Au Gold Corp Identifies High-Grade Gold Targets at its Havelock Project, Victoria, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia 8 April, 2026 TheNewswire - Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) (the "Company" or "AUGC") is pleased to announce that its recent field work (see 23 March, 2026 press release), combined with historical data compilation and analysis, have resulted in the identification of priority, high-grade drill targets at the Harvey's Reef Target ("Harvey's Reef") on its Havelock Gold -Antimony Project, Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 & 2).
Harvey's Reef Target Highlights
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Part of parallel vein system west of the main Shaw-McFarlane Trend ("SMT")
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One example of historic (1906) small-scale production from shallow workings reported 16 ounces "oz") gold from 11 short tons ("tons") of vein material
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Historic (1985) reverse circulation (RC) drill hole returned 1.5 metres ("m") grading 9.24 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 34.5 m deep on a parallel vein to the west
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Select sample of quartz-stibnite collected during the preparation of AUGC's independent Technical Report returned grades of 12.2 g/t gold and 1,800 ppm antimony
Marc Blythe, Au Gold Corp.'s Founder and CEO, stated, "Our highly prospective Havelock gold-antimony project has delivered its first ‘off trend' drill target. Through our recently completed fieldwork and historical data compilation, we are highly encouraged by the tenor of historical mineralization and potential for parallel high-grade gold vein zones at Harvey's Reef. The main occurrence at Harvey's Reef does not appear to have been drill tested and results from the more recent RC drilling likely represent a shallow, parallel high-grade gold zone. Harvey's Reef will be added to the list of high-quality drill targets that AUGC intends to test later in 2026."
Harvey's Reef
Harvey's Reef is located 1.3 kilometres ("km") northwest of the McFarlane Shaft on the SMT and is readily accessible by two-wheel drive roads and gravel trails. Northerly trending quartz veins occur within phyllic altered siltstones and along the footwall and/or hanging wall contacts of a local lamprophyre dyke. Late iron carbonate quartz breccia also occurs locally, proximal to historic workings.
The main occurrence at Harvey's Reef was discovered in 1906 and is described by Howitt (1913) as occurring "directly on the wall of a large lamprophyre dyke (up to 5 m thick) striking N. 18° W and dipping 60° to 70° W. across the strata which dip east". The quartz vein averages 30 centimetres ("cm") thick and is historically documented on both the dyke hanging-wall and footwall contacts. Gold grades of 1 oz per ton were reported from the hanging wall while greater than 1 oz per ton was reported from the footwall. Enhanced gold grades in the footwall portions of other veins in the district are observed in modern production settings. The main occurrence at Harvey's Reef has only received limited exploration along strike and to shallow depths (18 m at the deepest) where the mineralization locally pinched and is described with a southerly plunge.
Exploration in the 1980's and 1990's identified widely spaced (200 m) anomalous gold-in-soil values which led to the drilling of three RC holes and a series of rotary air blast (RAB) holes 170 m west of the main occurrence. The most significant result was obtained from
the RC drilling which returned 1.5 m grading 9.24 g/t gold from 34.5 m deep. The mineralized interval was logged as silty sandstone and shale with <1% quartz. Quartz-stibnite mineralization collected in 2025 during the Technical Report preparation and described in the 25 February, 2026 News Release (12.2 g/t gold and 0.18% antimony), roughly aligns with the potential vein trend tested by the RC drilling.
Also of note is the quartz veins and historical workings at Harvey's Reef are situated at the headwaters of a local tributary of Four Mile Creek coincident with a section of moderate historical alluvial gold workings.
Harvey's Reef occurs on Crown Land managed by Parks Victoria, who's consent will be required prior to drilling, along with the consent of traditional owners Dja Dja Wurrung.
Figure 1: Harvey's Reef Location Map
Figure 2: Harvey's Reef Detail Inset
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1. A.W. Howitt GSV Memoir No. 11, 1913
AUGC to Present at Metals Investor Forum, May 8 - 9, Vancouver
AUGC will present at the upcoming Metals Investor Forum (MIF) in Vancouver on May 8th and 9th. The MIF is the preeminent retail focused investor conference for junior exploration companies. The conference is located at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel in Vancouver and investors are invited to register and attend if they wish to meet with Company management.
Semi-Annual Reporting
AUGC has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").
Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. AUGC's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.
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Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending June 30 and the third quarter (Q3) ending December 31; and
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Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of March 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of September 30).
AUGC confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.
Marketing Engagement
The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") effective April 6, 2026 with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") a company based out of Texas, pursuant to which, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with TSXV Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities. RSD has been engaged for a 12-month marketing campaign for an initial cost of US $8,500, payable on signing the Agreement, and a monthly fee of US $2,450. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces Company-approved content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base and connects issuers to the investment community across North America. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and RSD will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, RSD and the Company are arm's length and, at the time of the Agreement, RSD and its principals held a total of 800,000 common shares and 400,000 share purchase warrants of the Company.
The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge and its contact details are as follows: Resource Stock Digest, 2250 Double Creek Dr #5669, Round Rock, TX 78665, USA; Email: editor@resourcestockdigest.com.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Investor Relations
1-888-807-4566
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada. More information at www.AuGoldCorp.com
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, future exploration activities including drilling on the Project.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
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