AvePoint Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

AvePoint Inc. (NASD: AVPT) will replace LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 2. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are acquiring LXP Industrial Trust in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AvePoint

AVPT

Information Technology

Nov 2, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LXP Industrial Trust

LXP

Real Estate

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