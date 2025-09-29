Aurum Resources

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional high-grade gold results from its ongoing 100,000m infill drilling program at the 2.41Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drilling was designed to upgrade the Mineral Resource confidence at Boundiali’s BMT3 and BDT2 deposits and has successfully confirmed high-grade, continuous gold mineralisation.

Encouraging new drill intercepts include2:

  • BMT3 Deposit:
    • 1m @ 152.35 g/t Au from 96m (MBDD260)
    • 21m @ 4.06 g/t Au from 128m, incl. 1.40m @ 53.22 g/t Au (MBDD250)
    • 5m @ 10.80 g/t Au from 82m, incl. 4m @ 13.45 g/t Au (MBDD255)
    • 6.65m @ 6.23 g/t Au from 52m (MBDD238)
    • 9.30m @ 4.44 g/t Au from 75m, incl. 4.30m @ 9.10 g/t Au (MBDD232).
  • BDT2 Deposit:
    • 10.50m @ 2.39 g/t Au from 43.50m, incl. 1m @ 22.81 g/t Au (DSDD0254)
    • 0.90m @ 22.03 g/t Au from 126m (DSDD0252).

Project Growth & Development:

  • Mineralisation remains open: Gold mineralisation at both deposits remains open along strike and at depth, indicating significant potential for resource growth.
  • Drilling fleet expanded: Two new rigs have been added, expanding Aurum’s owned fleet to 12. This expansion will accelerate the program, targeting more than 130,000m of drilling in CY2025.
  • Major Resource updates pending: Two major MRE updates (Boundiali and Napié) are scheduled for early Q1 CY2026, aimed at growing the Company’s current 3.28Moz resource base.
  • Boundiali PFS commenced: A Boundiali Project Pre-Feasibility Study is underway, due in Q1 CY2026.
  • Well-funded for growth: Aurum maintains a strong balance sheet with $40M cash (inclusive of Montage shares, unaudited) 3 to fully fund its exploration and development programs.

Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “These spectacular results highlight the immense potential of our Côte d’Ivoire portfolio. The bonanza hit of 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali confirms the system at BDT3 hosts high-grade shoots, with this intercept being drilled up-dip from 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m4.

Crucially, this success is not isolated to our Boundiali gold project. At our Napié Project, recent drilling has also returned a fantastic result of 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold5from 236m, significantly extending mineralisation at depth. This demonstrates our ability to deliver potential high-grade ounces across multiple assets.

Our unique advantage is our owned and operated ﬂeet of 12 drill rigs, which allows us to aggressively and cost-effectively test these systems. With a strong cash balance of $40 million, a clear development pathway with the Boundiali PFS underway, and major resource updates pending, we are in an excellent position to deliver substantial shareholder value through 2025 and into 2026."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

