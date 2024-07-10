Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources Poised for Significant Discovery, Report Says

Description:

Private equity firm 3L has identified Australian gold explorer Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) as one of exploration companies primed for significant gold discoveries or research expansions in West Africa’s emerging world-class gold district.

“Aurum is definitely outlining volumes of mineralization that would pull a pit shell and be above the cutoff in a future resource estimate,” the 3L noted in a West Africa Primer titled, West Africa’s Gold - The New Caviar of the Gold Sector, issued in June 2024.

The report cited Aurum’s Boundiali gold project, in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, which has had a series of drilling successes during the first scout drilling program. Aurum's diamond drilling has been highly successful with results such as 4 metres @ 22.4 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 73 metres @ 2.15 g/t gold, 90 metres @ 1.16 g/t gold, or 12 metres @ 14.6 g/t gold.

Aurum Resources' Boundiali gold project in C\u00f4te d'IvoireLocation of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

“Aurum saw strong demand from investors on the back of these results and raised A$17M on June 13. The funds will be used to ramp up drilling to 10,000m per month, and an initial resource estimate is expected in late 2024,” the report said.

Highlights of the report:

  • West Africa is emerging as a premier gold mining district, as gold production continues to skyrocket.
  • West Africa offers a quick path from discovery to production, with projects like Endeavour’s Lafigué asset, transitioning from exploration to gold production in just six years.
  • Aurum Resources is one of eight gold exploration projects in West Africa with significant potential for gold discoveries and resource expansion.
  • Investing in West Africa, while still carrying risks in terms of political instability and security, can potentially provide an enormous payoff with the right navigational and strategic approach.


For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Strong Gold Anomalism Outlines Potential Analogue of Kamperman Prospect at Feysville

Assay results from the first two reconnaissance AC drill traverses highlight potential for new discoveries 1.5km north-west of the high-grade Kamperman Prospect at Feysville.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities at its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Tempest Minerals

Rights Issue Offer Results

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the completion of the pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement offer (Offer). The Offer comprised one fully paid ordinary share (“New Shares”) in the Company for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce positive initial results from the ongoing 30,000m RC and Diamond drilling campaigns across its portfolio and workstreams within the Pre-Feasibility study.

Impact Minerals

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024 (Figure 1). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023).

Hills of Stikine River Provincial Park.

The Golden Triangle’s Growing Mining Potential

British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle might be even bigger than assumed.

Gold, silver and copper abound in the Golden Triangle, a region in Northwestern British Columbia housing the mineral-rich Stikine Terrace. Since the end of the 19th century, more than 150 mines have operated in the region. A resurgence in the area is revealing opportunities both within its traditional boundaries and beyond.

Prospecting in Northwestern BC has been increasing in recent years, and new technologies are revealing more deposits of gold, silver and other valuable materials both within the Golden Triangle and beyond. Improved infrastructure, a stable geopolitical situation and strong local support is making this one of the hottest mining regions in the world.

Keep reading...Show less
Five stacks of gold bars ascending in height.

China's Central Bank Suspends Gold Buying for Second Month

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) revealed on Sunday that it did not purchase gold in June after doing the same in May.

Since setting a record high of US$2,450 per ounce in May, gold prices have been volatile. Gold started July at about US$2,330 before rallying 3 percent last week to US$2,390, marking the most significant weekly gain in three months.

However, it fell back down following the news of the PBOC's decision to hold off on bullion purchases.

Prior to its lack of purchases in May, the PBOC had purchased gold each month since January 2023. As of June, the PBOC's gold holdings total 72.8 million troy ounces, or 2,063 metric tons (MT).

