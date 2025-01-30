Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver TheNewswire January 30, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is providing a series of corporate updates regarding the multiple initiatives is has underway, including:
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition through its highly prospective gold asset in Côte d'Ivoire, a fast-emerging gold region in West Africa. It's cost-effective exploration strategy of drill rig ownership, also sets it apart from its peers.
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Following the renewal of its Boundali South (BST) exploration licence in September 2024, drilling at the Nyangboue deposit is ramping up. Previous exploration at BST has returned impressive results, including 20 m at 10.45 g/t gold from 38 meters, and 30 m at 8.30 g/t gold from 39 m.
In May 2024, Aurum entered a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70 percent interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN). Aurum, through subsidiary Plusor Global Pty Ltd, has partnered with Ivorian company Geb & Nut Resources Sarl and related party (GNRR) to explore and develop the Boundiali North (BN) tenement which covers 208.87sq km immediately north of Aurum’s BD tenement. Further to this agreement, Aurum announced it has earned 51 percent project interest after completing more than 8,000 m of diamond core drilling. Aurum is continuing diamond drilling on the BM tenement targeting an initial JORC resource by late 2024.
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver TheNewswire January 30, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is providing a series of corporate updates regarding the multiple initiatives is has underway, including:
Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
Lucero Project, Community Update
Clover Project Status Update
Update on Synergy Metals Corp Plan of Arrangement Spin Out Transaction
Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
a biweekly default status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").
In a press release dated January 2 nd , 2025 and further advised on the 16 th , the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") that it submitted an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company's principal regulator, for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in connection with the Company's delay in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024, and the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period (collectively, the "Required Documents") which were required to be filed on or before December 30, 2024.
The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2025. It prevents the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company. The MCTO remains in effect until the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC's Executive Director has revoked the MCTO. The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors and expects to file the Filings as soon as possible and in any event no later than February 28, 2025, as is required for compliance with the BCSC MCTO order.
The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains delayed in filing the Required Documents.
Lucero Project, Community Update
The Element79 Gold Corp team remains committed to strengthening its relationship with the communities that form up the greater Chachas region (the "Community"), earning its role as a trusted ally through promoting mutual development of the Lucero mine project and the Community as a whole. Building up to the end of 2024, after receiving approval from the Community at large on October 6 in the Huarocopalca annex, the Company previously presented in writing agreements that await a counterproposal from the Community. The Company awaits receipt of the counterproposal prior to the upcoming April General Assembly, allowing time to understand and further discuss the objective of obtaining long-term surface rights authorization to commence exploration and mining activities at that meeting.
Additionally, the Company is waiting for further data from the Lomas Doradas (local artisanal mining) Association regarding the sixty-five (65) REINFOS that Element79 us willing to support in their formalization process within the Company's mining concessions at Lucero.
The Community has an upcoming annual anniversary on February 14 th , wherein it has requested a modest donation from the Company to help support the costs of the celebration. As part of Element79's Social Responsibility policy, we are fully committed to supporting the community's traditions and customs through donations that are reciprocated, allowing in exchange, an interim 7-day period surface access to the mining concessions with trained personnel, extraneous to other long-term contract negotiation, as soon as possible in 2025. Simliar to 2023 campaigns, this access period would grant the Company access to conduct water and soil sampling, mine data collection, and verification of coordinate points, which are necessary to formalize mining contracts for Lomas Doradas members and to advance the REINFO formalization process.
Clover Project Update
The Company updates that it has just received a notice from the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") stating that various claims, previously referred to as the Clover project (the "Clover Project") in Elko County, Nevada, have been forfeited by the Company and it has also learned through its own research that the claims have been over-staked by a third-party. Since acquiring the Clover project, the Company had made various site visits and had been working with other areas of the BLM relative to bonding, historical environmental work and drilling permitting, as well as had made payments to maintain the Clover Project's status prior to the BLM annual deadline. The Company believes its claim was cancelled incorrectly and it is reviewing any and all remedies to challenging this decision with the Interior Board of Land Appeals.
Update on Synergy Metals Corp Plan of Arrangement Spin-Out Transaction
The Company has received a closing agenda from its counsel and as the signing of the transaction documentation as reported on January 13, 2025, it is both preparing updated financial reporting documents for Synergy Metals Corp and awaiting updated financial documents from amalgamator company, 1425957 BC Ltd. to complete the submission package to the BC Courts and BCSC for approvals. Further updates on this progress will be provided in due course through the completion of the Plan of Arrangement transaction.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company actively exploring and developing its portfolio of assets, including the high-grade, past-producing Lucero project in Arequipa, Peru, and properties along the Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada. The Company also holds an option to acquire the Dale Property in Ontario and is advancing the plan of arrangement spin-out process for its majority owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp.
For further details on this announcement and the Company's projects, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the completion of the Spin-Out Arrangement, the completion of the Amalgamation, the completion of the Concurrent Financing, the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.