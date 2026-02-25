Au Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report in Connection with Acquisition of Havelock Gold-Antimony Project in the Heart of the Victorian Gold Fields, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia February 25, 2026 - TheNewswire Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) ("AUGC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report in connection with its acquisition of a 100% interest in the 11,663 hectare Havelock Gold-Antimony Project (the "Project"), located in the heart of the Victorian gold fields in Australia, half-way between Bendigo and Ballarat. On January 15, 2026 the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Leviathan Gold Australia ("LGA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Leviathan Metals Corp (TSX.V: LVX) to acquire (the "Acquisition") the Project. The Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Acquisition and is expecting to close the transaction on or around March 4, 2026. Please refer to the Company's January 15, 2026 press release for further details about the Agreement and the Project.
During the preparation of the NI 43-101 Technical Report, the Qualified Person visited the project and collected seven select rock samples from various sites along the northern half of the Shaw-McFarlane Trend (SMT) and west of the trend in areas with historic workings. Gold assays from these samples returned values ranging from below detection to 12.2 g/t gold. One sample of milky white quartz float with disseminated stibnite and phyllically altered sediment selvages, returned 12.20 g/t gold and 0.18% antimony. The sample location is roughly 1,300 m northwest of the McFarlane Shaft where gold-antimony was documented historically. The Company views this as positive and is planning follow up exploration work to be carried out once the acquisition is closed.
AUGC is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of David Jan Consulting ("Consultant") to provide investor relations services at an hourly rate on a month-to-month basis. The Company anticipate monthly invoicing will be less than $3,000 and the agreement was dated February 24, 2026. The Consultant is at arm's length to the Company, has no relationship with the Company except under this contract, and no current interest in the Company. The consultant will be eligible for stock options when these are granted by AUGC and these will vest in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.
David Jan, CPA, CA, has over 30 years of progressively senior financial management experience with numerous natural resource public companies. For the past 18 years, he has been either an in-house or external investor relations professional helping public mining companies, including Western Coal, Nevsun Resources, Entrée Resources, Ridgeline Minerals, Element 29 Resources, and Vior Inc., tell their investment story.
In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with Northern Venture Group Inc. ("Northern Venture") to provide certain investor relations services to the Company including market research and digital marketing. The agreement, which is dated 27 January, 2026 is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the agreement is 6 months expiring on July 31, 2026, and the Company will pay Northern Venture a monthly fee of $2,000 per month. Northern Venture is based in Prince George, and its principal is Richard Mills. Northern Venture and its principal are arms length to the Company and own less than 2% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSX-V: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.
