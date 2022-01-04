Avicanna Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eileen McCormack to, and the resignation of Setu Purohit from, its board of directors effective immediately. Eileen McCormack is an experienced senior marketing executive with more than 30 years of international experience in ...

AVCN:CA