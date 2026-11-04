Aya Gold & Silver Drill Results Confirm High-Grade Continuity at Boumadine; New Permits Secured

Aya Gold & Silver Drill Results Confirm High-Grade Continuity at Boumadine; New Permits Secured

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured additional permits adjacent to the Boumadine mining license, and to report new high-grade drill results at the Boumadine Project ("Boumadine" or the "Project") from its ongoing infill drill program in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results confirm strong high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend and support the potential for continued resource growth and scale.

Highlights

Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km)

  • Multiple additional high-grade intercepts1:
    • BOU-DD26-1076 intercepted 269 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 11.9 metres ("m") (1.56 g/t gold ("Au"), 28 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.3% zinc ("Zn"), and 1.3% lead ("Pb"), including 635 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (3.94 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag, 6.6% Zn, and 2.7% Pb).
    • BOU-DD26-1072 intercepted 239 g/t AgEq over 17.0 m (1.69 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag, 1.7% Zn, and 0.3% Pb, including 953 g/t AgEq over 1.7m (7.94 g/t Au, 118 g/t Ag, 3.6% Zn, and 0.3% Pb).
    • BOU-DD26-1078 intercepted 331 g/t AgEq over 9.1m (1.96 g/t Au, 31 g/t Ag, 4.5% Zn and 1.5% Pb).
    • BOU-DD26-1071 intercepted 621 g/t AgEq over 3.7m (5.53 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag, 1.7% Zn and 0.1% Pb), including 862 g/t AgEq over 2.4m (7.98 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, and 0.1% Pb).
    • BOU-DD26-1034 intercepted 442 g/t AgEq over 4.7m (3.2 g/t Au, 77 g/t Ag, 2.9% Zn, and 0.4% Pb) including 645 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (4.61 g/t Au, 108g/t Ag, 4.8% Zn and 0.5% Pb).
  • Exploration Update:
    • 181,685 m of drilling completed at Boumadine year-to-date, ahead of schedule.
    • Achieved 51% of the 2-year infill program of 360,000 m, to be carried out over 2026 and 2027.
    • Secured three additional exploration permits that fill gaps surrounding the Boumadine mining license. The new area of the Project is now 357 km2.

"These drill results confirm the continuity, width and grade of the Boumadine Main Trend, and every round of drilling reinforces the scale of this system," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "With two months still left in the year, we have already completed our 2026 infill drilling objective, with more than 181,000 m drilled and 16 rigs turning. At the same time, three newly granted exploration permits close the gaps around the mining license and expand the Project area to 357 km². We are aggressively advancing the 2026–2027 program ahead of the feasibility study next year."

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.
 From To Au Ag Length1 Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq2
(m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t)
BOU-DD26-1033  16.0   21.0   0.03   127   5.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   1   131 
BOU-DD26-1033  173.6   177.2   1.23   34   3.6   0.1   0.4   1.8   43   197 
BOU-DD26-1034  229.2   233.9   3.20   77   4.7   0.1   0.4   2.9   74   442 
Including  230.4   233.0   4.61   108   2.6   0.2   0.5   4.8   63   645 
BOU-DD26-1035  293.2   301.4   0.47   23   8.2   0.1   1.0   2.1   4   134 
BOU-DD26-1036  332.9   336.7   2.12   16   3.8   0.0   0.1   0.0   3   211 
BOU-DD26-1038  291.8   298.5   2.25   19   6.7   0.0   0.2   0.8   4   245 
Including  291.8   294.2   4.71   27   2.4   0.0   0.1   0.7   2   468 
BOU-DD26-1040  112.0   118.0   1.08   19   6.0   0.0   0.2   1.7   7   157 
BOU-DD26-1041  169.6   174.2   0.81   28   4.6   0.2   0.2   1.1   10   144 
BOU-DD26-1042  435.3   439.2   1.83   19   3.9   0.0   0.0   0.1   4   187 
BOU-DD26-1043  205.0   210.6   1.70   25   5.6   0.0   0.5   2.5   7   239 
Including  206.3   208.4   3.14   43   2.1   0.1   0.9   4.0   10   429 
BOU-DD26-1049  224.7   227.6   1.50   21   2.9   0.0   2.1   0.6   15   209 
BOU-DD26-1049  224.7   235.2   0.95   17   10.5   0.0   1.2   1.0   9   148 
BOU-DD26-1052  262.8   268.5   1.99   21   5.7   0.0   0.3   0.4   5   216 
Including  264.9   267.0   3.80   31   2.1   0.1   0.3   0.3   6   388 
BOU-DD26-1053  34.4   38.9   0.84   113   4.5   0.0   1.4   2.6   6   269 
BOU-DD26-1055  299.0   301.2   4.39   37   2.2   0.1   0.2   0.3   6   450 
BOU-DD26-1057  131.0   144.2   0.79   10   13.2   0.0   0.0   0.2   2   87 
BOU-DD26-1060  500.5   503.3   2.25   29   2.8   0.0   0.2   5.0   1   342 
BOU-DD26-1061  175.0   178.8   1.55   23   3.8   0.0   0.1   0.4   5   174 
BOU-DD26-1065  267.1   269.9   2.69   30   2.8   0.2   0.1   0.1   3   290 
BOU-DD26-1065  282.1   290.4   1.83   32   8.3   0.1   0.1   0.1   3   205 
Including  284.0   286.7   3.31   71   2.7   0.1   0.1   0.1   3   382 
BOU-DD26-1069  53.6   55.0   1.79   69   1.4   0.0   4.2   7.2   31   458 
BOU-DD26-1071  362.4   366.1   5.53   68   3.7   0.3   0.1   1.7   2   621 
Including  362.4   364.8   7.98   72   2.4   0.3   0.1   2.5   1   862 
BOU-DD26-1072  94.6   111.6   1.69   36   17.0   0.1   0.3   1.7   12   239 
Including  104.5   106.2   7.94   118   1.7   0.6   0.3   3.6   12   953 
BOU-DD26-1074  52.0   59.3   0.64   28   7.3   0.0   1.8   2.7   21   176 
BOU-DD26-1076  146.5   158.4   1.56   28   11.9   0.1   1.3   3.3   15   269 
Including  147.1   149.7   3.94   65   2.6   0.4   2.7   6.6   19   635 
BOU-DD26-1077  54.9   59.1   1.10   26   4.2   0.0   0.3   0.7   44   145 
BOU-DD26-1078  154.9   164.0   1.96   31   9.1   0.1   1.5   4.5   33   331 
BOU-DD26-1078  174.2   177.2   1.85   22   3.0   0.1   0.2   1.4   10   225 
  1. True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
  2. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 75%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 82%, and a copper price of US$4.60/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 89.7g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 78.6 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 18.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 20.4 g/t Ag

Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes
Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2026 Drill Holes

2026 Exploration Results

This year, 524 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), and 15 reverse circulation drill holes ("RC") totaling 181,685m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was executed on strike along the Main Trend, Tizi and Imariren. All results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD26-1080 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).

Today's results, including BOU-DD26-1072 and BOU-DD26-1076, confirm the high-grade nature and continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend, which remains open in all directions.

With the addition of 3 new exploration permits, Boumadine now covers 357 km2 of highly prospective ground (Figure 2). These new permits secure a gap that was left around Boumadine mining license.

Mineralization within the Boumadine Main Trend measures up to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) and is N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Figure 2 – Location of New Permits at Boumadine
Figure 2 – Location of New Permits at Boumadine

Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North Zone with New DDH Results
Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North Zone with New DDH Results

Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results
Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results

Next Steps

Our 2026 exploration objectives included 180,000 m of infill drilling (half of the two-year, 360,000 m program), as well as 20,000 m of regional drilling targeting prospective areas, including follow-up work on the Asirem structures.

Significant potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend (currently 5.4 km), the Tizi Zone (2.0 km) and the Imariren Zone (1.2 km), with all three trends open in all directions. Follow-up drilling is also planned on the 8 km Asirem trend for later this year.

Most drilling will continue to focus on the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to extend known mineralization along strike and at depth, while infilling key areas to advance the Project toward a feasibility study. For the remainder of 2026, the Company will prioritize infill drilling to accelerate feasibility study work. In 2027, infill drilling will continue to be prioritized to support the feasibility study. Once completed, drilling efforts will include follow-up work at Asirem and greenfield exploration, testing geological hypotheses and targets generated over the past four years. Ongoing geological work will guide additional development priorities.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every metre in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco.

All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault — one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and which hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
EVP, Capital Markets
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
   

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "intend", "objective", "plan", "potential", "strategy", "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and resource potential of the Boumadine project, including of the Boumadine Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi; the Company's future drilling program, including as discussed under the section "Next Steps"; the expected scope, pace, placement, focus, and completion timing of drilling activities; the anticipated completion of a feasibility study for the Project in 2027; the expected impact of geological interpretations on mine planning, resource modelling, and operational priorities; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward looking information is based include without limitation, the Company's ability to timely receive any requisite approvals, permits or licences; the feasibility study as and when anticipated; the Company's ability to import goods and machinery; the Company's ability to engage and retain all necessary personnel in order to operate its business properly and without interruption; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such explorations activities; process recovery; the price of commodities, including silver and gold; exchange rates; taxation levels; fuel and energy costs; future economic conditions; the Company's ability to meet current and future obligations; the Company's ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions and environment in which the Company operates; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change in laws and regulations governing our operations, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; third party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices; gold and silver demand; force majeure; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.
 From To Au Ag Length1 Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq2
(m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t)
BOU-DD26-1029  58.0   59.0   0.61   0   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   5   56 
BOU-DD26-1029  165.0   166.0   2.27   3   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.0   5   208 
BOU-DD26-1030  0.0   404.0   0.00   0   404.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0  NSR
BOU-DD26-1031  89.0   89.8   0.03   187   0.8   0.1   3.5   1.3   11   289 
BOU-DD26-1031  144.0   145.0   0.03   250   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.1   4   257 
BOU-DD26-1031  163.0   164.0   0.03   100   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   1   104 
BOU-DD26-1031  168.0   169.0   0.03   142   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0   145 
BOU-DD26-1032  91.5   94.0   1.82   25   2.5   0.1   0.1   0.5   18   210 
BOU-DD26-1033  16.0   21.0   0.03   127   5.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   1   131 
BOU-DD26-1033  133.7   134.2   1.22   24   0.5   0.0   0.1   0.1   1   138 
BOU-DD26-1033  136.3   142.2   0.69   12   5.9   0.0   0.0   0.1   0   79 
Including  136.3   137.7   1.24   12   1.4   0.0   0.1   0.1   0   127 
BOU-DD26-1033  173.6   177.2   1.23   34   3.6   0.1   0.4   1.8   43   197 
BOU-DD26-1034  217.9   218.4   0.35   22   0.5   0.1   0.9   2.0   7   120 
BOU-DD26-1034  229.2   233.9   3.20   77   4.7   0.1   0.4   2.9   74   442 
Including  230.4   233.0   4.61   108   2.6   0.2   0.5   4.8   63   645 
BOU-DD26-1035  31.8   32.8   0.78   15   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.2   5   93 
BOU-DD26-1035  36.1   37.0   0.68   18   0.9   0.0   1.2   0.8   5   118 
BOU-DD26-1035  225.0   226.0   0.40   31   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.1   8   72 
BOU-DD26-1035  268.0   269.0   0.57   12   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.4   7   78 
BOU-DD26-1035  273.0   274.0   0.15   37   1.0   0.1   2.1   2.6   3   146 
BOU-DD26-1035  273.0   275.0   0.43   35   2.0   0.1   1.9   2.5   5   164 
BOU-DD26-1035  273.0   276.0   0.43   36   3.0   0.1   2.0   2.8   4   176 
BOU-DD26-1035  278.0   279.0   0.33   31   1.0   0.1   1.5   6.7   6   234 
BOU-DD26-1035  287.0   288.0   0.07   89   1.0   0.0   0.4   1.0   4   126 
BOU-DD26-1035  293.2   301.4   0.47   23   8.2   0.1   1.0   2.1   4   134 
BOU-DD26-1036  71.6   72.2   1.53   19   0.6   0.0   0.6   1.8   4   205 
BOU-DD26-1036  332.9   336.7   2.12   16   3.8   0.0   0.1   0.0   3   211 
BOU-DD26-1037  135.0   136.0   0.12   42   1.0   0.3   2.8   0.9   156   151 
BOU-DD26-1037  178.5   179.0   0.66   72   0.5   0.3   0.3   0.6   17   176 
BOU-DD26-1037  184.6   185.4   0.06   246   0.8   0.1   0.0   0.0   0   256 
BOU-DD26-1037  218.9   219.5   0.69   23   0.6   0.1   0.9   2.8   7   163 
BOU-DD26-1037  260.0   260.9   0.84   6   0.9   0.0   0.1   0.2   4   88 
BOU-DD26-1038  3.6   4.5   0.03   57   0.9   0.0   0.0   0.1   1   63 
BOU-DD26-1038  186.3   186.8   0.63   17   0.5   0.0   0.1   0.0   5   78 
BOU-DD26-1038  256.2   260.3   0.59   6   4.1   0.0   0.0   0.2   5   64 
BOU-DD26-1038  274.5   276.2   0.90   6   1.7   0.0   0.1   0.3   3   95 
BOU-DD26-1038  283.4   284.3   0.48   12   0.9   0.0   0.5   0.9   5   84 
BOU-DD26-1038  291.8   298.5   2.25   19   6.7   0.0   0.2   0.8   4   245 
Including  291.8   294.2   4.71   27   2.4   0.0   0.1   0.7   2   468 
BOU-DD26-1039  30.4   31.4   0.62   19   1.0   0.0   1.6   2.4   7   154 
BOU-DD26-1039  91.9   92.9   2.12   25   1.0   0.0   0.4   0.3   8   231 
BOU-DD26-1040  25.0   26.0   0.12   55   1.0   0.0   1.1   2.2   6   130 
BOU-DD26-1040  28.0   28.9   0.19   36   0.9   0.0   1.1   2.7   5   130 
BOU-DD26-1040  112.0   118.0   1.08   19   6.0   0.0   0.2   1.7   7   157 
Including  114.9   117.0   2.11   25   2.1   0.0   0.1   0.5   8   230 
BOU-DD26-1041  169.6   174.2   0.81   28   4.6   0.2   0.2   1.1   10   144 
BOU-DD26-1042  94.0   95.0   0.03   87   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.2   5   96 
BOU-DD26-1042  420.8   421.6   4.68   51   0.8   0.2   0.8   0.5   4   510 
BOU-DD26-1042  432.4   432.9   2.44   23   0.5   0.2   0.1   0.2   5   262 
BOU-DD26-1042  435.3   439.2   1.83   19   3.9   0.0   0.0   0.1   4   187 
Including  435.3   436.7   3.75   35   1.4   0.0   0.0   0.0   5   374 
BOU-DD26-1043  205.0   210.6   1.70   25   5.6   0.0   0.5   2.5   7   239 
Including  206.3   208.4   3.14   43   2.1   0.1   0.9   4.0   10   429 
BOU-DD26-1044  242.6   243.5   0.70   10   0.9   0.1   0.0   0.1   6   83 
BOU-DD26-1044  268.2   269.3   3.01   30   1.1   0.1   0.1   0.9   7   326 
BOU-DD26-1044  312.8   314.7   1.02   5   1.9   0.0   0.0   0.0   4   99 
BOU-DD26-1044  317.8   318.7   0.61   0   0.9   0.0   0.0   0.1   4   58 
BOU-DD26-1044  337.4   338.9   0.82   14   1.5   0.0   0.9   1.1   10   129 
BOU-DD26-1045  319.1   320.1   0.03   56   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   5   59 
BOU-DD26-1046  0.0   333.0   0.00   0   333.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0  NSR
BOU-DD26-1047  54.6   55.1   1.04   244   0.5   2.7   19.5   3.1   5   974 
BOU-DD26-1047  66.8   67.6   0.39   17   0.8   0.0   0.7   1.2   3   91 
BOU-DD26-1048  0.0   375.0   0.00   0   375.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0  NSR
BOU-DD26-1049  224.7   227.6   1.50   21   2.9   0.0   2.1   0.6   15   209 
BOU-DD26-1049  224.7   235.2   0.95   17   10.5   0.0   1.2   1.0   9   148 
BOU-DD26-1049  268.3   269.2   0.44   11   0.9   0.0   0.8   0.1   20   70 
BOU-DD26-1049  318.3   320.6   0.18   112   2.3   0.0   1.4   0.1   1   158 
BOU-DD26-1050  0.0   397.3   0.00   0   397.3   0.0   0.0   0.0   0  NSR
BOU-DD26-1051  99.5   101.4   0.47   25   1.9   0.0   0.8   5.1   5   188 
BOU-DD26-1051  103.4   104.4   0.70   11   1.0   0.0   0.3   1.4   3   109 
BOU-DD26-1051  107.4   108.4   0.61   9   1.0   0.0   0.5   1.2   2   98 
BOU-DD26-1051  112.2   113.2   0.03   70   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.1   1   74 
BOU-DD26-1052  262.8   268.5   1.99   21   5.7   0.0   0.3   0.4   5   216 
Including  264.9   267.0   3.80   31   2.1   0.1   0.3   0.3   6   388 
BOU-DD26-1052  281.0   282.0   0.06   47   1.0   0.0   0.3   0.2   6   64 
BOU-DD26-1052  356.7   357.6   0.50   9   0.9   0.0   0.3   1.5   0   92 
BOU-DD26-1052  453.2   453.7   0.91   27   0.5   0.0   0.3   0.2   12   118 
BOU-DD26-1052  458.0   458.6   0.79   11   0.6   0.0   0.1   0.1   3   86 
BOU-DD26-1052  459.8   460.8   0.86   20   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.3   6   109 
BOU-DD26-1053  29.8   30.8   0.08   89   1.0   0.0   0.3   0.7   5   118 
BOU-DD26-1053  34.4   38.9   0.84   113   4.5   0.0   1.4   2.6   6   269 
BOU-DD26-1053  299.0   299.5   1.29   23   0.5   0.1   0.2   0.4   1   155 
BOU-DD26-1053  315.5   316.7   1.72   19   1.2   0.0   0.2   1.4   3   207 
BOU-DD26-1053  329.3   330.0   3.99   29   0.7   0.0   0.0   0.1   0   391 
BOU-DD26-1053  395.5   396.4   0.28   26   0.9   0.0   1.3   1.6   75   113 
BOU-DD26-1053  397.5   398.0   1.20   29   0.5   0.1   0.9   2.1   169   204 
BOU-DD26-1053  402.2   405.0   1.06   19   2.8   0.0   0.0   0.2   0   122 
BOU-DD26-1053  454.0   455.0   0.84   6   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.5   0   96 
BOU-DD26-1054  6.8   7.8   0.61   9   1.0   0.0   0.6   0.0   9   79 
BOU-DD26-1054  53.0   54.0   0.29   27   1.0   0.0   1.2   1.7   9   112 
BOU-DD26-1054  142.7   143.5   0.52   24   0.8   0.0   2.4   1.7   0   153 
BOU-DD26-1054  152.4   153.0   0.41   21   0.6   0.0   0.4   0.4   0   75 
BOU-DD26-1055  40.6   42.6   1.06   2   2.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   2   97 
BOU-DD26-1055  44.6   45.6   0.56   5   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.1   6   57 
BOU-DD26-1055  299.0   301.2   4.39   37   2.2   0.1   0.2   0.3   6   450 
BOU-DD26-1055  400.0   401.0   0.13   61   1.0   0.1   0.1   0.0   10   85 
BOU-DD26-1055  482.7   483.6   0.61   0   0.9   0.0   0.0   0.0   1   56 
BOU-DD26-1055  485.4   486.0   0.93   22   0.6   0.0   0.2   0.1   1   114 
BOU-DD26-1055  493.0   494.0   0.64   1   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   12   60 
BOU-DD26-1055  505.2   505.8   0.42   18   0.6   0.1   1.4   2.1   5   128 
BOU-DD26-1055  506.8   507.7   0.89   9   0.9   0.0   0.4   0.3   6   105 
BOU-DD26-1056  61.7   62.6   3.83   177   0.9   0.2   0.3   1.4   4   569 
BOU-DD26-1056  74.0   75.0   0.47   12   1.0   0.0   0.9   1.1   1   93 
BOU-DD26-1056  202.3   203.2   0.56   9   0.9   0.0   0.6   0.6   2   83 
BOU-DD26-1057  120.0   122.0   1.01   14   2.0   0.0   0.1   0.3   2   113 
BOU-DD26-1057  131.0   144.2   0.79   10   13.2   0.0   0.0   0.2   2   87 
Including  136.2   138.2   1.63   32   2.0   0.0   0.1   0.5   1   192 
BOU-DD26-1058  303.0   304.0   0.03   58   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0   61 
BOU-DD26-1058  330.9   332.3   1.79   18   1.4   0.0   0.4   1.6   4   221 
BOU-DD26-1059  196.0   201.0   0.61   0   5.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   4   57 
BOU-DD26-1059  204.0   205.0   0.59   0   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0   55 
BOU-DD26-1060  172.2   173.1   1.18   2   0.9   0.0   0.0   0.2   1   113 
BOU-DD26-1060  365.2   368.2   0.62   34   3.0   0.1   0.4   2.3   2   148 
Including  365.2   365.7   1.14   49   0.5   0.1   0.7   4.2   3   259 
BOU-DD26-1060  484.4   485.0   0.25   32   0.6   0.1   7.2   0.4   0   203 
BOU-DD26-1060  498.6   499.2   0.53   19   0.6   0.0   0.2   0.6   3   84 
BOU-DD26-1060  500.5   503.3   2.25   29   2.8   0.0   0.2   5.0   1   342 
BOU-DD26-1061  19.0   22.0   0.06   99   3.0   0.5   0.0   0.1   1   143 
BOU-DD26-1061  24.0   25.9   0.08   83   1.9   0.3   0.2   0.1   3   121 
BOU-DD26-1061  143.5   144.0   0.32   51   0.5   0.1   1.8   6.8   2   258 
BOU-DD26-1061  171.1   173.0   0.46   21   1.9   0.0   0.2   0.4   3   78 
BOU-DD26-1061  175.0   178.8   1.55   23   3.8   0.0   0.1   0.4   5   174 
BOU-DD26-1061  258.3   259.3   0.62   13   1.0   0.0   0.8   0.8   0   100 
BOU-DD26-1063  94.8   95.5   0.48   85   0.7   0.0   3.7   2.2   8   244 
BOU-DD26-1063  356.8   357.4   0.76   10   0.6   0.0   0.1   0.4   3   91 
BOU-DD26-1063  360.7   361.8   2.68   45   1.1   0.0   0.1   2.5   3   340 
BOU-DD26-1063  362.8   363.8   0.60   20   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.2   3   80 
BOU-DD26-1063  366.8   367.8   2.54   5   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   4   236 
BOU-DD26-1063  377.3   377.8   0.86   23   0.5   0.0   0.8   0.4   4   125 
BOU-DD26-1064  198.5   200.7   1.68   22   2.2   0.0   0.1   0.1   13   176 
BOU-DD26-1064  213.4   214.2   0.06   77   0.8   0.7   0.3   0.1   4   143 
BOU-DD26-1064  250.0   251.0   0.08   48   1.0   0.3   0.1   0.1   2   81 
BOU-DD26-1064  257.0   258.7   0.67   43   1.7   0.1   0.3   0.3   3   126 
BOU-DD26-1064  293.0   294.0   4.44   2   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.2   2   409 
BOU-DD26-1064  377.7   378.6   0.44   34   0.9   0.0   1.1   1.8   0   133 
BOU-DD26-1064  381.4   382.4   0.38   31   1.0   0.0   0.3   0.6   3   83 
BOU-DD26-1065  72.0   72.6   0.64   11   0.6   0.0   0.5   1.1   1   100 
BOU-DD26-1065  246.0   249.7   1.43   15   3.7   0.0   0.1   0.6   6   161 
BOU-DD26-1065  254.7   255.3   0.61   11   0.6   0.0   0.0   0.1   4   69 
BOU-DD26-1065  258.4   259.8   0.81   21   1.4   0.0   0.0   0.0   3   98 
BOU-DD26-1065  267.1   269.9   2.69   30   2.8   0.2   0.1   0.1   3   290 
Including  267.1   268.1   4.66   39   1.0   0.5   0.0   0.1   3   495 
BOU-DD26-1065  282.1   290.4   1.83   32   8.3   0.1   0.1   0.1   3   205 
Including  284.0   286.7   3.31   71   2.7   0.1   0.1   0.1   3   382 
BOU-DD26-1065  293.3   294.0   1.47   30   0.7   0.1   0.1   0.6   3   186 
BOU-DD26-1065  314.6   315.5   3.84   13   0.9   0.0   0.1   0.1   5   362 
BOU-DD26-1066  58.6   59.3   1.02   24   0.7   0.0   0.0   0.0   12   117 
BOU-DD26-1066  62.5   63.1   0.72   17   0.6   0.1   0.1   0.0   9   94 
BOU-DD26-1066  72.5   73.5   0.97   9   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   6   97 
BOU-DD26-1066  75.0   76.0   0.81   3   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.0   3   78 
BOU-DD26-1066  406.3   407.1   1.54   19   0.8   0.1   0.5   1.9   7   212 
BOU-DD26-1067  0.0   404.0   0.00   0   404.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0  NSR
BOU-DD26-1068  63.0   64.0   0.62   6   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.1   6   67 
BOU-DD26-1068  450.0   451.0   0.92   9   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.2   15   98 
BOU-DD26-1069  39.9   42.2   0.65   33   2.3   0.0   1.2   1.8   22   152 
BOU-DD26-1069  53.6   55.0   1.79   69   1.4   0.0   4.2   7.2   31   458 
BOU-DD26-1069  62.6   63.5   0.14   41   0.9   0.0   0.1   0.5   10   67 
BOU-DD26-1069  65.3   65.8   1.51   54   0.5   0.1   2.6   3.2   14   312 
BOU-DD26-1070  505.0   506.0   0.65   7   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.1   3   68 
BOU-DD26-1071  116.3   117.0   1.22   15   0.7   0.0   0.6   1.4   3   165 
BOU-DD26-1071  303.0   306.8   0.82   11   3.8   0.0   0.3   0.7   5   108 
BOU-DD26-1071  313.7   315.4   0.67   9   1.7   0.0   0.2   0.4   2   82 
BOU-DD26-1071  332.0   333.0   0.62   7   1.0   0.0   0.0   0.1   2   66 
BOU-DD26-1071  336.7   337.4   1.12   19   0.7   0.0   0.0   0.0   3   123 
BOU-DD26-1071  362.4   366.1   5.53   68   3.7   0.3   0.1   1.7   2   621 
Including  362.4   364.8   7.98   72   2.4   0.3   0.1   2.5   1   862 
BOU-DD26-1071  367.3   367.8   0.92   11   0.5   0.1   0.0   2.1   4   147 
BOU-DD26-1072  70.0   71.0   0.47   19   1.0   0.0   0.8   1.5   3   110 
BOU-DD26-1072  81.0   82.0   0.47   16   1.0   0.0   0.8   1.5   8   105 
BOU-DD26-1072  94.6   111.6   1.69   36   17.0   0.1   0.3   1.7   12   239 
Including  104.5   106.2   7.94   118   1.7   0.6   0.3   3.6   12   953 
BOU-DD26-1072  113.2   114.0   0.70   15   0.8   0.0   0.2   0.7   9   96 
BOU-DD26-1072  118.9   119.4   0.27   51   0.5   0.0   0.9   3.3   65   160 
BOU-DD26-1072  133.0   134.0   0.03   58   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.1   4   66 
BOU-DD26-1072  147.0   148.0   0.56   6   1.0   0.0   0.2   0.0   19   62 
BOU-DD26-1073  30.7   31.3   1.09   11   0.6   0.0   0.2   0.1   4   115 
BOU-DD26-1073  32.7   34.7   2.15   28   2.0   0.0   0.1   0.1   5   228 
BOU-DD26-1073  46.0   47.0   0.03   64   1.0   0.0   0.8   0.6   0   94 
BOU-DD26-1073  76.0   77.0   0.45   13   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.0   2   56 
BOU-DD26-1073  159.0   160.0   0.85   11   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.4   3   98 
BOU-DD26-1073  276.1   277.1   0.79   11   1.0   0.0   0.6   1.2   4   118 
BOU-DD26-1074  37.7   39.1   0.77   15   1.4   0.0   0.1   0.6   11   100 
BOU-DD26-1074  52.0   59.3   0.64   28   7.3   0.0   1.8   2.7   21   176 
Including  55.8   57.9   1.18   26   2.1   0.0   1.4   3.4   34   230 
BOU-DD26-1074  61.0   62.0   0.50   22   1.0   0.0   0.8   2.7   26   141 
BOU-DD26-1074  75.5   76.1   0.78   16   0.6   0.0   1.2   1.9   20   148 
BOU-DD26-1074  89.8   91.0   4.00   38   1.2   0.1   1.1   2.3   59   472 
BOU-DD26-1075  286.9   287.8   0.87   0   0.9   0.0   0.0   0.1   0   80 
BOU-DD26-1076  140.0   141.0   0.03   62   1.0   0.0   2.6   1.6   25   147 
BOU-DD26-1076  144.2   145.0   0.59   18   0.8   0.1   0.8   3.6   20   168 
BOU-DD26-1076  146.5   158.4   1.56   28   11.9   0.1   1.3   3.3   15   269 
Including  147.1   149.7   3.94   65   2.6   0.4   2.7   6.6   19   635 
BOU-DD26-1077  39.1   41.5   1.40   44   2.4   0.1   0.4   0.5   8   192 
BOU-DD26-1077  43.4   44.0   0.24   74   0.6   0.1   2.6   7.8   12   310 
BOU-DD26-1077  50.0   51.0   0.81   32   1.0   0.0   0.5   0.6   60   129 
BOU-DD26-1077  54.9   59.1   1.10   26   4.2   0.0   0.3   0.7   44   145 
BOU-DD26-1077  61.0   62.0   0.45   13   1.0   0.0   0.1   0.4   48   65 
BOU-DD26-1078  154.9   164.0   1.96   31   9.1   0.1   1.5   4.5   33   331 
BOU-DD26-1078  166.0   167.0   0.67   9   1.0   0.0   0.7   0.0   16   83 
BOU-DD26-1078  168.0   169.0   0.60   8   1.0   0.0   0.3   0.0   9   69 
BOU-DD26-1078  170.0   172.0   0.62   11   2.0   0.0   0.6   0.2   11   83 
BOU-DD26-1078  174.2   177.2   1.85   22   3.0   0.1   0.2   1.4   10   225 
BOU-DD26-1079  42.5   43.4   0.46   16   0.9   0.0   0.4   0.8   5   82 
BOU-DD26-1079  46.1   47.9   0.31   57   1.8   0.0   0.3   0.2   31   98 
BOU-DD26-1079  114.0   115.4   0.37   23   1.4   0.0   1.3   1.0   13   101 
BOU-DD26-1079  141.2   142.1   0.41   38   0.9   0.1   0.1   0.5   10   94 
BOU-DD26-1080  252.6   258.1   0.77   13   5.5   0.0   0.4   0.5   6   103 
Including  252.6   254.2   1.20   12   1.6   0.1   0.1   1.0   8   147 
  1. True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
  2. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$30/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a gold price of US$2,800/oz with a process recovery of 96%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 75%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 82%, and a copper price of US$4.60/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 89.7g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 78.6 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 18.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 20.4 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2026 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

Hole No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m)
BOU-DD26-1131  316580   3477493   1219   248   -50  174 
BOU-DD26-1132  317131   3476252   1216   250   -50  418 
BOU-DD26-1133  315776   3477353   1287   271   -49  453 
BOU-DD26-1134  315818   3477362   1285   270   -50  405 
BOU-DD26-1135  315348   3477264   1270   270   -50  148 
BOU-DD26-1136  315315   3477262   1277   270   -50  105 
BOU-DD26-1137  316620   3477507   1217   250   -50  201 
BOU-DD26-1138  315750   3476900   1267   270   -50  449 
BOU-DD26-1139  315387   3477263   1267   270   -50  180 
BOU-DD26-1140  316071   3476904   1248   270   -50  401 
BOU-DD26-1141  316655   3477522   1207   247   -49  267 
BOU-DD26-1142  316695   3477538   1209   250   -50  306 
BOU-DD26-1143  315488   3477261   1218   270   -50  306 
BOU-DD26-1144  315485   3477259   1271   270   -50  297 
BOU-DD26-1145  315538   3477261   1290   270   -50  327 
BOU-DD26-1146  316735   3477551   1209   248   -50  345 
BOU-DD26-1147  316775   3477565   1208   250   -50  351 
BOU-DD26-1148  315582   3477258   1292   269   -50  420 
BOU-DD26-1149  315622   3477258   1285   269   -50  201 
BOU-DD26-1150  315659   3477263   1280   270   -50  267 
BOU-DD26-1151  316820   3477581   1214   250   -50  426 
BOU-DD26-1152  315697   3477257   1275   270   -50  250 
BOU-DD26-1153  315743   3477259   1278   270   -50  300 
BOU-DD26-1154  316862   3477596   1213   248   -51  459 
BOU-DD26-1155  315793   3477263   1290   270   -50  351 
BOU-DD26-1156  315375   3477161   1267   270   -50  153 
BOU-DD26-1157  315418   3477163   1264   270   -50  153 
BOU-DD26-1158  316558   3477438   1217   249   -50  114 
BOU-DD26-1159  316899   3477610   1206   250   -50  510 
BOU-DD26-1160  316391   3476900   1232   270   -52  404 
BOU-DD26-1161  317492   3476414   1208   250   -50  350 
BOU-DD26-1162  315527   3477157   1288   270   -50  321 
BOU-DD26-1163  316713   3476896   1231   270   -49  401 
BOU-DD26-1164  316628   3477455   1214   249   -50  204 
BOU-DD26-1165  315377   3477054   1265   270   -50  126 
BOU-DD26-1166  315569   3477158   1287   269   -50  351 
BOU-DD26-1167  315410   3477055   1255   270   -50  154 
BOU-DD26-1168  316699   3477483   1207   249   -51  324 
BOU-DD26-1169  315476   3477055   1279   270   -50  207 
BOU-DD26-1170  315523   3477054   1287   270   -50  261 
BOU-DD26-1171  315412   3476953   1255   270   -50  150 
BOU-DD26-1172  316778   3477508   1209   250   -50  330 
BOU-DD26-1173  315563   3477054   1284   270   -50  303 
BOU-DD26-1174  316864   3477545   1216   249   -50  435 
BOU-DD26-1176  315597   3477053   1275   270   -50  357 
BOU-DD26-1177  315459   3476953   1264   270   -50  207 
BOU-DD26-1178  317580   3476448   1201   250   -50  452 
BOU-DD26-1179  315512   3476953   1275   270   -50  228 
BOU-DD26-1180  316590   3477392   1216   249   -51  231 
BOU-DD26-1181  315553   3476956   1272   270   -50  258 
BOU-DD26-1182  316635   3477404   1220   250   -50  258 
BOU-DD26-1183  315424   3476860   1259   270   -50  108 
BOU-DD26-1184  316674   3477423   1220   250   -50  318 
BOU-DD26-1185  317434   3476436   1210   250   -50  254 
BOU-DD26-1186  315601   3476956   1275   270   -50  306 
BOU-DD26-1187  315466   3476859   1260   270   -50  156 
BOU-DD26-1188  316712   3477433   1216   250   -50  354 
BOU-DD26-1189  316746   3477448   1208   249   -50  405 
BOU-DD26-1190  315511   3476864   1258   270   -50  204 
BOU-DD26-1191  317506   3476465   1206   250   -51  303 
BOU-DD26-1192  315561   3476862   1266   270   -50  252 
BOU-DD26-1193  316792   3477465   1211   250   -50  453 
BOU-DD26-1194  315604   3476861   1269   269   -50  306 
BOU-DD26-1195  316794   3477411   1218   249   -50  414 
BOU-DD26-1196  315407   3476759   1251   270   -50  105 
BOU-DD26-1197  317398   3476485   1208   250   -50  251 
BOU-DD26-1199  315443   3476757   1241   270   -50  105 
BOU-DD26-1200  315485   3476759   1241   270   -50  159 
BOU-DD26-1201  317440   3476502   1207   250   -50  275 
BOU-DD26-1203  317526   3476533   1207   250   -50  380 
BOU-DD26-1204  316917   3477459   1219   250   -50  465 
BOU-DD26-1205  317108   3476832   1213   250   -50  255 
BOU-DD26-1207  317160   3476849   1214   250   -50  327 
BOU-DD26-1208  316950   3477468   1211   249   -49  501 
BOU-DD26-1210  317069   3476872   1218   250   -50  252 
BOU-DD26-1214  317167   3476961   1209   250   -50  375 
BOU-DD26-1215  317551   3476599   1208   250   -50  380 
BOU-DD26-1217  315460   3476808   1244   270   -50  111 
BOU-DD26-1220  317250   3476991   1206   250   -50  480 
BOU-DD26-1222  315425   3476901   1264   270   -50  111 
BOU-RC26-070  317533   3477699   1193   270   -50  95 
BOU-RC26-071  317625   3477697   1201   270   -50  10 
BOU-RC26-072  317627   3477701   1201   270   -50  150 
BOU-RC26-073  317716   3477700   1205   270   -50  150 
BOU-RC26-074  317863   3477696   1189   270   -50  150 
BOU-RC26-075  317954   3477693   1187   270   -50  150 


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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