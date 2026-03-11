Au Gold Corp Completes Acquisition of Havelock Gold-Antimony Project and Closes $2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia March 11, 2026 - TheNewswire Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 100% interest in the 11,663 hectare Havelock Gold-Antimony Project (the "Project") pursuant to an agreement (the "Agreement") with Leviathan Gold Australia ("LGA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Leviathan Metals Corp. (TSXV: LVX), dated January 12, 2026. Upon completing the Acquisition, the Company holds a 100% interest in the Project through Havelock Gold Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the Company.
For a 100% interest in the Project, the Company paid LGA $75,000 and 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. Please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 15, 2026 and February 25, 2026 for further details about the Agreement and the Project.
The Acquisition is a Fundamental Acquisition under TSX Venture Exchange policies and a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Project has been prepared for the Company by an independent Qualified Person and filed on SEDAR+. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition.
Post-closing, the Company plans to move quickly to commence exploration on the Project.
The Company also announces that further to its press release dated February 5, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 through the issuance of 13,333,333 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at an issue price of $0.15 per Unit.
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.30.
The Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for general corporate purposes and exploration on the Company's mineral exploration properties. There may be circumstances, however, where, for sound business reasons, a reallocation of funds may be necessary.
There are no finder's fees payable in connection with the Private Placement.
Please refer to the Company's press release dated February 5, 2026 for further details about the Private Placement.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Lam, Investor Relations Phone: 1-604-687-3520 Ext. 250
augoldcorp.com
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and future exploration activities including drilling on the Project.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.