 105
ZG-RC-25-814 621311 3404228 2206 135 -50 100
ZG-RC-25-815 621304 3404200 2206 135 -50 90
ZG-RC-25-816 621303 3404219 2244 135 -50 110
ZG-RC-25-817 621296 3404190 2206 135 -50 90
ZG-RC-25-818 621296 3404208 2206 135 -50 100
ZG-RC-25-819 621289 3404180 2206 135 -50 80
ZG-RC-25-820 621288 3404198 2207 135 -50 90
ZG-RC-25-823 621275 3404161 2207 135 -50 70
ZG-RC-25-824 621273 3404179 2206 135 -50 85
ZG-RC-25-825 621268 3404151 2207 135 -50 70
ZG-RC-25-826 621266 3404170 2206 135 -50 80
ZG-RC-25-827 621260 3404141 2206 135 -50 70
ZG-RC-25-828 621258 3404160 2206 135 -50 85
ZG-RC-25-830 621241 3404160 2207 136 -49 75
ZG-RC-25-831 621249 3404169 2207 133 -49 75
ZG-RC-25-832 621257 3404179 2207 133 -48 75
ZG-RC-25-833 621264 3404187 2207 135 -53 58
ZG-RC-25-834 621271 3404197 2206 136 -49 75
ZG-RC-25-836 621287 3404216 2207 135 -48 75
ZG-RC-25-837 621295 3404227 2207 136 -47 75
ZG-RC-25-838 621303 3404236 2207 134 -50 75
ZG-RC-25-864 621323 3404262 2206 135 -70 150
ZG-RC-25-866 621338 3404262 2206 135 -73 150
ZG-RC-25-867 621331 3404272 2206 135 -70 136
ZG-RC-25-869 621346 3404273 2206 135 -74 150
Underground T28
T28-25-763 620938 3404049 2115 304 21 18
T28-25-780 620737 3404016 1997 269 11 11
T28-25-781 620738 3404017 1997 294 9 16
T28-25-830 621176 3404050 2039 128 32 26
T28-25-832 621177 3404057 2039 119 32 26
T28-25-835 621178 3404072 2038 106 12 26
T28-25-836 621177 3404072 2038 104 28 26
T28-25-841 621146 3404087 2044 72 15 26
T28-25-843 621144 3404095 2044 55 18 26
T28-25-844 621144 3404095 2045 67 30 26
T28-25-846 621137 3404103 2045 54 29 19
T28-25-856 620695 3404079 2002 160 10 26
T28-25-860 620913 3404126 2086 81 9 26
T28-25-861 620912 3404132 2086 69 8 26
T28-25-871 620862 3404124 2087 279 12 26
T28-25-872 620866 3404123 2086 190 7 20
T28-25-874 620876 3404117 2086 193 9 17
T28-25-878 620904 3404099 2085 154 13 26
T28-25-882 620934 3404104 2086 305 23 16
T28-25-893 620951 3404076 2084 191 8 18
T28-25-894 620951 3404076 2085 191 17 13
T28-25-897 620939 3404109 2086 40 10 25
T28-25-899 620895 3404047 1999 355 12 14
T28-25-900 620895 3404047 1999 358 22 23
T28-25-904 620917 3404054 2000 358 27 18
T28-25-907 620933 3404063 2000 30 13 25
T28-25-909 620934 3404061 2000 80 14 20
T28-25-910 620934 3404061 2001 78 28 26
T28-25-922 620711 3404103 2022 131 19 18
T28-25-923 620711 3404103 2022 132 27 23
T28-25-926 620931 3404045 2016 93 11 24
T28-25-927 620931 3404037 2017 98 12 20
T28-25-938 620735 3404096 2013 210 20 26
T28-25-939 620751 3404125 2014 120 7 26
T28-25-942 620745 3404108 2014 130 16 26
T28-25-943 620745 3404108 2014 130 25 26
T28-25-944 620742 3404101 2013 135 20 26
T28-25-945 620741 3404101 2014 133 30 23
T28-25-946 620739 3404091 2013 129 11 26
T28-25-961 621191 3404026 2025 80 20 26
Underground YAK
YAK-25-328 620978 3404046 2026 223 7 50
YAK-25-338 620778 3404048 2068 297 11 50
YAK-25-367 620838 3404117 2023 126 30 48
YAK-25-369 620651 3404049 2022 41 14 50
YAK-25-375 620659 3404092 1972 48 33 46
YAK-25-377 620644 3404101 1972 48 23 43
YAK-25-382 620730 3403997 1948 340 8 50
YAK-25-383 620730 3403997 1948 339 21 50
YAK-25-384 620721 3404000 1948 96 1 50
YAK-25-385 620721 3404000 1948 336 11 46
YAK-25-386 620705 3404001 1949 265 11 49
YAK-25-387 620705 3404001 1949 264 27 47
YAK-25-388 620698 3404008 1948 331 13 50
YAK-25-389 620698 3404008 1949 330 26 42
YAK-25-392 620691 3404007 1949 272 19 41
YAK-25-393 620709 3404005 1948 335 7 30
YAK-25-394 620709 3404004 1948 336 12 41
YAK-25-395 620681 3404011 1948 261 9 50
YAK-25-396 620680 3404011 1948 260 20 41
YAK-25-397 620683 3404015 1948 301 10 34
YAK-25-398 620683 3404015 1948 301 20 41
YAK-25-402 620746 3404000 1949 60 38 41

