Aurum Resources

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako) announced on 16 October 2024 (Share Offer).

The Share Offer is due to close on 31 January 2025.

Aurum has a relevant interest in 90.23% of Mako shares and is entitled to proceed to compulsory acquisition of the remaining Mako shares in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the Share Offer. This includes any Mako shares that may be issued on conversion of any Mako securities that are convertible into Mako shares within the next six weeks.

A notice of compulsory acquisition (Notice) has been lodged with ASIC today and will be dispatched to all Mako securityholders who have not accepted the Share Offer as required under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) together with a letter informing Mako securityholders about the compulsory acquisition procedure (Letter).

A copy of the Notice and a sample copy of the Letter are attached to this announcement in accordance with section 661B(1)(d) of the Corporations Act.

As required under the Corporations Act, Aurum will also make an offer to buy out the holders of Mako securities that are convertible into Mako shares. Holders of convertible Mako securities will receive notice of this offer separately.

We understand ASX will suspend quotation of Mako shares 5 business days after today, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.4.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Aurum Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer

MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer

Download the PDF here.

Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz

Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz

Download the PDF here.

AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali

AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali

Download the PDF here.

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Download the PDF here.

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Download the PDF here.

