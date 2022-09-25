Base MetalsInvesting News

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalised the binding exploration earn-in agreements ("Earn-in Agreements") with MIM, a subsidiary of one of the world's largest mining companies, Glencore.

As announced to the market on 8 June 2022, Austral and MIM entered into a value generating nonbinding complementary Exploration Earn-in Agreements with Austral to expand its oxide exploration activity in both the Exploration Area and within MIM's prospective Russell Fault EPM. Under the Earnin Agreements, the parties agree to share exploration data and certain resources.

Key details of the Earn-in Agreements can be found below

Under the Earn-in Agreements, MIM will have the right to earn-in up to a 65% interest of Austral's JV EPMs by spending A$6.3m over four years. Austral retains the right to explore for and commercially exploit copper oxide ore within the Exploration Area. Additionally, under the Earn-in Agreement with MIM, Austral is entitled to earn-in up to 65% interest within MIM's Russell Fault EPM by spending A$2.0m over four years, effectively increasing the Company's copper exploration area by 116km2 .

Program of work for the Russell Fault Tenement

Indicative program of works across the Russell Fault EPM 26435 as part of the Glencore JV includes:

- Establish scheduled and recurring meetings between AR1 and MIM technical exploration staff.

- Source all relevant Russell Fault exploration data from MIM and evaluate:

o The extent, vintage and quality of data relevant to copper oxides;

o Regional and local structures with the emphasis on structural elements known to be highly prospective;

o Stratigraphic units present within EPM 26435 with the emphasis on the structural juxtaposition of stratigraphy;

o Surface geochemistry and drilling results to identify areas of known copper anomalism;

o Review of known and historic prospects, and extent of exploration; and

o Complete integrated lithological & structural interpretation including 2021 geophysical surveys to identify prospective zones.

- Field visits to prioritised prospective areas including mapping and geochemical sampling if warranted.

- Review and integrate copper oxide targets at Russell Fault EPM 26435 into a prioritised sequence, ranked against current Austral exploration targets, for further testing and evaluation.

- Design and execution of a lean and focused exploration program commensurate with prospectivity.

Austral's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Jauncey, commented:

"This is an exciting JV with Glencore's Mount Isa Mines, as it will provide Austral the opportunity to create significant shareholder value, as the additional expenditure increases the potential for further discoveries. Austral stands to benefit greatly from working with and learning from MIM's seasoned exploration team and we look forward to updating the market with our exploration plans over coming months."

*To view full details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZF0HIAG1



About Austral Resources Australia Ltd:

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.



Source:
Austral Resources Australia Ltd



Contact:
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations Manager
T: +61-405-555-618
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

GlencoreGLEN:LNGLCNFCobalt Investing
GLEN:LN,GLCNF
Fuse Cobalt Inc.

Fuse Cobalt Inc.

Fuse Cobalt Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation properties. The company currently holds interests in exploration and evaluation properties in the province of Ontario, Canada and the state of Nevada, USA. Its projects include the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property, Teledyne Cobalt property and Teels Marsh property.

cobalt ore on cobalt periodic table symbol

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top cobalt stocks article.

Cobalt prices performed strongly in 2021, and in March through May of this year experienced highs not seen since 2018, reaching US$82,000 per metric ton (MT). However, prices plunged in late June and early July.

Sitting at US$51,995 per MT on September 20, cobalt is officially down year-to-date. Trading Economics explains that high cobalt prices and demand have prompted miners to return to production, dampening supply worries. Additionally, COVID-19 lockdowns in China have affected demand, and the relaxation of power restrictions in the country have helped increase output.

Although it's back down at the moment, it's worth keeping in mind that cobalt prices are still up by nearly US$20,000 over the beginning of 2021. The battery metal is an essential part of the lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and the clean energy movement. Experts expect rising EV purchases to continue driving demand for cobalt.

Keep reading...Show less
Entree Resources Ltd.

Entree Resources Ltd.

Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company's interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer. Entree's good financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provides solid foundation and flexibility of growth.

blue cobalt rocks

Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

Driven by demand for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles (EVs), the cobalt market is thriving.

After surprising to the upside in 2021, prices for the commodity stabilized in the first three months of 2022 and then took a breather in the second quarter. Even with this slowdown, experts have positive long-term expectations for cobalt.

That's largely because lithium-ion batteries containing cobalt are used to power EVs. As EV adoption spreads globally, increasing amounts of the blue metal will be required, which is expected to support cobalt prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s. Lithium Americas plans for all three resources to be fully integrated, selling into the lithium chemical market. The company is also exploring separating into two companies, with assets divided by geography, an Argentina company and a U.S. company.

Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, formerly Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project located within the Carolina TinSpodumene Belt (''TSB'') and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×