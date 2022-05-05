Life Science NewsInvesting News

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Awakn's management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming May 2022 conferences.

PSYCH Symposium: London 2022

  • Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Location: The National Gallery in London, UK
  • Presentations:
    • Professor David Nutt, Chief Research Officer, will present "Between Receptor and Mind: How Psychedelics Work in the Brain" at 10:40 a.m. BST.
    • Professor Celia Morgan, Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, and Professor Nutt will participate on the panel "The Importance of Industry Sustainability - A Patient First Approach" at 4:30 p.m. BST.
  • Attend: Register here

Nordic Psychedelic Science Conference

  • Date: May 19-20, 2022
  • Location: Oslo, Norway
  • Presentation:
    • ProfessorCelia Morgan, Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy will present "Ketamine-assisted Therapy for Addiction" on Thursday May 19th at 2:30 p.m. CET.
    • Dr. Ben Sessa will present "Exploring MDMA for Addictions" on Friday May 20th at the Evening Symposium.
  • Attend: Register here

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

  • Date: May 23 - 26, 2022
  • Location: Virtual
  • Presentation: A fireside chat with Anthony Tennyson, CEO, will be available on-demand starting Tuesday, May 24th at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Attend: Register here

From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Medicine Conference

  • Date: May 27 - 29, 2022
  • Location: Hilton Toronto Downtown in Toronto, Canada
  • Presentation:
    • Professor David Nutt, Awakn's Chief Research Officer, will present on the panel "Historical and recent advances in psychedelic science, neuroscience and clinical contributions to substance use and addictions" on Friday May 27th at 8:45 a.m. ET.
    • Dr. Ben Sessa, Awakn's Chief Medical Officer, will present on the panel "Policy, public health, and regulatory issues: Setting the research agenda for psychedelic-assisted therapies for substance use disorders" on Friday May 27th at 5:30 p.m. ET.
    • Professor David Nutt, Awakn's Chief Research Officer, will present on the panel "Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy - Facts & Fiction featuring some of the world's top researchers in the field of psychedelic-assisted therapies and medicine" on Saturday May 28th at 7:30 p.m. ET.
  • Attend: Register here

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your appropriate representatives, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122827

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

