Aya Gold & Silver Drill Results Confirm High-Grade Continuity at Boumadine; New Permits Secured

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured additional permits adjacent to the Boumadine mining license, and to report new high-grade drill results at the Boumadine Project ("Boumadine" or the "Project") from its ongoing infill drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale.
Highlights
Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)
- Multiple additional high-grade intercepts1:
- BOU-DD26-1076 intercepted 269 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 11.9 metres ("m") (1.56 g/t gold ("Au"), 28 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.3% zinc ("Zn"), and 1.3% lead ("Pb"), including 635 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (3.94 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag, 6.6% Zn, and 2.7% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-1072 intercepted 239 g/t AgEq over 17.0 m (1.69 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag, 1.7% Zn, and 0.3% Pb, including 953 g/t AgEq over 1.7m (7.94 g/t Au, 118 g/t Ag, 3.6% Zn, and 0.3% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-1078 intercepted 331 g/t AgEq over 9.1m (1.96 g/t Au, 31 g/t Ag, 4.5% Zn and 1.5% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-1071 intercepted 621 g/t AgEq over 3.7m (5.53 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag, 1.7% Zn and 0.1% Pb), including 862 g/t AgEq over 2.4m (7.98 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, and 0.1% Pb).
- BOU-DD26-1034 intercepted 442 g/t AgEq over 4.7m (3.2 g/t Au, 77 g/t Ag, 2.9% Zn, and 0.4% Pb) including 645 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (4.61 g/t Au, 108g/t Ag, 4.8% Zn and 0.5% Pb).
- Exploration Update:
- 181,685 m of drilling completed at Boumadine year-to-date, ahead of schedule.
- Achieved 51% of the 2-year infill program of 360,000 m, to be carried out over 2026 and 2027.
- Secured three additional exploration permits that fill gaps surrounding the Boumadine mining license. The new area of the Project is now 357 km2.
"These drill results confirm the continuity, width and grade of the Boumadine Main Trend, and every round of drilling reinforces the scale of this system," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "With two months still left in the year, we have already completed our 2026 infill drilling objective, with more than 181,000 m drilled and 16 rigs turning. At the same time, three newly granted exploration permits close the gaps around the mining license and expand the Project area to 357 km². We are aggressively advancing the 2026–2027 program ahead of the feasibility study next year."
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
| DDH No.
|From
|To
|Au
|Ag
|Length1
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Mo
|Ag Eq2
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|BOU-DD26-1033
|16.0
|21.0
|0.03
|127
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|131
|BOU-DD26-1033
|173.6
|177.2
|1.23
|34
|3.6
|0.1
|0.4
|1.8
|43
|197
|BOU-DD26-1034
|229.2
|233.9
|3.20
|77
|4.7
|0.1
|0.4
|2.9
|74
|442
|Including
|230.4
|233.0
|4.61
|108
|2.6
|0.2
|0.5
|4.8
|63
|645
|BOU-DD26-1035
|293.2
|301.4
|0.47
|23
|8.2
|0.1
|1.0
|2.1
|4
|134
|BOU-DD26-1036
|332.9
|336.7
|2.12
|16
|3.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|3
|211
|BOU-DD26-1038
|291.8
|298.5
|2.25
|19
|6.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|4
|245
|Including
|291.8
|294.2
|4.71
|27
|2.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|2
|468
|BOU-DD26-1040
|112.0
|118.0
|1.08
|19
|6.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.7
|7
|157
|BOU-DD26-1041
|169.6
|174.2
|0.81
|28
|4.6
|0.2
|0.2
|1.1
|10
|144
|BOU-DD26-1042
|435.3
|439.2
|1.83
|19
|3.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|4
|187
|BOU-DD26-1043
|205.0
|210.6
|1.70
|25
|5.6
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|7
|239
|Including
|206.3
|208.4
|3.14
|43
|2.1
|0.1
|0.9
|4.0
|10
|429
|BOU-DD26-1049
|224.7
|227.6
|1.50
|21
|2.9
|0.0
|2.1
|0.6
|15
|209
|BOU-DD26-1049
|224.7
|235.2
|0.95
|17
|10.5
|0.0
|1.2
|1.0
|9
|148
|BOU-DD26-1052
|262.8
|268.5
|1.99
|21
|5.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|5
|216
|Including
|264.9
|267.0
|3.80
|31
|2.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.3
|6
|388
|BOU-DD26-1053
|34.4
|38.9
|0.84
|113
|4.5
|0.0
|1.4
|2.6
|6
|269
|BOU-DD26-1055
|299.0
|301.2
|4.39
|37
|2.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|6
|450
|BOU-DD26-1057
|131.0
|144.2
|0.79
|10
|13.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|2
|87
|BOU-DD26-1060
|500.5
|503.3
|2.25
|29
|2.8
|0.0
|0.2
|5.0
|1
|342
|BOU-DD26-1061
|175.0
|178.8
|1.55
|23
|3.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|5
|174
|BOU-DD26-1065
|267.1
|269.9
|2.69
|30
|2.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|290
|BOU-DD26-1065
|282.1
|290.4
|1.83
|32
|8.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|205
|Including
|284.0
|286.7
|3.31
|71
|2.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|382
|BOU-DD26-1069
|53.6
|55.0
|1.79
|69
|1.4
|0.0
|4.2
|7.2
|31
|458
|BOU-DD26-1071
|362.4
|366.1
|5.53
|68
|3.7
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|2
|621
|Including
|362.4
|364.8
|7.98
|72
|2.4
|0.3
|0.1
|2.5
|1
|862
|BOU-DD26-1072
|94.6
|111.6
|1.69
|36
|17.0
|0.1
|0.3
|1.7
|12
|239
|Including
|104.5
|106.2
|7.94
|118
|1.7
|0.6
|0.3
|3.6
|12
|953
|BOU-DD26-1074
|52.0
|59.3
|0.64
|28
|7.3
|0.0
|1.8
|2.7
|21
|176
|BOU-DD26-1076
|146.5
|158.4
|1.56
|28
|11.9
|0.1
|1.3
|3.3
|15
|269
|Including
|147.1
|149.7
|3.94
|65
|2.6
|0.4
|2.7
|6.6
|19
|635
|BOU-DD26-1077
|54.9
|59.1
|1.10
|26
|4.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|44
|145
|BOU-DD26-1078
|154.9
|164.0
|1.96
|31
|9.1
|0.1
|1.5
|4.5
|33
|331
|BOU-DD26-1078
|174.2
|177.2
|1.85
|22
|3.0
|0.1
|0.2
|1.4
|10
|225
- True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
- Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 75%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 82%, and a copper price of US$4.60/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 89.7g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 78.6 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 18.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 20.4 g/t Ag
Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes
2026 Exploration Results
This year, 524 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), and 15 reverse circulation drill holes ("RC") totaling 181,685m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was executed on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi and Imariren. All results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD26-1080 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).
Today's results, including BOU-DD26-1072 and BOU-DD26-1076, confirm the high-grade nature and continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions.
With the addition of 3 new exploration permits, Boumadine now covers 357 km2 of highly prospective ground (Figure 2). These new permits secure a gap that was left around Boumadine mining license.
Mineralization within the Boumadine Main Trend measures up to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) and is N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.
Figure 2 – Location of New Permits at Boumadine
Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North Zone with New DDH Results
Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results
Next Steps
Our 2026 exploration objectives included 180,000 m of infill drilling (half of the two-year, 360,000 m program), as well as 20,000 m of regional drilling targeting prospective areas, including follow-up work on the Asirem structures.
Significant potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend (currently 5.4 km), the Tizi Zone (2.0 km) and the Imariren Zone (1.2 km), with all three trends open in all directions. Follow-up drilling is also planned on the 8 km Asirem trend for later this year.
Most drilling will continue to focus on the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to extend known mineralization along strike and at depth, while infilling key areas to advance the Project toward a feasibility study. For the remainder of 2026, the Company will prioritize infill drilling to accelerate feasibility study work. In 2027, infill drilling will continue to be prioritized to support the feasibility study. Once completed, drilling efforts will include follow-up work at Asirem and greenfield exploration, testing geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past four years. Ongoing geological work will guide additional development priorities.
Technical Information
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco.
All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault — one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.
Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and which hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.
Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Or contact
| Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com
| Alex Ball
EVP, Capital Markets
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "intend", "objective", "plan", "potential", "strategy", "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and resource potential of the Boumadine project, including of the Boumadine Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi; the Company's future drilling program, including as discussed under the section "Next Steps"; the expected scope, pace, placement, focus, and completion timing of drilling activities; the anticipated completion of a feasibility study for the Project in 2027; the expected impact of geological interpretations on mine planning, resource modelling, and operational priorities; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward looking information is based include without limitation, the Company's ability to timely receive any requisite approvals, permits or licences; the feasibility study as and when anticipated; the Company's ability to import goods and machinery; the Company's ability to engage and retain all necessary personnel in order to operate its business properly and without interruption; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such explorations activities; process recovery; the price of commodities, including silver and gold; exchange rates; taxation levels; fuel and energy costs; future economic conditions; the Company's ability to meet current and future obligations; the Company's ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions and environment in which the Company operates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change in laws and regulations governing our operations, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; third party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices; gold and silver demand; force majeure; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.
In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.
Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
| DDH No.
|From
|To
|Au
|Ag
|Length1
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Mo
|Ag Eq2
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|BOU-DD26-1029
|58.0
|59.0
|0.61
|0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|56
|BOU-DD26-1029
|165.0
|166.0
|2.27
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|5
|208
|BOU-DD26-1030
|0.0
|404.0
|0.00
|0
|404.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-1031
|89.0
|89.8
|0.03
|187
|0.8
|0.1
|3.5
|1.3
|11
|289
|BOU-DD26-1031
|144.0
|145.0
|0.03
|250
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|257
|BOU-DD26-1031
|163.0
|164.0
|0.03
|100
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|104
|BOU-DD26-1031
|168.0
|169.0
|0.03
|142
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|145
|BOU-DD26-1032
|91.5
|94.0
|1.82
|25
|2.5
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|18
|210
|BOU-DD26-1033
|16.0
|21.0
|0.03
|127
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|131
|BOU-DD26-1033
|133.7
|134.2
|1.22
|24
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|138
|BOU-DD26-1033
|136.3
|142.2
|0.69
|12
|5.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|79
|Including
|136.3
|137.7
|1.24
|12
|1.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|127
|BOU-DD26-1033
|173.6
|177.2
|1.23
|34
|3.6
|0.1
|0.4
|1.8
|43
|197
|BOU-DD26-1034
|217.9
|218.4
|0.35
|22
|0.5
|0.1
|0.9
|2.0
|7
|120
|BOU-DD26-1034
|229.2
|233.9
|3.20
|77
|4.7
|0.1
|0.4
|2.9
|74
|442
|Including
|230.4
|233.0
|4.61
|108
|2.6
|0.2
|0.5
|4.8
|63
|645
|BOU-DD26-1035
|31.8
|32.8
|0.78
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|5
|93
|BOU-DD26-1035
|36.1
|37.0
|0.68
|18
|0.9
|0.0
|1.2
|0.8
|5
|118
|BOU-DD26-1035
|225.0
|226.0
|0.40
|31
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|8
|72
|BOU-DD26-1035
|268.0
|269.0
|0.57
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|7
|78
|BOU-DD26-1035
|273.0
|274.0
|0.15
|37
|1.0
|0.1
|2.1
|2.6
|3
|146
|BOU-DD26-1035
|273.0
|275.0
|0.43
|35
|2.0
|0.1
|1.9
|2.5
|5
|164
|BOU-DD26-1035
|273.0
|276.0
|0.43
|36
|3.0
|0.1
|2.0
|2.8
|4
|176
|BOU-DD26-1035
|278.0
|279.0
|0.33
|31
|1.0
|0.1
|1.5
|6.7
|6
|234
|BOU-DD26-1035
|287.0
|288.0
|0.07
|89
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.0
|4
|126
|BOU-DD26-1035
|293.2
|301.4
|0.47
|23
|8.2
|0.1
|1.0
|2.1
|4
|134
|BOU-DD26-1036
|71.6
|72.2
|1.53
|19
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|1.8
|4
|205
|BOU-DD26-1036
|332.9
|336.7
|2.12
|16
|3.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|3
|211
|BOU-DD26-1037
|135.0
|136.0
|0.12
|42
|1.0
|0.3
|2.8
|0.9
|156
|151
|BOU-DD26-1037
|178.5
|179.0
|0.66
|72
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.6
|17
|176
|BOU-DD26-1037
|184.6
|185.4
|0.06
|246
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|256
|BOU-DD26-1037
|218.9
|219.5
|0.69
|23
|0.6
|0.1
|0.9
|2.8
|7
|163
|BOU-DD26-1037
|260.0
|260.9
|0.84
|6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|4
|88
|BOU-DD26-1038
|3.6
|4.5
|0.03
|57
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|63
|BOU-DD26-1038
|186.3
|186.8
|0.63
|17
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|5
|78
|BOU-DD26-1038
|256.2
|260.3
|0.59
|6
|4.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|5
|64
|BOU-DD26-1038
|274.5
|276.2
|0.90
|6
|1.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|3
|95
|BOU-DD26-1038
|283.4
|284.3
|0.48
|12
|0.9
|0.0
|0.5
|0.9
|5
|84
|BOU-DD26-1038
|291.8
|298.5
|2.25
|19
|6.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|4
|245
|Including
|291.8
|294.2
|4.71
|27
|2.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|2
|468
|BOU-DD26-1039
|30.4
|31.4
|0.62
|19
|1.0
|0.0
|1.6
|2.4
|7
|154
|BOU-DD26-1039
|91.9
|92.9
|2.12
|25
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|8
|231
|BOU-DD26-1040
|25.0
|26.0
|0.12
|55
|1.0
|0.0
|1.1
|2.2
|6
|130
|BOU-DD26-1040
|28.0
|28.9
|0.19
|36
|0.9
|0.0
|1.1
|2.7
|5
|130
|BOU-DD26-1040
|112.0
|118.0
|1.08
|19
|6.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.7
|7
|157
|Including
|114.9
|117.0
|2.11
|25
|2.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|8
|230
|BOU-DD26-1041
|169.6
|174.2
|0.81
|28
|4.6
|0.2
|0.2
|1.1
|10
|144
|BOU-DD26-1042
|94.0
|95.0
|0.03
|87
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|5
|96
|BOU-DD26-1042
|420.8
|421.6
|4.68
|51
|0.8
|0.2
|0.8
|0.5
|4
|510
|BOU-DD26-1042
|432.4
|432.9
|2.44
|23
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|5
|262
|BOU-DD26-1042
|435.3
|439.2
|1.83
|19
|3.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|4
|187
|Including
|435.3
|436.7
|3.75
|35
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|374
|BOU-DD26-1043
|205.0
|210.6
|1.70
|25
|5.6
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|7
|239
|Including
|206.3
|208.4
|3.14
|43
|2.1
|0.1
|0.9
|4.0
|10
|429
|BOU-DD26-1044
|242.6
|243.5
|0.70
|10
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|6
|83
|BOU-DD26-1044
|268.2
|269.3
|3.01
|30
|1.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.9
|7
|326
|BOU-DD26-1044
|312.8
|314.7
|1.02
|5
|1.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|99
|BOU-DD26-1044
|317.8
|318.7
|0.61
|0
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|4
|58
|BOU-DD26-1044
|337.4
|338.9
|0.82
|14
|1.5
|0.0
|0.9
|1.1
|10
|129
|BOU-DD26-1045
|319.1
|320.1
|0.03
|56
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|59
|BOU-DD26-1046
|0.0
|333.0
|0.00
|0
|333.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-1047
|54.6
|55.1
|1.04
|244
|0.5
|2.7
|19.5
|3.1
|5
|974
|BOU-DD26-1047
|66.8
|67.6
|0.39
|17
|0.8
|0.0
|0.7
|1.2
|3
|91
|BOU-DD26-1048
|0.0
|375.0
|0.00
|0
|375.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-1049
|224.7
|227.6
|1.50
|21
|2.9
|0.0
|2.1
|0.6
|15
|209
|BOU-DD26-1049
|224.7
|235.2
|0.95
|17
|10.5
|0.0
|1.2
|1.0
|9
|148
|BOU-DD26-1049
|268.3
|269.2
|0.44
|11
|0.9
|0.0
|0.8
|0.1
|20
|70
|BOU-DD26-1049
|318.3
|320.6
|0.18
|112
|2.3
|0.0
|1.4
|0.1
|1
|158
|BOU-DD26-1050
|0.0
|397.3
|0.00
|0
|397.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-1051
|99.5
|101.4
|0.47
|25
|1.9
|0.0
|0.8
|5.1
|5
|188
|BOU-DD26-1051
|103.4
|104.4
|0.70
|11
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|3
|109
|BOU-DD26-1051
|107.4
|108.4
|0.61
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.2
|2
|98
|BOU-DD26-1051
|112.2
|113.2
|0.03
|70
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|74
|BOU-DD26-1052
|262.8
|268.5
|1.99
|21
|5.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|5
|216
|Including
|264.9
|267.0
|3.80
|31
|2.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.3
|6
|388
|BOU-DD26-1052
|281.0
|282.0
|0.06
|47
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|6
|64
|BOU-DD26-1052
|356.7
|357.6
|0.50
|9
|0.9
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|0
|92
|BOU-DD26-1052
|453.2
|453.7
|0.91
|27
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|12
|118
|BOU-DD26-1052
|458.0
|458.6
|0.79
|11
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|86
|BOU-DD26-1052
|459.8
|460.8
|0.86
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|6
|109
|BOU-DD26-1053
|29.8
|30.8
|0.08
|89
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|5
|118
|BOU-DD26-1053
|34.4
|38.9
|0.84
|113
|4.5
|0.0
|1.4
|2.6
|6
|269
|BOU-DD26-1053
|299.0
|299.5
|1.29
|23
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|1
|155
|BOU-DD26-1053
|315.5
|316.7
|1.72
|19
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|1.4
|3
|207
|BOU-DD26-1053
|329.3
|330.0
|3.99
|29
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|391
|BOU-DD26-1053
|395.5
|396.4
|0.28
|26
|0.9
|0.0
|1.3
|1.6
|75
|113
|BOU-DD26-1053
|397.5
|398.0
|1.20
|29
|0.5
|0.1
|0.9
|2.1
|169
|204
|BOU-DD26-1053
|402.2
|405.0
|1.06
|19
|2.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|122
|BOU-DD26-1053
|454.0
|455.0
|0.84
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|0
|96
|BOU-DD26-1054
|6.8
|7.8
|0.61
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|9
|79
|BOU-DD26-1054
|53.0
|54.0
|0.29
|27
|1.0
|0.0
|1.2
|1.7
|9
|112
|BOU-DD26-1054
|142.7
|143.5
|0.52
|24
|0.8
|0.0
|2.4
|1.7
|0
|153
|BOU-DD26-1054
|152.4
|153.0
|0.41
|21
|0.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0
|75
|BOU-DD26-1055
|40.6
|42.6
|1.06
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|97
|BOU-DD26-1055
|44.6
|45.6
|0.56
|5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|6
|57
|BOU-DD26-1055
|299.0
|301.2
|4.39
|37
|2.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|6
|450
|BOU-DD26-1055
|400.0
|401.0
|0.13
|61
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|10
|85
|BOU-DD26-1055
|482.7
|483.6
|0.61
|0
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|56
|BOU-DD26-1055
|485.4
|486.0
|0.93
|22
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|1
|114
|BOU-DD26-1055
|493.0
|494.0
|0.64
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|60
|BOU-DD26-1055
|505.2
|505.8
|0.42
|18
|0.6
|0.1
|1.4
|2.1
|5
|128
|BOU-DD26-1055
|506.8
|507.7
|0.89
|9
|0.9
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|6
|105
|BOU-DD26-1056
|61.7
|62.6
|3.83
|177
|0.9
|0.2
|0.3
|1.4
|4
|569
|BOU-DD26-1056
|74.0
|75.0
|0.47
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.9
|1.1
|1
|93
|BOU-DD26-1056
|202.3
|203.2
|0.56
|9
|0.9
|0.0
|0.6
|0.6
|2
|83
|BOU-DD26-1057
|120.0
|122.0
|1.01
|14
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|2
|113
|BOU-DD26-1057
|131.0
|144.2
|0.79
|10
|13.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|2
|87
|Including
|136.2
|138.2
|1.63
|32
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|192
|BOU-DD26-1058
|303.0
|304.0
|0.03
|58
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|61
|BOU-DD26-1058
|330.9
|332.3
|1.79
|18
|1.4
|0.0
|0.4
|1.6
|4
|221
|BOU-DD26-1059
|196.0
|201.0
|0.61
|0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|57
|BOU-DD26-1059
|204.0
|205.0
|0.59
|0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|55
|BOU-DD26-1060
|172.2
|173.1
|1.18
|2
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|113
|BOU-DD26-1060
|365.2
|368.2
|0.62
|34
|3.0
|0.1
|0.4
|2.3
|2
|148
|Including
|365.2
|365.7
|1.14
|49
|0.5
|0.1
|0.7
|4.2
|3
|259
|BOU-DD26-1060
|484.4
|485.0
|0.25
|32
|0.6
|0.1
|7.2
|0.4
|0
|203
|BOU-DD26-1060
|498.6
|499.2
|0.53
|19
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|3
|84
|BOU-DD26-1060
|500.5
|503.3
|2.25
|29
|2.8
|0.0
|0.2
|5.0
|1
|342
|BOU-DD26-1061
|19.0
|22.0
|0.06
|99
|3.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|143
|BOU-DD26-1061
|24.0
|25.9
|0.08
|83
|1.9
|0.3
|0.2
|0.1
|3
|121
|BOU-DD26-1061
|143.5
|144.0
|0.32
|51
|0.5
|0.1
|1.8
|6.8
|2
|258
|BOU-DD26-1061
|171.1
|173.0
|0.46
|21
|1.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|3
|78
|BOU-DD26-1061
|175.0
|178.8
|1.55
|23
|3.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|5
|174
|BOU-DD26-1061
|258.3
|259.3
|0.62
|13
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0
|100
|BOU-DD26-1063
|94.8
|95.5
|0.48
|85
|0.7
|0.0
|3.7
|2.2
|8
|244
|BOU-DD26-1063
|356.8
|357.4
|0.76
|10
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|3
|91
|BOU-DD26-1063
|360.7
|361.8
|2.68
|45
|1.1
|0.0
|0.1
|2.5
|3
|340
|BOU-DD26-1063
|362.8
|363.8
|0.60
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|3
|80
|BOU-DD26-1063
|366.8
|367.8
|2.54
|5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|236
|BOU-DD26-1063
|377.3
|377.8
|0.86
|23
|0.5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|4
|125
|BOU-DD26-1064
|198.5
|200.7
|1.68
|22
|2.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|13
|176
|BOU-DD26-1064
|213.4
|214.2
|0.06
|77
|0.8
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|4
|143
|BOU-DD26-1064
|250.0
|251.0
|0.08
|48
|1.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|2
|81
|BOU-DD26-1064
|257.0
|258.7
|0.67
|43
|1.7
|0.1
|0.3
|0.3
|3
|126
|BOU-DD26-1064
|293.0
|294.0
|4.44
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|2
|409
|BOU-DD26-1064
|377.7
|378.6
|0.44
|34
|0.9
|0.0
|1.1
|1.8
|0
|133
|BOU-DD26-1064
|381.4
|382.4
|0.38
|31
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|3
|83
|BOU-DD26-1065
|72.0
|72.6
|0.64
|11
|0.6
|0.0
|0.5
|1.1
|1
|100
|BOU-DD26-1065
|246.0
|249.7
|1.43
|15
|3.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|6
|161
|BOU-DD26-1065
|254.7
|255.3
|0.61
|11
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|4
|69
|BOU-DD26-1065
|258.4
|259.8
|0.81
|21
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|98
|BOU-DD26-1065
|267.1
|269.9
|2.69
|30
|2.8
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|290
|Including
|267.1
|268.1
|4.66
|39
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|495
|BOU-DD26-1065
|282.1
|290.4
|1.83
|32
|8.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|205
|Including
|284.0
|286.7
|3.31
|71
|2.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|382
|BOU-DD26-1065
|293.3
|294.0
|1.47
|30
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.6
|3
|186
|BOU-DD26-1065
|314.6
|315.5
|3.84
|13
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|5
|362
|BOU-DD26-1066
|58.6
|59.3
|1.02
|24
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|117
|BOU-DD26-1066
|62.5
|63.1
|0.72
|17
|0.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|9
|94
|BOU-DD26-1066
|72.5
|73.5
|0.97
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|97
|BOU-DD26-1066
|75.0
|76.0
|0.81
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|3
|78
|BOU-DD26-1066
|406.3
|407.1
|1.54
|19
|0.8
|0.1
|0.5
|1.9
|7
|212
|BOU-DD26-1067
|0.0
|404.0
|0.00
|0
|404.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|NSR
|BOU-DD26-1068
|63.0
|64.0
|0.62
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|6
|67
|BOU-DD26-1068
|450.0
|451.0
|0.92
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|15
|98
|BOU-DD26-1069
|39.9
|42.2
|0.65
|33
|2.3
|0.0
|1.2
|1.8
|22
|152
|BOU-DD26-1069
|53.6
|55.0
|1.79
|69
|1.4
|0.0
|4.2
|7.2
|31
|458
|BOU-DD26-1069
|62.6
|63.5
|0.14
|41
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|10
|67
|BOU-DD26-1069
|65.3
|65.8
|1.51
|54
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|3.2
|14
|312
|BOU-DD26-1070
|505.0
|506.0
|0.65
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|68
|BOU-DD26-1071
|116.3
|117.0
|1.22
|15
|0.7
|0.0
|0.6
|1.4
|3
|165
|BOU-DD26-1071
|303.0
|306.8
|0.82
|11
|3.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|5
|108
|BOU-DD26-1071
|313.7
|315.4
|0.67
|9
|1.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|2
|82
|BOU-DD26-1071
|332.0
|333.0
|0.62
|7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|66
|BOU-DD26-1071
|336.7
|337.4
|1.12
|19
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|123
|BOU-DD26-1071
|362.4
|366.1
|5.53
|68
|3.7
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|2
|621
|Including
|362.4
|364.8
|7.98
|72
|2.4
|0.3
|0.1
|2.5
|1
|862
|BOU-DD26-1071
|367.3
|367.8
|0.92
|11
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|2.1
|4
|147
|BOU-DD26-1072
|70.0
|71.0
|0.47
|19
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.5
|3
|110
|BOU-DD26-1072
|81.0
|82.0
|0.47
|16
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.5
|8
|105
|BOU-DD26-1072
|94.6
|111.6
|1.69
|36
|17.0
|0.1
|0.3
|1.7
|12
|239
|Including
|104.5
|106.2
|7.94
|118
|1.7
|0.6
|0.3
|3.6
|12
|953
|BOU-DD26-1072
|113.2
|114.0
|0.70
|15
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|9
|96
|BOU-DD26-1072
|118.9
|119.4
|0.27
|51
|0.5
|0.0
|0.9
|3.3
|65
|160
|BOU-DD26-1072
|133.0
|134.0
|0.03
|58
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|66
|BOU-DD26-1072
|147.0
|148.0
|0.56
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|19
|62
|BOU-DD26-1073
|30.7
|31.3
|1.09
|11
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|115
|BOU-DD26-1073
|32.7
|34.7
|2.15
|28
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|5
|228
|BOU-DD26-1073
|46.0
|47.0
|0.03
|64
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|94
|BOU-DD26-1073
|76.0
|77.0
|0.45
|13
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|2
|56
|BOU-DD26-1073
|159.0
|160.0
|0.85
|11
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|3
|98
|BOU-DD26-1073
|276.1
|277.1
|0.79
|11
|1.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1.2
|4
|118
|BOU-DD26-1074
|37.7
|39.1
|0.77
|15
|1.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|11
|100
|BOU-DD26-1074
|52.0
|59.3
|0.64
|28
|7.3
|0.0
|1.8
|2.7
|21
|176
|Including
|55.8
|57.9
|1.18
|26
|2.1
|0.0
|1.4
|3.4
|34
|230
|BOU-DD26-1074
|61.0
|62.0
|0.50
|22
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|2.7
|26
|141
|BOU-DD26-1074
|75.5
|76.1
|0.78
|16
|0.6
|0.0
|1.2
|1.9
|20
|148
|BOU-DD26-1074
|89.8
|91.0
|4.00
|38
|1.2
|0.1
|1.1
|2.3
|59
|472
|BOU-DD26-1075
|286.9
|287.8
|0.87
|0
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|80
|BOU-DD26-1076
|140.0
|141.0
|0.03
|62
|1.0
|0.0
|2.6
|1.6
|25
|147
|BOU-DD26-1076
|144.2
|145.0
|0.59
|18
|0.8
|0.1
|0.8
|3.6
|20
|168
|BOU-DD26-1076
|146.5
|158.4
|1.56
|28
|11.9
|0.1
|1.3
|3.3
|15
|269
|Including
|147.1
|149.7
|3.94
|65
|2.6
|0.4
|2.7
|6.6
|19
|635
|BOU-DD26-1077
|39.1
|41.5
|1.40
|44
|2.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.5
|8
|192
|BOU-DD26-1077
|43.4
|44.0
|0.24
|74
|0.6
|0.1
|2.6
|7.8
|12
|310
|BOU-DD26-1077
|50.0
|51.0
|0.81
|32
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.6
|60
|129
|BOU-DD26-1077
|54.9
|59.1
|1.10
|26
|4.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|44
|145
|BOU-DD26-1077
|61.0
|62.0
|0.45
|13
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|48
|65
|BOU-DD26-1078
|154.9
|164.0
|1.96
|31
|9.1
|0.1
|1.5
|4.5
|33
|331
|BOU-DD26-1078
|166.0
|167.0
|0.67
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|16
|83
|BOU-DD26-1078
|168.0
|169.0
|0.60
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|9
|69
|BOU-DD26-1078
|170.0
|172.0
|0.62
|11
|2.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.2
|11
|83
|BOU-DD26-1078
|174.2
|177.2
|1.85
|22
|3.0
|0.1
|0.2
|1.4
|10
|225
|BOU-DD26-1079
|42.5
|43.4
|0.46
|16
|0.9
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|5
|82
|BOU-DD26-1079
|46.1
|47.9
|0.31
|57
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|31
|98
|BOU-DD26-1079
|114.0
|115.4
|0.37
|23
|1.4
|0.0
|1.3
|1.0
|13
|101
|BOU-DD26-1079
|141.2
|142.1
|0.41
|38
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|10
|94
|BOU-DD26-1080
|252.6
|258.1
|0.77
|13
|5.5
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|6
|103
|Including
|252.6
|254.2
|1.20
|12
|1.6
|0.1
|0.1
|1.0
|8
|147
- True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
- Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 75%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 82%, and a copper price of US$4.60/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 89.7g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 78.6 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 18.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 20.4 g/t Ag.
Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2026 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)
|Hole No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|BOU-DD26-1131
|316580
|3477493
|1219
|248
|-50
|174
|BOU-DD26-1132
|317131
|3476252
|1216
|250
|-50
|418
|BOU-DD26-1133
|315776
|3477353
|1287
|271
|-49
|453
|BOU-DD26-1134
|315818
|3477362
|1285
|270
|-50
|405
|BOU-DD26-1135
|315348
|3477264
|1270
|270
|-50
|148
|BOU-DD26-1136
|315315
|3477262
|1277
|270
|-50
|105
|BOU-DD26-1137
|316620
|3477507
|1217
|250
|-50
|201
|BOU-DD26-1138
|315750
|3476900
|1267
|270
|-50
|449
|BOU-DD26-1139
|315387
|3477263
|1267
|270
|-50
|180
|BOU-DD26-1140
|316071
|3476904
|1248
|270
|-50
|401
|BOU-DD26-1141
|316655
|3477522
|1207
|247
|-49
|267
|BOU-DD26-1142
|316695
|3477538
|1209
|250
|-50
|306
|BOU-DD26-1143
|315488
|3477261
|1218
|270
|-50
|306
|BOU-DD26-1144
|315485
|3477259
|1271
|270
|-50
|297
|BOU-DD26-1145
|315538
|3477261
|1290
|270
|-50
|327
|BOU-DD26-1146
|316735
|3477551
|1209
|248
|-50
|345
|BOU-DD26-1147
|316775
|3477565
|1208
|250
|-50
|351
|BOU-DD26-1148
|315582
|3477258
|1292
|269
|-50
|420
|BOU-DD26-1149
|315622
|3477258
|1285
|269
|-50
|201
|BOU-DD26-1150
|315659
|3477263
|1280
|270
|-50
|267
|BOU-DD26-1151
|316820
|3477581
|1214
|250
|-50
|426
|BOU-DD26-1152
|315697
|3477257
|1275
|270
|-50
|250
|BOU-DD26-1153
|315743
|3477259
|1278
|270
|-50
|300
|BOU-DD26-1154
|316862
|3477596
|1213
|248
|-51
|459
|BOU-DD26-1155
|315793
|3477263
|1290
|270
|-50
|351
|BOU-DD26-1156
|315375
|3477161
|1267
|270
|-50
|153
|BOU-DD26-1157
|315418
|3477163
|1264
|270
|-50
|153
|BOU-DD26-1158
|316558
|3477438
|1217
|249
|-50
|114
|BOU-DD26-1159
|316899
|3477610
|1206
|250
|-50
|510
|BOU-DD26-1160
|316391
|3476900
|1232
|270
|-52
|404
|BOU-DD26-1161
|317492
|3476414
|1208
|250
|-50
|350
|BOU-DD26-1162
|315527
|3477157
|1288
|270
|-50
|321
|BOU-DD26-1163
|316713
|3476896
|1231
|270
|-49
|401
|BOU-DD26-1164
|316628
|3477455
|1214
|249
|-50
|204
|BOU-DD26-1165
|315377
|3477054
|1265
|270
|-50
|126
|BOU-DD26-1166
|315569
|3477158
|1287
|269
|-50
|351
|BOU-DD26-1167
|315410
|3477055
|1255
|270
|-50
|154
|BOU-DD26-1168
|316699
|3477483
|1207
|249
|-51
|324
|BOU-DD26-1169
|315476
|3477055
|1279
|270
|-50
|207
|BOU-DD26-1170
|315523
|3477054
|1287
|270
|-50
|261
|BOU-DD26-1171
|315412
|3476953
|1255
|270
|-50
|150
|BOU-DD26-1172
|316778
|3477508
|1209
|250
|-50
|330
|BOU-DD26-1173
|315563
|3477054
|1284
|270
|-50
|303
|BOU-DD26-1174
|316864
|3477545
|1216
|249
|-50
|435
|BOU-DD26-1176
|315597
|3477053
|1275
|270
|-50
|357
|BOU-DD26-1177
|315459
|3476953
|1264
|270
|-50
|207
|BOU-DD26-1178
|317580
|3476448
|1201
|250
|-50
|452
|BOU-DD26-1179
|315512
|3476953
|1275
|270
|-50
|228
|BOU-DD26-1180
|316590
|3477392
|1216
|249
|-51
|231
|BOU-DD26-1181
|315553
|3476956
|1272
|270
|-50
|258
|BOU-DD26-1182
|316635
|3477404
|1220
|250
|-50
|258
|BOU-DD26-1183
|315424
|3476860
|1259
|270
|-50
|108
|BOU-DD26-1184
|316674
|3477423
|1220
|250
|-50
|318
|BOU-DD26-1185
|317434
|3476436
|1210
|250
|-50
|254
|BOU-DD26-1186
|315601
|3476956
|1275
|270
|-50
|306
|BOU-DD26-1187
|315466
|3476859
|1260
|270
|-50
|156
|BOU-DD26-1188
|316712
|3477433
|1216
|250
|-50
|354
|BOU-DD26-1189
|316746
|3477448
|1208
|249
|-50
|405
|BOU-DD26-1190
|315511
|3476864
|1258
|270
|-50
|204
|BOU-DD26-1191
|317506
|3476465
|1206
|250
|-51
|303
|BOU-DD26-1192
|315561
|3476862
|1266
|270
|-50
|252
|BOU-DD26-1193
|316792
|3477465
|1211
|250
|-50
|453
|BOU-DD26-1194
|315604
|3476861
|1269
|269
|-50
|306
|BOU-DD26-1195
|316794
|3477411
|1218
|249
|-50
|414
|BOU-DD26-1196
|315407
|3476759
|1251
|270
|-50
|105
|BOU-DD26-1197
|317398
|3476485
|1208
|250
|-50
|251
|BOU-DD26-1199
|315443
|3476757
|1241
|270
|-50
|105
|BOU-DD26-1200
|315485
|3476759
|1241
|270
|-50
|159
|BOU-DD26-1201
|317440
|3476502
|1207
|250
|-50
|275
|BOU-DD26-1203
|317526
|3476533
|1207
|250
|-50
|380
|BOU-DD26-1204
|316917
|3477459
|1219
|250
|-50
|465
|BOU-DD26-1205
|317108
|3476832
|1213
|250
|-50
|255
|BOU-DD26-1207
|317160
|3476849
|1214
|250
|-50
|327
|BOU-DD26-1208
|316950
|3477468
|1211
|249
|-49
|501
|BOU-DD26-1210
|317069
|3476872
|1218
|250
|-50
|252
|BOU-DD26-1214
|317167
|3476961
|1209
|250
|-50
|375
|BOU-DD26-1215
|317551
|3476599
|1208
|250
|-50
|380
|BOU-DD26-1217
|315460
|3476808
|1244
|270
|-50
|111
|BOU-DD26-1220
|317250
|3476991
|1206
|250
|-50
|480
|BOU-DD26-1222
|315425
|3476901
|1264
|270
|-50
|111
|BOU-RC26-070
|317533
|3477699
|1193
|270
|-50
|95
|BOU-RC26-071
|317625
|3477697
|1201
|270
|-50
|10
|BOU-RC26-072
|317627
|3477701
|1201
|270
|-50
|150
|BOU-RC26-073
|317716
|3477700
|1205
|270
|-50
|150
|BOU-RC26-074
|317863
|3477696
|1189
|270
|-50
|150
|BOU-RC26-075
|317954
|3477693
|1187
|270
|-50
|150
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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